Election 2024 Questionnaire: Demmond Dorris, Will County Board District 7

Demmond Dorris, candidate for Will County Board heading into the March primary election, answered these questions for the Shaw Local News Network.

Full Name: Demmond Cornelius Dorris

What office are you seeking? Will County Board District 7

What public offices, if any, have you previously held? Joliet School Board District 86

City: Joliet

Occupation: Firefighter/Paramedic

Campaign website: Facebook @DemmondDorrisForWil County

In light of the increasing influx of migrants to Illinois, how do you propose the county should address the challenges?

I believe it is the job of Will County government to support its municipalities in their respective migrant policy decisions. Will County government should have support ready to offer when it is requested. The migrant issue has not affected Will County as significantly as Cook County, so I don’t see an urgent need to create policy to address it.

What are the top issues facing your county and what would you like to do to address those issues?

Road congestion, road congestion, road congestion. Will County is home to the largest inland port in the Unites States. Truck traffic coming through Joliet and the greater Will County area has marked our community with long lines of trucks on Interstate 80, traffic jams, potholes, and a more treacherous commute for some of our citizens that travel across town/county for work. I would like to partner with state leaders and find ways to improve the road infrastructure in Will County. The upcoming Interstate 80 bridge project cannot be the only plan to address this issue. We need a more robust and comprehensive road infrastructure plan that address some of our local road needs.

Should counties do more to expand access to county government?

Absolutely! Full disclosure and full access are ways to keep citizens involved and interested in their government. It is frustrating to hear so many residents that do not completely understand exactly what their government does, whether its county, state, municipality, or township. I propose an annual town hall hosted by Will County so citizens can come out and learn what the functions of Will County government are, and how it pertains to them.

What challenges is the region facing in terms of attracting business and tourism?

Marketing the already attractive incentives Will County offers to businesses is one of the biggest challenges. Reaching out to companies in other regions that are considering relocation with information regarding tax incentives and grants available for employee training can be accessed through the Will County Tax Abatement Program, and Workforce Investment Board Of Will County respectively. These programs can be an effective way of influencing businesses to make Will County home. Will County also has a rich history with a diverse population, and attractions that cater to almost any interest. From museums, racing, golf, hiking, biking, and so much more Will County is a vibrant place to spend a long weekend. I would love to see televised advertising about Route 66 and the Ale & Wine Trail, amongst other attractions. When I travel out of state with my family, I have never seen commercials about Bronkberry Farms, The Beller Museum, The Promenade Bolingbrook, Mistwood Golf Course, or the dozens of other fun and family friendly things to do in the Will County area. People outside of our community need to know about the wonderful attractions our region has to offer.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

“Home First!” So many instances our own citizens travel out of the Will County area for recreation. We have first class dining in downtown Joliet in Cut 158. We have high end shopping and dining at The Promenade in Bolingbrook. We have historic tourism at Old Joliet Prison. There is indoor recreation at Accelerate Indoor Speedway & Events in Mokena. “Home First” should be the thought process for citizens of Will County. Spend our money near home first. It just doesn’t make sense to travel outside of our community for steak when we have a great steakhouse in Will County. “Home First!” I will be an advocate for people to support our Will County businesses first when possible.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

I think public officials should use full disclosure in all matters that affect or use taxpayer dollars.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

Will County has seen a decline in violent crime from 2014 to 2022, according to data reported in www.datausa.io, however as a first responder, I do understand that to any victim of a violent or nonviolent crime, those statistics are meaningless. Supporting our local policing agencies and giving them the tools and resources needed to continue to combat crime is one of the many solutions needed. We should also encourage our citizens to seek help when faced with mental health challenges.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

Projects that directly affect district 7 include Interstate 80 through Joliet. It should be a priority. The increasingly unreliable Jefferson Street bridge in Joliet is also becoming a lingering issue. I do know Will County and the City of Joliet have started discussing with IDOT some of the issues we are having on local roads. Any project that will reduce congestion without adversely affecting home and property owners will be championed by me.

Do you support the Illinois gun ban? Why or why not?

I am a registered gun owner and support the legal right to safe gun ownership. I do believe guns can be dangerous when in the wrong hands, and it has been painful to see mass shooting like those in Highland Park and Aurora devastate the lives of fellow Illinois residents. I think the Illinois gun ban has good intentions, and it is encouraging that citizens that previously owned high powered assault rifles like the AR-15 will not have them stripped away. However, if this law proves to keep assault rifles out of the hands mentally unstable people, then I support it.

What is your opinion of the role of tax incentives in economic development and business growth? Should tax incentives be offered to corporations to entice them to plant roots in local communities? Why or why not?

I think tax incentives can be a great temporary incentive to attract businesses to Will County. I fully understand that even for a larger corporation, the costs of changing locations, hiring and training employees, relocating existing personnel, can be a monumental cost to absorb. I am concerned that when incentives last too long, residents and taxpayers that have lived in the area start to be affected. Businesses are residents also, and all residents should have an equitable share in maintaining the infrastructure of Will County.

How would you classify the state of public health in your county? Do you believe access to affordable healthcare is an issue? Why or why not? If you believe it’s an issue, what ideas do you have to remedy it?

One way to combat healthcare costs is prevention. Will County residents need to be encouraged and empowered to take better care of their personal health. Exercise and nutrition are the best ways to ensure that discretionary income is not being dramatically absorbed by healthcare costs. The state of public health in Will County reflects the state of public health in our country…...that is not a good thing. Hosting free seminars on personal wellness can be done on a quarterly basis. The investment in our citizens health will always return back more than what is given.