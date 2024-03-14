Election 2024 Questionnaire: Julie Berkowicz, Will County Board District 10

Julie Berkowicz, a candidate for Will County Board District 10 in the March primary election, answered these questions from the Shaw Local News Network.

Full Name: Julie Berkowicz

What office are you seeking? Will County Board District 10

What public offices, if any, have you previously held? N/A

City: Naperville

Occupation: County Board and Forest Preserve Commissioner

Campaign website: www.JulieBerkowicz.net

In light of the increasing influx of migrants to Illinois, how do you propose the county should address the challenges?

Public health and safety is one of my biggest priorities. The issues that Will County is experiencing include an increasing demand on health services at the Will County Health Department and increasing rates and mortality of Tuberculosis cases at the Sunny Hill TB Clinic in Joliet. State Government needs to understand the impact that their policies create for the residents of Will County. The financial strains and the public health issues that the relocation of migrants to Will County further strains the Counties budget and the well-being and financial security of residents. Will County taxpayers cannot afford to fund the services that are required to support the individuals that are arriving in Will County. I am the Chairman of the Legislative & Judicial Committee and this is a legislative priority for the committee.

What are the top issues facing your county and what would you like to do to address those issues?

Top issues include the need for more public health and safety services. Rising crime, the impact of drug use and fentanyl contamination (overdoses, mental health) and the burden on taxpayers with rising taxation hurt the families and businesses in Will County. During my 5 years of service at the County, I have proven that public health and safety is my priority, and I support providing officials with the resources they need to keep County deputies, public health facilities and staff and our community safe.

My voting record has demonstrated my goals to reduce and eliminate new taxes to support residents and businesses. I voted against an $18 million tax increase in the Will County Budget last November. I will continue to work to trim the budget, because I realize that in today’s environment, most Will County families and businesses have to do that in their own budgets.

Should counties do more to expand access to county government?

Will County services are conveniently located throughout the County and have many programs to accommodate residents. The County also partners with many non-profits to provide all types of services that the community requires. I do not believe in growing County Government, especially when other organizations have the facilities and services in place. It is a priority for the County to support and collaborate with them, not to duplicate their services.

What challenges is the region facing in terms of attracting business and tourism?

One challenge is the impact that rising taxes have on businesses, tourism and agriculture. Many businesses are struggling to survive and the rising costs hurt local farms and agricultural companies. Higher costs impacts the economy and the food supply. When businesses close the County and the region loses much needed jobs. Another challenge is the lack of skilled workers in the manufacturing sector. The education system pushes most young adults to enter 4 year colleges. As an alternative, our youth should have the opportunity to consider stem, trade and agriculture careers.

For example, I was a leader and Merit Badge Counselor for over 2 decades in the Boy Scouts of America. The program focused on introducing youth to experiences in stem and sciences that they normally wouldn’t learn. As a result, several members of my family are experienced welders and have the technical and mechanical skills to build, repair and do-it-themselves. This opens up more opportunity and personal success. We can bring this same experience to the younger generations and help fill that void that the manufacturing base is looking to fill.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

I would continue to push for lower taxation and reduced government. Will County will only succeed if its business and residents thrive. County does not need to duplicate services, we need to support organizations. By being a partner, the County will bring more opportunity and encourages growth in the community, and allows the experts to do their jobs. And as Vice Chair of the Land Use & Development committee, I actively work to reduce the burdens and over reaching permitting costs that impact residents and businesses.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

No

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

Will County deputies and the law enforcement agencies in local municipalities provide the best possible services and best practices in our communities. They are committed to serving the community and do not hesitate to protect the public. Law enforcement agents cannot control the impact that the Federal open border policy is creating across the country in respect to crime and illegal/lethal drugs. The policies from the Federal and State government is creating a devastating impact on law enforcement and first responders throughout the country. As Legislative Chair, this will continue to be a priority in the Will County Legislative Agenda and is being shared our State Representatives.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

Currently, there is an issue with 143rd Street in Homer Glen. The County Board voted to support the residents and restricting the widening of the road to 3 lanes. This Resolution was signed by the County Executive. But going against the wishes of the residents, she tried to change her mind and to veto it. Her intent is to widen 143rd Street into a 5 lane road. In multiple meetings, there were hours of testimony and hundreds of letters that objected to the widening to a 5 lane road. The County Board heard the people’s voice and acted. This matter continues to be addressed and the County Board will continue to fight for the people.

Do you support the Illinois gun ban? Why or why not?

The Constitution provides the 2nd Amendment. There are legal, law abiding residents that own firearms. They are not committing a crime. No one would argue that guns should be taken away from criminals.

What is your opinion of the role of tax incentives in economic development and business growth? Should tax incentives be offered to corporations to entice them to plant roots in local communities? Why or why not?

Tax incentives can increase the tax burden on businesses and families. And many times companies will pack up and leave at the end of the TIF. I do not like to use this tool to draw businesses because of the impact to others. A healthy, strong economy will draw and grow good businesses in our region that intend to be long term partners.

How would you classify the state of public health in your county? Do you believe access to affordable healthcare is an issue? Why or why not? If you believe it’s an issue, what ideas do you have to remedy it?

I have many concerns about public health. Many communicable diseases, including measles, TB, malaria and more are being brought into this country over every border. The Federal and State government does not report or notify Counties who is entering our communities. As a result, the Sunny Hill TB clinic is trying to locate these people who are sick because cases and mortality rates are rising. I am working with them to address these issues. This is a direct impact from the open border policy in the current Federal administration.

The borders need to be closed and our existing immigration policies need to be enforced again because innocent Americans are getting sick or dying from the spread of these diseases. Regarding affordable healthcare, the Will County Health Center provides services to anyone, whether or not they can pay. They have extended hours and multiple locations. There are also many non-profit and other organizations that provide free medical services to all.