SportShorts for Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Junis out at least a month with leg injury
Rock Falls native Jakob Junis will miss the next 4 to 6 weeks of the season after suffering a hamstring injury in his last start for the San Francisco Giants last Friday.
Junis slipped off the mound in the top of the sixth inning and then limped off the field. He was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday, but the injury was later diagnosed as a more serious Grade 2 hamstring strain, and he is expected to miss much more time, according to a report by Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic.
In his first season with the Giants, Junis is 4-1 with a 2.63 ERA in 48 innings over nine appearances, the last seven of them starts. He has allowed 14 runs, 26 his and 10 walks, with 40 strikeouts.
ICA names all-state softball teams
The Illinois Coaches Association released its 2022 all-state softball team, and several locals were included on the squad.
In Class 3A, Sterling senior pitcher/first baseman Elizabeth Palumbo and Dixon senior shortstop/pitcher Sam Tourtillott were both named to the second team.
In Class 2A, Oregon junior catcher/outfielder Liz Mois was a first-team pick, while Erie-Prophetstown senior outfielder Jaden Johnson and junior pitcher Aylah Jones were second-team selections.
In Class 1A, Forreston senior pitcher/outfielder Kara Erdmann was a first-teamer, while teammate Rylee Broshous, a junior infielder, was a second-team pick, along with Newman junior catcher Carlin Brady and sophomore pitcher/shortstop Ady Waldschmidt, and Polo senior pitcher/outfielder Nicole Boelens. Newman sophomores Jess Johns (pitcher/infielder) and Madison Duhon (center fielder) were named to the third team.
Visit icasoftball.org to see full lists of the teams in all four classes.
Former local softballer to play in USSSA All-American Games
Ellie Green, a former area resident, will play in the USSSA Softball All-American Games in Viera, Florida, on Aug. 1-6 after being selected as a member of the Midwest Region.
Green, who just finished eighth grade in Decatur, is the daughter of Nicole Ybarra-Green and Derek Green, and lived in the area until moving recently. She is the granddaughter of Larry Ybarra, Mardi Ybarra and the late Gloria Ybarra, and Craig Green.
The annual event held at Space Coast Stadium, located east and south of Orlando, selects players for six different age groups (U9, U10, U11, U12, U13 and U14) from six different regions (West, Midwest, South, Southeast, Great Lakes and Northeast) around the country to play in a series of softball practices, competitions and games over a six-day span.
Ladies golf league tees it up in Sterling
The Emerald Hill Ladies Golf Association met for its weekly rounds Tuesday, with play of the day as Three Blind Mice.
Sandy Ivey was the 18-hole winner, and she also had the low gross and tied Connie Wolber for low putts. Wolber and Deb Cuvelier tied for second in the 18-hole portion of the playday.
Pat Twining took first place and also had the low gross for nine holes, while Karla Anderson took second and also had the low putts. Twining also won closest to the pin on the second hole.
Ivey, Wolber, Vicki Carlson and Jane Minard all had chip-ins on the day.
Local pool league finishes season
The Sterling-Rock Falls Men’s Pool League wrapped up its 2021-22 season recently, and handed out its annual awards.
Route 30 Slots took first place, with Shooters finishing second, and Eagles placing third. The Mac Dugan Award went to Ken French, and the award for Most Perfect Scores went to Rick Carrillo.
Route 30 Slots team members were Bill Lilly, Jim Fridley, Ken French and Cal Stage. Shooters players were Bob Steinhagen, Rick Carrillo, Tony Morales and Jared Mewhirter. Eagles competitors were Marc Ramirez, Tim Keefer, Mark Jacobs, Keith Helfrich and Randy Norman.