SVM previews 2023 girls soccer

Dixon Duchesses
Coach: Kristin Carlson (2nd year)
Last year’s record: 10-6 (5-3 Big Northern)
Top returning players: Kailey Helfrich, Avery Burmeister, Hanna Lengquist, Maggie Van Sickle, Emily Smith
Worth noting: “Because we had such a young team last year, we are bringing back 9 of our 11 starters. Emily Smith and Van Sickle were all-sectional players last season, and Lengquist was second-team all-conference, while Helfrich, Burmeister and Van Sickle were honorable mention all-conference. The team’s 2023 goal is to end with a better record than 2022.” – Coach Carlson
Oregon Hawks
Coach: Seger Larson (7th year)
Last year’s record: 9-9-2 (4-4 Big Northern)
Top returning players: Alyssa Mowry, senior; Sophia Stender, senior; Gracie Prose, senior; Teagan Champley, junior; Kenna Wubbena, junior
Top newcomers: Olivia Wynn, senior; Katelyn Bowers, senior; Sarah Eckardt, freshman
Worth noting: “We are returning 10 out of our 11 starters from last year, and looking to finish the season stronger than we did last year.” – Coach Larson
Sterling Golden Warriors
Coach: Raul Sanchez Jr. (2nd year)
Last year’s record: 1-22-2 (0-7 Western Big 6)
Top returning players: Lainey Block, junior; Maria Garcia-Ibarra, senior; Olivia Turner, senior; Kassie Britt, senior
Worth noting: “The team has put in the work this offseason, and our goal is to continue to improve one practice at a time and one game at a time. We have a good group of seniors come back, and we are relying them to lead and help build a great team culture.” – Coach Sanchez