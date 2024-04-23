Austin Aldridge leads Seneca to baseball victory: The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday

Baseball
Seneca 3, Dwight 1: Austin Aldridge went 1 for 3 with a homer and an RBI during a Tri-County Conference win.
Paxton Giertz went 2 for 3 at the plate and Josh Lucas and Cameron Shriey each drove in a run. Aldridge struck out six through seven innings of work on the mound.
Morris 10, Rochelle 0 (5 inn.): Morris put up eight runs in the fifth inning to secure an Interstate 8 Conference victory.
Jack Wheeler and Cody DelFavero combined to drive in four runs. DelFavero struck out 11 and allowed just two hits through five innings pitched.
Lincoln-Way West 12, Homewood-Flossmoor 2 (5 inn.): Conor Essenburg went 1 for 2 with a homer and two RBIs during a Southwest Suburban Conference win.
Anthony Massa went 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs, Lucas Acevedo and Josh Howard each drove in two and Ian Hazelip drove in three. Colin McCarty struck out five through five innings on the mound.
Wilmington 11, Lisle 4: Lucas Rink struck out nine and allowed zero hits and zero runs through five innings on the mound to lead the Wildcats to an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Kyle Farrell drove in two runs and Brendan Moran had two RBIs.
Reed-Custer 16, Peotone 1: Jake Reardon had a grand slam and drove in five during an Illinois Central Eight Conference win.
Luca Trucano homered and Alex Bielfeldt drove in four.
Providence Catholic 13, Chicago Mt. Carmel 3 (6 inn.): Cooper Eggert and Nathan O’Donnell homered to lead the Celtics to a Chicago Catholic Conference victory.
Eggert drove in two and O’Donnell drove in three. Jackson Smith and Eddie Olszta combined to have four RBIs.
Joliet West 9, Plainfield South 8: Owen Young homered and drove in two during a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Jimmy Anderson went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and James Love and Parker Schwarting each drove in two.
Romeoville 11, Plainfield Central 7: Nathan Lubinski went 1 for 3 at the plate with a homer and three RBIs during a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Nolan Holgado, Braden Lee and Jeremy Thompson combined to drive in six runs and Jonny Lee struck out six through four innings pitched.
Joliet Central 4, Plainfield East 2: Blake Geiger struck out five through five innings pitched but the Bengals fell in Southwest Prairie Conference play.
Oswego East 7, Plainfield North 6: Colin Doyle homered and drove in three runs but the Tigers fell short in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Andrew 17, Lincoln-Way Central 6 (6 inn.): Luke Mensik homered and drove in two but the Knights fell in Southwest Suburban Conference play.
Sandburg 7, Bolingbrook 3: Julian Rosales went 2 for 4 at the plate with an RBI but the Raiders fell in a Southwest Suburban Conference matchup.
Yorkville 8, Minooka 7: Brayden Zilis went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a run scored but Minooka came up short in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Westmont 13, Gardner-South Wilmington 3: Ayden Collom went 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI but the Panthers fell in nonconference play.
Softball
Coal City 11, Herscher 1 (5 inn.): Makenzie Henline went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Coalers to an Illinois Central Eight Conference win.
Jadyn Shaw and Khloe Picard had two RBIs each.
Wilmington 18, Lisle 2 (4 inn.): Molly Southall went 3 for 4 with five RBIs and three runs scored during an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Taylor Stefancic went 3 for 4 with a run scored and four RBIs and Sami Liaromatis drove in three runs. Keeley Walsh went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and four runs scored.
Seneca 10, Dwight 0 (5 inn.): Lexie Buis and Sam Vandevelde each drove in two runs to lead the Fighting Irish to a Tri-County Conference win.
Tessa Krull struck out eight through five innings in the circle.
Providence Catholic 11, Mother McAuley 1 (6 inn.): Abby Johnson went 2 for 3 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored for a nonconference victory.
Angelina Cole, Mia Sanfratello and Bella Olszta combined to drive in six runs and Johnson struck out nine through six innings pitched.
Joliet Catholic 21, Marian Catholic 4 (5 inn.): Addie Fanter and Camryn Kinsella both homered to lead the Angels to a nonconference win.
Addy Rizzatto drove in five runs, Fanter drove in four and Kinsella drove in three.
Plainfield South 7, Oswego East 2: The Cougars put up seven runs in the eighth inning to secure a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Giana Zumdahl and Kendal Pasquale combined to drive in two runs. Hailie Boardman struck out five through eight innings of work in the circle.
Gardner-South Wilmington 19, Westmont 0 (4 inn.): Grace Olsen and Olivia Siano both homered to lead the Panthers to a nonconference win.
Siano drove in four runs, Makaila McDaniel drove in three and Jo Male struck out seven through four innings pitched.
Reed-Custer 1, Peotone 0: The Comets scored late to secure an Illinois Central Eight Conference win.
Minooka 10, Romeoville 7: Kasia Brandt homered but the Spartans fell in Southwest Prairie Conference play.
Yorkville 13, Plainfield Central 2 (5 inn.): The Wildcats fell and couldn’t come back in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
West Aurora 10, Plainfield East 0 (5 inn.): At West Aurora, the Bengals fell in a Southwest Prairie Conference matchup.
Oswego 7, Joliet Central 0: At Oswego, the Steelmen fell early and couldn’t come back in Southwest Prairie Conference play.
Beecher 7, Lincoln-Way East 0: The hosts fell and couldn’t come back in nonconference action.
Girls soccer
Sycamore 4, Morris 0: At Morris, the hosts fell and couldn’t come back in Interstate 8 Conference action.
Boys track and field
Plainfield North Invite: At Plainfield, the hosts took first with 158 points, Romeoville took second with 52, Joliet West took third with 36 and Plainfield South took fourth with 21 points in a four team meet.
For the Tigers, Devan Draughon won the 100-meter run (11.24), Easton Miller won the 200-meter run (23.19), Alex Brennan won the 400-meter run (50.84), Dominic LaMontagna won the 800-meter run (2:07.54), Zach Bucsanyi won the 3200-meter run (11:12.68), Kwame Amoo-Otoo won the 110-meter hurdles (15.93) and Cam Morris won the 300-meter hurdles (42.73), Cameron Ring won pole vault (3.18m) and Keith Cyracus won long jump (6.68m). The 4x100 meter relay won, the 4x200 meter relay took first and the 4x400 meter relay won.
For the Spartans, Tyler Unverzagt won the 1600-meter run (4:51.47), the 4x800 meter relay won and Shaun Alexander won the triple jump (12.48m).
For Joliet, Darius Strother won the high jump (1.62m).
For the Cougars, Sergio Hernandez won the shot put (14.52m) and Brennan Culpepper won discus (45.82m).