Most Will County offices unopposed in Tuesday’s primary

Will County voters who go to the polls on Tuesday will find new voting stations at the polling places. (Bob Okon)

Voters have found they have few choices to make for Will County government as the Tuesday primary election date nears.

Only two of the three County Board races up for election this year are contested in the primary. Both are in the Democratic primary, and both are in the Joliet area.

None of the six countywide offices are contested.

Voters taking Democratic ballots will decide who moves on to the general election in County Board Districts 6 and 7, where three candidates are running in each district.

Each County Board district is represented by two members, so voters will pick two candidates in each district.

In District 6, which includes the East Side and part of the West Side of Joliet, Herbert Brooks Jr. is trying to regain the County Board seat he lost in 2022 when he was knocked off the ballot on a petition challenge.

Janet Diaz, who was elected to the board in 2022, is seeking reelection. So is longtime County Board Member Denise Winfrey.

In the Republican primary in District 6, only one Republican is running, Enrique Ruiz.

The Will County Board meeting room entrance is seen at the Will County Office Building in Joliet on June 7, 2022. (Alex Ortiz)

District 7 includes the West Side of Joliet and part of Plainfield.

Three candidates are on that Democratic ballot as well. Board Member Natalie Coleman, D-Plainfield, is not seeking reelection.

The Democratic candidates are: David Lozano, who has been endorsed by the Will County Young Democrats; Dawn Bullock, president of the Association of Plainfield Teachers, which is the teachers’ union in Plainfield School District 202; and Demmond Dorris, a Joliet firefighter/paramedic and former school board member at Joliet Grade School District 86.

On the Republican ballot in District 7, the candidates are incumbent Vince Logan and Elizabeth Naglich.

The one other County Board election is in District 10, which is in a northwest corner of the county that includes sections of Naperville and Aurora.

Incumbent Julie Berkowicz, R-Naperville, and David Scriven-Young are on the Republican ballot. Incumbent Meta Mueller, D-Aurora, and Kelly Hickey are on the Democratic ballot.

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant waits in line to file her petition for the 2024 county elections. at the Will County Building in downtown Joliet on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

The countywide offices on the ballot are for county executive, state’s attorney, coroner, recorder of deeds, circuit clerk and auditor. There are no challenges in either primary, and no Republicans are on the ballot for state’s attorney and circuit clerk.

Democrat Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant is running for reelection. She will be challenged in November by Charles “Chuck” Maher, a former County Board member on the Republican ballot.

State’s Attorney James Glasgow, a Democrat, is seeking reelection with no apparent opposition in November.

Coroner Laurie Summers, a Democrat is seeking reelection. She will be challenged in November by Republican Robert Enright.

Recorder of Deeds Karen Stukel, a Democrat, is seeking reelection. Raquel Mitchell is on the Republican ballot.

Circuit Clerk Andrea Lynn Chasteen, a Democrat, is seeking reelection with no apparent opposition in November.

Auditor Kevin “Duffy” Blackburn, a Democrat is seeking reelection. His opponent in November will be James Robert Buiter, who is on the Republican ballot.