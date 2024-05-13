Pets of the Week: May 13, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar and run as space is available. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Capone is a 7-year-old, happy-go-lucky terrier mix. He is very sweet and likes to meet new people. He came to NAWS very thin and is now very food motivated. He needs to be the only pet in a home. He likes children but is large and strong, so older children are best. To meet Capone, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Rita is a 2-year-old calico that was rescued from a local animal control. She is a bit shy initially with new people, then warms up and enjoys attention as well as pets on the head and face. She enjoys playing with cat toys and does well with other cats and a dog in her foster home, as long as they are respectful of her space. A home with too much activity would overwhelm her – she prefers quiet. In the right home, she will be an amazing companion. To meet Rita, email Catadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Zeke is a young dachshund/Chihuahua mix that is a bit shy at first but loves head scratches and wandering in the grass. He needs a forever home to help him through his puppy stages. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Fern is a domestic shorthair that was adopted from the shelter as a kitten and subsequently became lost. When she was found, her unregistered microchip came back to the shelter because her family could no longer care for her. Fern is affectionate and enjoys pets and attention. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Bernice is about 5 years old and loves snacks. She does well with other friendly dogs of all sizes and has tested well around cats. Bernice loves all people, including children. She is housebroken and crate-trained. To meet Bernice, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Pippen is fun-loving and has lots of energy. He loves to run and play with his two brothers at his foster home. He is curious and will follow people around, so they must be careful that he doesn’t follow them outside. He loves attention and will climb on someone’s leg to get it. He would do well with another cat and would love someone to adopt him and both his brothers. To meet Pippen, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.