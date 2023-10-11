SVM area roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 10: Newman, Rock Falls volleyball win home matches

Girls volleyball
Rock Falls 2, Oregon 0: At Rock Falls, the Rockets defeated the Hawks 25-8, 25-18.
Leaders for Rock Falls were Zoe Henson with 17 points, four aces and seven digs; Claire Bickett with 10 kills and four digs; Denali Stonitsch with 18 assists and seven digs; Nicolette Udell with six kills; and Sophia Moeller with six digs.
Leaders for Oregon were Kenna Wubbena with seven digs and four kills; Madison Shaffer with eight digs and one ace; and Anna Stender with three assists, three digs and two aces.
Newman 2, Riverdale 0: At Newman, the Comets defeated the Rams 25-21, 25-22.
Leaders for Newman were Jess Johns with 14 kills and six digs; Kennedy Rowzee with eight kills; Molly Olson with 25 assists and three digs; Makenzie Duhon with five kills; and Sam Ackman and Addison Foster with eight digs apiece.
The Comets are now 21-3-1 overall.
Fulton 2, Polo 0: At Fulton, the Steamers defeated the Lady Marcos 25-10, 25-7.
Leaders for Fulton were Miraya Pessman with seven kills, five digs, five assists and two aces; Brooklyn Brennan with five kills, seven digs and seven assists; and Ava Bowen with four kills and three blocks.
Leaders for Polo were Bridget Call with seven digs, Madison Glawe with five digs, and Ellie Wells with five digs and three assists.
Lena-Winslow 2, Eastland 0: At Eastland, the Panthers defeated the Cougars 25-16, 25-18.
Leaders for Eastland Trixie Carroll with 12 kills and seven digs; Olivia Klinefelter with seven kills and four blocks; Morgan McCullough with 15 digs; and Jenica Stoner with 18 assists.
Milledgeville 2, Amboy 1: At Milledgeville, the Missiles defeated the Clippers 22-25, 25-19, 25-20.
Leaders for Milledgeville were Hannah Foster with 10 kills and 10 digs; Kendra Kingsby with 15 kills, eight digs and two aces; Maliah Grenoble with 22 assists; Natalie Pilgrim with eight digs and two aces; and Kendra Hutchison with seven digs.
Orion 2, Morrison 0: At Orion, the Chargers defeated the Fillies 26-24, 25-11.
Leaders for Orion were Rachel Bowers with 10 kills and two aces; Avery Knupp with seven kills and five digs; Kennedy DeBaillie with 12 digs; and Grace Passno with 21 assists.
Rockridge 2, Erie-Prophetstown 1: At Rockridge, the Rockets defeated the Panthers 25-15, 23-25, 25-2.
Leaders for Rockridge were Lily Bohnsack with 21 assists, eight digs and three aces; Chloe Strachan with 17 digs and seven kills; and Tori Ulfig with seven digs and six kills.
Winnebago 2, Dixon 0: At Winnebago, the Indians defeated the Duchesses 25-16, 25-22.
Boys soccer
Oregon 2, Rockford Christian 1: At Oregon, the Hawks edged the Royal Lions in a Class 1A Regional quarterfinal.
Oregon will face Johnsburg in a regional semifinal game at Marengo on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Monday’s late result
Girls tennis
Newman 4, Freeport 0: At Freeport, the Comets swept the Pretzels in a nonconference match.
Emmy Burger won at No. 1 singles; Julia Rhodes and Emily Beattie won at No. 1 doubles, Maddy Taylor-Steffens and Sophia Knudson won at No. 2 doubles; and Kaitlyn Conderman and Grace Tobias won at No. 3 doubles.
Saturday’s late results
Girls volleyball
Huntley Tournament: At Huntley, Eastland went 2-3 with wins against Jefferson and Johnsburg and losses to Sycamore, Belvidere North and McHenry.
Leaders for the Cougars were Jenica Stoner with 109 assists, 28 digs and eight aces; Trixie Carroll with 76 kills and 25 digs; Olivia Klinefelter with 39 kills, 23 digs and nine aces; Morgan McCullough with 34 digs.
Women’s college tennis
Sauk Valley C.C. 7, Elgin 2: At SVCC, the Skyhawks swept their doubles matches and won four singles matches to top the Spartans.
Madison Hubbs won at No. 3 singles, Joy Zigler won at No. 4 singles, Riley Dunn won at No. 5 singles and Lindsey Johnson won at No. 6 singles.
Chloe Coil and Emma Oswalt prevailed at No. 1 doubles, Hubbs and Zigler got the win at No. 2 doubles, and Dunn and Johnson completed the sweep with a win at No. 3 doubles.
The Skyhawks finished their regular season with a 5-2 record and will compete in the NJCAA Regionals at Moraine Valley on Oct. 13 and 14.