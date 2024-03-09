Election 2024 Questionnaire: Meta Mueller, Will County Board District 10

Meta Mueller, a candidate for Will County Board District 10 in the March primary election, answered these questions from the Shaw Local News Network.

Full Name: Meta Mueller

What office are you seeking? Will County Board member, District 10

What public offices, if any, have you previously held? I am the incumbent in this seat.

City: Aurora

Occupation:

Campaign website: www.metamueller.com

In light of the increasing influx of migrants to Illinois, how do you propose the county should address the challenges?

It’s important to remember that many individuals and families come to the U.S. seeking asylum, which is a legal right protected by our laws. As a compassionate and just society, we should invest in resources and systems to manage migrants humanely and efficiently while ensuring our communities’ safety and security. By doing so, we can uphold our values and provide a better future for all.

What are the top issues facing your county, and what would you like to do to address those issues?

Infrastructure and mental health are our most pressing issues. Our infrastructure needs updates, and we need to replace outdated systems in county offices. The county is constantly exploring alternate sources of income that are not property tax-based, such as the recently completed renewable natural gas plant that converts landfill waste into a profitable resource. These projects help us generate the funds to make updates more quickly.

Everyone needs assistance at some point in their lives. That’s why I took a strong stance in support of a referendum proposing the creation of a community mental health fund to improve mental health resources in Will County.

With 53% voter approval in 2022, we now have a dedicated fund to allocate resources where they can be most effective in assisting our residents with developmental, mental and addiction issues.

Should counties do more to expand access to county government?

The government should always work to expand access to its services. For instance, increasing access to our board meetings by having some evening sessions would make our processes more inclusive and transparent for the public.

Additionally, the board and executive are working to make our technology in Will County more robust and user-friendly so that residents can easily navigate our website and find the information they need efficiently.

What challenges does the region face in terms of attracting business and tourism?

Over the past two years, Will County has been No. 1 in job growth, surpassing all other counties in the state. However, despite this remarkable progress, persistent challenges still need to be addressed. One of these challenges is the need to develop our workforce further, and Workforce Services of Will County is playing a pivotal role in working with local businesses and colleges to meet this need.

Additionally, the county is facing a shortage of affordable housing in many areas, which is another issue that requires attention to ensure that all residents have access to safe and affordable housing options.

Will County is an excellent destination for tourism, with many unique attractions such as the forest preserves, the Old Joliet Prison, the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum and Midewin National Tall Grass Prairie. We have something for everyone.

Participating in national, statewide and regional tourism campaigns will help draw people to find our hidden gems. Supporting developments near major thoroughfares such as Interstates 80 and 55 can help boost tourism, and providing a professional workforce and affordable housing can assist these efforts.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

I am committed to advocating for investments that benefit our community. I am pleased to have supported the allocation of ARPA funds toward initiatives prioritizing people.

Specifically, I voted in favor of investing $10 million in a partnership with local universities to provide scholarships to students pursuing careers in teaching and nursing, as well as $7.2 million in aid to households and community improvement. These investments not only enhance our residents’ quality of life but also help cultivate an environment that supports the growth and prosperity of small businesses.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign nondisclosure agreements with private businesses?

If it presents a conflict of interest, they should not be allowed to sign nondisclosure agreements with private businesses.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

I represent the 10th District, encompassing the Aurora and Naperville portions of Will County. Even though both cities have a lower-than-average crime rate for Illinois and the U.S., there is a problem overall in the county with a lack of services for mental health, addiction and poverty.

It’s sad that some people may resort to unlawful activities when in a difficult situation. I have supported many initiatives by the Will County state’s attorney, Will County sherriff and Will County 911 department that make a daily difference in how our courts and emergency personnel respond to our community needs.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

We must make significant improvements around I-80 as it runs through our county. I-80 is a major expressway, and by prioritizing the roads that support its overall update, we can ensure that the project serves the needs of our community. Additionally, it’s essential to address other areas of congestion, such as Route 30 in the northeast corner of Will County, to make our roads safer and to improve traffic flow.

Do you support the Illinois gun ban? Why or why not?

The common thread in mass shootings is that they are made even deadlier by the use of an assault weapon – a weapon designed for use in the military to kill as many people as quickly as possible. I believe people have a right to be in public and at school without being shot. These tragedies should not be our norm. Yes, I do support the Illinois gun ban.

What is your opinion of the role of tax incentives in economic development and business growth? Should tax incentives be offered to corporations to entice them to plant roots in local communities? Why or why not?

They are sometimes a valuable tool, especially when incentives are used to support infrastructure development in regions unattainable to other enterprises. For example, a company might seek an incentive that will enable it to construct a road or facilitate water and sewage to an otherwise underdeveloped area. As a result, small businesses can now establish themselves in the region thanks to the new infrastructure. This is a noteworthy instance of how these incentives assist companies in establishing roots in our communities.

How would you classify the state of public health in your county? Do you believe access to affordable health care is an issue? Why or why not? If you believe it’s an issue, what ideas do you have to remedy it?

Will County is doing a great job with public health, and we can do even better. With the opening of the new health department building in 2021, many services to residents in need have increased.

Affordable health care is an issue for the entire U.S. In Will County, we are fortunate to have hospitals that help make care accessible in many areas.

However, there are still areas for improvement. Residents on the county’s east side tell me they have to drive to Indiana sometimes for care. They should not have to do that. We also could do better with services for our senior citizens, our differently abled residents, and folks suffering from mental health or addiction issues.

