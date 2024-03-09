Election 2024: Denise Winfrey, Will County Board questionnaire

Denise Winfrey, candidate for Will County Board in the March 2024 primary election, answered the following questions from the Shaw Local News Network.

Full Name: Denise E. Winfrey

What office are you seeking? Member – Will County Board District #6 - incumbent

What public offices, if any, have you previously held? Member County Board since 2009

City: Joliet

Occupation: Substitute Teacher

Campaign website: Brooks/Winfrey for 6

In light of the increasing influx of migrants to Illinois, how do you propose the county should address the challenges?

There needs to be a coordinated plan that involves the city, township, county and local services (medical, nutrition, workforce training, etc.).

What are the top issues facing your county and what would you like to do to address those issues?

In addition to the need for a plan for incoming migrants, mental health, workforce and housing need attention.

Should counties do more to expand access to county government?

County government departments are currently accessible both in person and on line, and strive to be transparent to residents..

What challenges is the region facing in terms of attracting business and tourism?

Workforce housing is an issue for the county. Amenities such as walk/bike paths, services (cleaning, nightlife, etc) in the downtown area could also make the county more attractive. (think Naperville)

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

I feel Community Benefit Agreements help to make new companies more involved in the growth and development of the area. I’d like to see more of those.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

That seems like a conflict of interest. I wouldn’t want to see that in practice.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

Like most growing cities, Joliet is experiencing some pain associated with crime. Local city and county policing agencies seem to have a handle on control and deterrents. I would support funding whatever training and/or equipment they might need to continue to be effective.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

The completion of the I-80 expansion will have a major impact on the area. Arterial roads and bridges being upgraded/repaired will also make the area more attractive. Upgrades to sewer and water systems in the unincorporated areas would greatly improve the quality of life for current residents and make those areas more enticing for newcomers.

Do you support the Illinois gun ban? Why or why not?

I am not against guns, but I am unable to support the owning of assault type weapons. I also need for gun sellers to have more guidelines around who can purchase (background checks, no minors, etc.).

What is your opinion of the role of tax incentives in economic development and business growth? Should tax incentives be offered to corporations to entice them to plant roots in local communities? Why or why not?

Tax incentives can be a good bargaining tool. When new companies are looking at the area, we should make sure that they know we want them to come here. We should also play up other advantages of this location.

How would you classify the state of public health in your county? Do you believe access to affordable healthcare is an issue? Why or why not? If you believe it’s an issue, what ideas do you have to remedy it?

Will county, like many other counties across the country faces a shortage of health care workers, especially in the mental and behavioral health arena. Even with ACA, there are still residents who lack coverage. The county health department is making an heroic effort to provide services, but needs increased funding for staffing. Nurses, CNAs and Doctors are all needed to meet the increased demand for service to our residents.