Nate George hits for the cycle in Minooka baseball win: Herald-News Monday Roundup

Baseball
Minooka 9, West Aurora 4: At Aurora, senior Nate George hit for the cycle and drove in four runs to lead the Indians in a Southwest Prairie Conference contest. Senior Ryan Anderson did the work on the mound, striking out four in six innings.
Isaac Goddard, CJ Deckinga, and Noah Munson added RBIs for Minooka (21-10, 9-4).
Yorkville 8, Plainfield North 0 (6 inn.): At Yorkville, Johnny Andretich collected the only two hits of the day as the Tigers were blanked in an SPC contest that was shortened due to the weather. North fell to 14-14 overall, 5-9 on the conference loop.
Boys lacrosse
Lincoln-Way West 1, Plainfield North 0: At Plainfield, the Warriors captured this match via forfeit to improve to 10-8 overall.