Election 2024 Questionnaire: Kelly Hickey, Will County Board District 10

Kelly Hickey, a candidate for Will County Board District 10 in the March primary election, answered these questions from the Shaw Local News Network.

Full name: Kelly Hickey

What office are you seeking? Will County Board member, District 10

What public offices, if any, have you previously held? Wheatland Township trustee

City: Naperville

Occupation: Nonprofit director

Campaign website: www.kellyforwillco.com

In light of the increasing influx of migrants to Illinois, how do you propose the county should address the challenges?

Our nation’s immigration system is broken, and transporting people from border states has become a well-funded, callous political game. I understand the frustrations that I hear from my neighbors.

The fact remains that the U.S. offers a legal process for asylum-seekers, not a decision made at the county level of government. This process requires specialized resources that the county lacks in the quantity necessary to prioritize efficiency and safety.

We must work with state and federal governments to ensure that people are treated fairly and humanely while their cases go through our justice system. Meanwhile, we need to stop the political theatrics and push for comprehensive, commonsense immigration policies.

What are the top issues facing your county, and what would you like to do to address those issues?

The Will County Board had the monumental task of allocating $134 million in American Rescue Plan Act money. This money – meant to address economic and social distresses created and exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic – most likely was a once-in-a-lifetime aid package for our community.

The board labored over how to shape its allocation framework and process. In the end, the allocation was divided into pillars, with one of these pillars representing needs for health agencies and organizations in the community.

The total requests associated with the health pillar totaled more than $94 million. The board was able to provide $16 million in aid.

One of the greatest challenges for the Will County Board is this $78 million in unmet needs of our boots-on-the-ground health agencies and organizations. Meeting the needs of the community without shifting more responsibility for funding to our constituents calls for innovative thinking.

As a member of the board, I would work with existing agencies and listen to subject matter experts to make decisions that provide appropriate services that we can afford.

Should counties do more to expand access to county government?

The board has made efforts to remove obstacles to public engagement, but more could be done. In the midst of the pandemic, the board instituted the option of leaving public comment electronically, a policy that has been sustained to date.

Reading each of these emails into the record, which have already been provided to members of the board prior to their votes, seems like a waste of valuable resources. The emailed comments can simply be added to the record in writing. Since the meetings take place during business hours, it can be difficult for people to leave their daytime obligations to attend the meetings in person. We should consider some evening meetings.

With regard to the social media presence of the board, Will County Board accounts could be used to a greater advantage as communication tools, with the board’s accounts sitting dormant for long stretches of time.

What challenges is the region facing in terms of attracting business and tourism?

Per the annual report of the Will County Center for Economic Development, Will County has achieved the status of No. 1 job creator in Illinois, adding 12,000 new jobs in 2023.

We draw our strength from our manufacturing industries. Our transportation assets provide a much-needed path on which to deliver the goods produced in Will County. By investing in infrastructure, Will County can preserve its place as a manufacturing force, making it a great place to live, work and visit.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

Reliable, affordable public transport could boost our local economy. The county has taken steps through Access Will County to investigate offering a consolidated transportation program for our seniors and people with disabilities.

Improved connections between Will County communities would allow for greater access to our diverse businesses, fueling a healthy economy.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign nondisclosure agreements with private businesses?

Restrictive nondisclosure agreements cloak government business from the watchful eyes of the constituents. Local government owes our community members the transparency to scrutinize how public funds are used whenever possible. At the same time, private businesses like to keep their information private to protect themselves from competition.

Sometimes development deals are conditioned on mutual NDAs. Striking a balance between the needs of the community for transparency and the need to attract businesses would have to be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Do you think there is a local crime problem?

Looking at the statistics provided by the Illinois State Police for 2024 to date, Will County appears to be on the lower end of the crime density scale. But if you’ve ever been the victim of a crime, you know that statistics are of little comfort. As a Will County Board member, I would make sure that our sheriff’s office’s funding needs are met rather than playing games in the budgeting process for partisan gain.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

I’d prioritize any projects that will improve public safety.

Do you support the Illinois gun ban? Why or why not?

The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans the sale and distribution of assault weapons (as defined in the act), high-capacity magazines and switches in Illinois. All guns aren’t banned in Illinois, nor do I think all guns should be banned.

I support PICA, and I support responsible gun ownership. If this ban can prevent massacres such as Parkland, Uvalde and, unfortunately, too many others to list here, it’s worth it.

I do worry about compliance with and enforcement of PICA. Its effectiveness remains to be seen.

What is your opinion of the role of tax incentives in economic development and business growth? Should tax incentives be offered to corporations to entice them to plant roots in local communities? Why or why not?

Tax incentives are defined as tax rules that go against the generally accepted principles of tax neutrality. That being said, they can be used to encourage business growth – which is vital – but the incentives aren’t always a winning deal for local governments. While the deals can result in the gain of direct employment with the recipient of the incentives, studies don’t show job growth in other industries or in countywide employment.

How would you classify the state of public health in your county? Do you believe access to affordable health care is an issue? Why or why not? If you believe it’s an issue, what ideas do you have to remedy it?

Recently, I’ve seen some great legislation passed that relates to public health. Congresswoman Lauren Underwood backed the Affordable Insulin Now Act, which caps insulin at $35 per month for Medicare Part D and privately insured patients.

But there is still work to be done.

Per the U.S. News and World Report, almost 7% of Will County residents lack health insurance. In the same article, Will County ranks below the national average in hospital bed and primary care physician availability. By those measures, both access and affordability have a negative effect on health care in Will County.

While there are actions that can be taken at the state and federal level that would likely make greater changes, at the Will County Board, the scope of my duties with respect to public health is appropriately funding the agencies that contribute to our public health.