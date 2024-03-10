Election 2024 Questionnaire: Betsy Naglich, Will County Board District 7

Betsy Naglich, a candidate for Will County Board District 7 in the March primary election, answered these questions from the Shaw Local News Network.

Full Name: Elizabeth BETSY Naglich

What office are you seeking? Will County Board District 7

What public offices, if any, have you previously held? NONE

City: Plainfield

Occupation: eLearning Content Manager

Campaign website: N/A

In light of the increasing influx of migrants to Illinois, how do you propose the county should address the challenges?

I believe our services should be available to our veterans and residents prior to migrants. It is good to help people whenever possible but trying to help too many with a limited amount of services is not wise. It would negatively affect our veterans and residents.

What are the top issues facing your county and what would you like to do to address those issues?

Safety is a major concern. I support local law enforcement.

Should counties do more to expand access to county government?

Yes, the hours of services should be available to permit everyone to take advantage of them. The meetings should also be at times when citizens can attend.

What challenges is the region facing in terms of attracting business and tourism?

I believe crime is a deterrent for attracting business and tourism. Also, the ease of starting a business should be reviewed. What does it take to open a business from start to finish? What is the timeline? Tourism could be increased with the beautification of our cities and towns.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

I believe crime is a deterrent for attracting business. Also, the ease of starting a business should be reviewed. What does it take to open a business from start to finish? What is the timeline? Has there been a Forum to discuss this question with local businesses that have recently closed? It seems every day, there is another business announcing it is closing its doors. Communicating with the local businesses may uncover a way to help.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

No.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

Crime is on the rise. The punishment for committing crime has become relaxed, such as the laws that allow thieves to steal from retail store up to a certain dollar amount. We need to be tough on crime.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

The main roads and highways should be a priority.

Do you support the Illinois gun ban? Why or why not?

No. Statistics show the majority of gun owners do not live in the areas that have the majority of gun violence. I believe good people should be allowed to collect and use guns for sport.

What is your opinion of the role of tax incentives in economic development and business growth? Should tax incentives be offered to corporations to entice them to plant roots in local communities? Why or why not?

Tax Incentives are good if they are easily monitored and equally available to all.

How would you classify the state of public health in your county? Do you believe access to affordable healthcare is an issue? Why or why not? If you believe it’s an issue, what ideas do you have to remedy it?

Mental Health is a difficult problem. Many people who may need help, do not want help or do not admit that help is needed. The money for services may be available, but the bigger challenge is getting the appropriate people to use the services.