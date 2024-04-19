Legendary rockers Night Ranger to perform at Rialto Square Theatre this summer

Legendary rock band Night Ranger will perform at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Sunday, June 9. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre )

Legendary rock band Night Ranger will perform at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Sunday, June 9.

Night Ranger is comprised of original band members bassist/vocalist Jack Blades, guitarist Brad Gillis and drummer Kelly Keagy and current members keyboardist Eric Levy and guitarist Keri Kelli.

The band had huge hits in the 1980s with “Sister Christian,” “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me,” “When You Close Your Eyes” and “(You Can Still) Rock in America,” and has sold more than 17 millions albums worldwide, according to a news release from the Rialto Square Theatre.

Night Ranger is touring in support of its 40th anniversary and also to celebrate the recently-released live album “40 Years and a Night with Contemporary Youth Orchestra,” where the band performed with Cleveland’s acclaimed Contemporary Youth Orchestra. The live concert event was also turned into a two-part special for AXS TV in fall of 2023.

Over the years, the band’s music has made notable contributions to and been featured in many different areas of global media and pop culture. Night Ranger’s songs can be heard in TV shows like ”American Dad,” “Glee,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Parks & Recreation.” Their music has also been featured in video games such as Rock Band, Guitar Hero and Grand Theft Auto, plus the hit Broadway musical “Rock of Ages,” the Oscar-Nominated film “Boogie Nights,” and other feature films such as “Friday the 13th,” “Teachers,” “Sixteen Candles” and “The Secret of My Success.”

Ticket prices begin at $41 and can be purchased at rialtosquare.com.