SVM SportShorts for June 9, 2023

Big Northern names baseball all-conference team

Five local baseball players were named to the first team on the Big Northern All-Conference Team, while a total of 15 area players were honored.

Dixon juniors Quade Richards and Alex Harrison, Rock Falls senior Brady Richards and junior Carter Schueler, and Oregon junior Dominic Terlikowski were all first-team picks by the BNC coaches.

Dixon senior Quentin Seggebruch and junior Aiden Wiseman were second-team selections, as were Rock Falls sophomore Kuitim Heald and Oregon senior Miley Smith.

Dixon juniors Ari Selmani and James Leslie, Rock Falls senior Isaiah Kobbeman and junior Gavin Sands, and Oregon sophomores Gavin Morrow and Jack Washburn earned honorable mention honors.

Byron senior Braden Smith and North Boone senior Chandler Alderman were unanimous picks.

Three Rivers announces all-conference baseball teams

Led by a pair of unanimous selections, six local baseball players earned first-team honors on the Three Rivers all-conference teams.

Newman junior outfielder Brendan Tunink was one of eight unanimous picks to the East Division first team, while Comets senior pitcher Kyle Wolfe and freshman utility player Garret Matznick were also first-teamers. Bureau Valley senior infielder Sam Rouse also earned a first-team nod.

Local second-teamers in the East were Newman senior catcher Jaesen Johns, Newman senior infielder Nolan Britt, Newman junior outfielder Joe Oswalt, and Bureau Valley senior utility player Ayize Martin.

Hall junior pitcher Payton Dye, Princeton senior pitcher Danny Cihocki, St. Bede senior pitcher Alex Ankiewicz, Hall senior catcher Kyler Lapp and senior infielders Mac Resetich and Ashton Pecher, and Princeton sophomore outfielder Noah LaPorte were the other unanimous selections in the East.

Morrison junior pitcher Brenden Martin was one of six unanimous picks in the West Division, and Erie-Prophetstown junior outfielder Zane Romero was also a first-teamer.

E-P senior pitcher Bryce VanDeWostine and Morrison freshman utility player Aydan Meinsma were both second-team selections, while E-P freshman pitcher Braedyn Frank and Morrison senior infielder Danny Mouw and junior infielder Carson Strating earned honorable mention recognition.

Monmouth-Roseville senior pitcher Creighton Johnson, Sherrard sophomore pitcher Aidan Terronez, Mon-Rose junior catcher Zach Almgauer, Riverdale junior infielder Dawson Peterson, and Orion senior outfielder Drake Gunn were the other West Division unanimous picks.

Three Rivers releases all-conference softball teams

Led by unanimous selection Aylah Jones, six local softball players were named to the first team on the Three Rivers all-conference squad.

Five locals earned first-team honors in the East Division. Newman junior pitcher Ady Waldschmidt, junior infielder Jess Johns and junior outfielder Madison Duhon were named to the first team, as were Bureau Valley sophomore pitcher Madison Smith and sophomore infielder Lesleigh Maynard.

Newman freshman infielder Brenleigh Cook and BV sophomore utility player Carly Reglin were second-team selections, while Newman senior catcher Carlin Brady, freshman infielder Lucy Oetting and junior outfielder Sophia Ely were third-teamers, along with Bureau Valley freshman catcher Emily Wright, sophomore infielder Landry Hitzler and senior outfielder Liana Ledergerber.

Jones, a senior pitcher from Erie-Prophetstown, was the lone local first-teamer in the West Division. Morrison sophomore pitcher Bella Duncan and junior infielder Jordan Eads, and E-P sophomore outfielder Paezleigh Hudgin were named to the second team.

Morrison senior infielder BayLeigh Brewer and E-P infielders Jaiden Oleson (senior), Sydney Schwartz (junior) and Jaylynn Hamilton (sophomore) were honorable mention picks.

St. Bede junior pitcher Reagan Stoudt, Mendota senior infielder Katie Jenner, and St. Bede senior outfielder Addie Bontz were unanimous choices in the East. Riverdale senior pitcher Kayleigh Hartson, Rockridge junior pitcher Kendra Lewis, Sherrard sophomore pitcher Savanah Hauger, Riverdale senior infielder Alivia Bark, Rockridge senior infielder Payton Brown and senior outfielder Kori Needham, and Sherrard junior outfielder Ava Hartman joined Jones as unanimous picks in the West.

Several locals earn all-conference honors in Big Northern soccer

Led by a quintet of first-teamers, a total of 14 local girls soccer players were named to the Big Northern all-conference team.

Dixon’s Hanna Lengquist, Emily Smith and Maggie Van Sickle, and Oregon’s Alyssa Mowry and Gracie Prose were all first-team picks by the BNC coaches.

Dixon’s Kailey Helfrich, Avery Burmeister and Maddy McLane were second-team selections, along with Oregon’s Sophia Stender and Teagan Champley.

Dixon’s Emma Jones and Makenzie Toms, and Oregon’s Mya Engelkes and Anna Stender were named honorable mention.

Ladies league tees it up in Sterling

The Emerald Hill Ladies Golf Association played “Blind Partners” on Tuesday morning.

Cheryl Allen and Mimi Boysen took first place, Jean Hermes and Sherry Wells finished second, and Vicki Carlson and Paula Harmon were third. Boysen had low gross and Carlson had low putts for 18 holes, while Janet Freil had low gross and Meta Rastede had low putts for nine holes.

Carlson had a pair of chip-ins and a birdie, while Jane Minard also had a chip-in. Harmon had a birdie and also had the longest putt. Julie Pratt won closest to the pin.

Senior bowlers hit the lanes in Dixon

The Sauk Valley Senior Bowlers rolled every Tuesday & Thursday at 9 a.m. through the month of May at Plum Hollow Lanes in Dixon.

Individual high scores for the month were: Bill Bontz 167 game, 420 series; Connie Bontz 168, 470; David Bucher 167, 449; Steve Byars 155 game; Chico Contreras 187, 515; Anita Dunphy 222, 500; Dan Dunphy 231, 596; Ron Erickson 223, 579; Larry Huyett 174, 474; Roxie Huyett 149, 362; Mike Imel 176, 470; Barb Jacobs 179 game; Dave Jacobs 185, 492; Dick Janssen 193, 472; Jan Kuepker 126 game; Ken Masters 192, 498; Ron Meagher 185, 508; Doug Near 159, 415; Ron Odenthal 203, 511; Larry Reed 221, 538; Cruz Rivera 187, 492; Randy Scott Sr. 169 game; Dee Szymanski 154, 410; Ed Webb 201, 523; Shirley Webb 119, 307; Charlie Warner 177, 492; Jay Wolf 198, 520.

3-on-3 tournament coming up in Forreston

The annual Drew Crase Memorial 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament is set for Saturday, August 5, in Forreston, as part of Sauerkraut Days.

Games will begin at 8 a.m. on the outside courts at Forreston High School. The tournament will be moved inside in the event of inclement weather.

Brackets will run from fifth grade through 35-&-older, with registration opening in 2 weeks. Sponsorship opportunities are also available in 2 weeks. Visit the tournament’s Facebook page for more information.