SVM area roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 19: Rock Falls, Newman volleyball prevail

Girls volleyball
Rock Falls 2, Byron 0: At Rock Falls, the Rockets defeated the Tigers 25-10, 25-18 in a Big Northern Conference match.
Leaders for Rock Falls were Claire Bickett with 10 kills and four digs, Denali Stonitsch with 14 assists and three digs, Nicolette Udell with eight kills, and Sophia Moeller and Carli Kobbeman with five digs apiece.
Newman 2, Kewanee 0: At Sterling, the Comets defeated the Boilermakers 25-22, 25-18 in a Three Rivers East match.
Leaders for Newman were Kennedy Rowzee with 14 kills and three digs, Jess Johns with 10 kills and 13 digs, Molly Olson with 24 assists, five kills and four digs, and Addison Foster with 14 digs and three aces.
Oregon 2, North Boone 0: At Oregon, the Hawks defeated the Vikings 25-12, 25-22 in a BNC match.
Leaders for Oregon were Kenna Wubbena with nine digs and nine attacks, Madi Shaffer with 15 digs and three aces, and Lexi Ebert with 12 assists.
Fulton 2, Ashton-Franklin Center 0: At Fulton, the Steamers defeated the Raiders 25-13, 25-15 in an NUIC South match.
Leaders for Fulton were Annaka Hackett with nine kills and seven digs, Brooklyn Brennan with five kills, eight assists and three digs, Resse Germann with 13 digs and Kali Brewer with 13 assists.
Erie-Prophetstown 2, Princeton 1: At Princeton, the Panthers defeated the Tigers 13-25, 25-12, 25-19 in a Three Rivers crossover match.
Leaders for Erie-Prophetstown were Jamie Neumiller with 10 kills, eight digs and three aces, Kennedy Buck with 27 assists and eight digs, Claire Reymer with nine kills and four blocks, and Peyton Umstead with nine digs.
Boys golf
Byron 153, Oregon 191: At PrairieView Golf Club, the Hawks fell to the Tigers in a BNC dual meet.
Byron’s Ryan Tucker shot a 36 for medalist honors, while teammate Mason Brandt fired a 37 for the runner-up finish.
Oregon was led by Dom Terlikowski with a 44, Nole Campos with a 48, Logan Sarver with a 49 and Kylar Early with a 50.
Fulton 157, Polo (no score): At Fulton Country Club, medalist Owen Van Zuiden shot an even-par 36 as the Steamers defeated the short-handed Marcos in an NUIC dual meet.
Brady Read and Zach Winkel both fired 40s, and Jacob Voss added a 41 for Fulton.
Aiden Messer shot a 55 to pace Polo, while Caleb Sutton and Jackson Willis each chipped in 56s.
The win improved the Steamers to 16-0 overall and 14-0 in conference.
Eastland 203, West Carroll 248: At Lake Carroll Golf Course, the Cougars defeated the Thunder in an NUIC dual meet.
Eastland’s Braden Anderson shot a 46 for medalist honors. The Cougars’ Cooper Dollinger and Camron Huber each fired 52s, while teammates Harper Kiem and Colton Hendrick each added 53s.
West Carroll was led by runner-up Thomas Krontz with a 51. Parker Whiting and Noah Johnson carded 65s, and Cooper Smith and Brody Leitzen each shot 67s for the Thunder.
Three Rivers Conference Tournament: At Mendota Golf Club, Riverdale was the team champion with a 308 score, while Mendota finished second with 348. Sherrard took third with a 349 at the 12-team event.
Erie-Prophetstown tallied a 382 for a 10th-place finish. The Panthers were led by Dane Ryan (89), Blake Geuns (91), Caden VanHorn (93) and Sawyer Copeland (109).
Girls golf
Byron 197, Oregon 215: At PrairieView Golf Club, the Hawks lost to the Tigers in a BNC dual meet.
Byron’s Abbi Baker was the medalist with a 44, while teammate Alana Brandt was the runner-up with a 49.
Oregon was led by Aniyah Sarver (50), Sarah Eckardt (51), Emma Schlichtmann (56) and Hailey-Jane Becker (58).
Rockridge 188, Erie-Prophetstown 220: At Lake Erie Country Club, the Panthers lost to the Rockets in a Three Rivers West dual meet.
Rockridge’s Hannah Graves shot a 38 for medalist honors.
Izzy Johnston (51), Lillian McWilliams (53), Hannah Huisman (56) and Gabi Abell (60) led Erie-Prophetstown.
Eastland 243, West Carroll 275: At Lake Carroll Golf Course, the Cougars lost to the Thunder in an NUIC dual meet.
Eastland’s Belle Lego shot a 50 for medalist honors. Kaya VanMatre and Jaden Brower each fired 60s, and Ava Parkinson added a 73 for the Cougars.
West Carroll was led by runner-up Karissa Andrews’ 52. Corinne Krontz shot a 66, Riley Runions totaled a 78 and Caitlin Nolte added a 79 for the Thunder.
Boys soccer
Faith Christian 6, Oregon 2: At Oregon, Gavin Morrow scored two goals, but the Hawks couldn’t keep up with the Falcons.
Keaton Salsbury and Leo Cardenas had one assist each for Oregon.
Dylan Vegliando recorded five saves, and Deryk Withers chipped in three saves for the Hawks.
Girls swimming
Sterling 124, United Township 55: At East Moline, the Water Warriors ran away with the dual-meet victory, winning 11 out of 12 events.
Kate Austin, Emily Lofgren, Chloe Clark and Madison Austin won the 200 medley relay in 2:08.53.
Michelle Henderson-Bellows, Emily Lofgren, Macie Lofgren and Madison Austin won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:58.96.
Madison Austin won individually in the 100 butterfly (1:03.04) and the 100 breaststroke (1:15.69), while Payton Purdy won individually in the 200 freestyle (2:14.78) and the 500 freestyle (6:04.96).
Emily Lofgren (100 freestyle, 1:07.46), Hazel Pham (200 IM, 2:32.84), Kate Austin (100 backstroke, 1:06.71) and Presley Winters (diving, 217.5) also had an individual win for Sterling.
Purdy, Maggie Morris, Clark and Pham won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:22.78.
Girls tennis
Dixon 4, Princeton 1: At Princeton, the Duchesses took down the Tigresses in a nonconference dual meet.
At No. 1 singles, Grace Ferguson defeated Emilee Merkel 6-0, 6-1, while at No. 2 singles, Addison Arjes took down Josie Leone 6-0, 6-0.
Brooklyn Arjes and Rachel Lance were winners at No. 2 doubles, defeating Katie Kammerer and Erah Goodale 6-2, 6-3. Siena Kemmeren and Lily Herrera teamed up for the No. 3 doubles win, downing Kambri Fisher and Abby Brown 6-3, 6-3.
Cross country
Ottawa Invite: At Ottawa, the Sterling boys and girls cross country teams both finished first at the three-team event.
The Golden Warrior boys posted a score of 17 to beat Ottawa (57) and La Salle-Peru (60). The Golden Warrior girls recorded a 27 to top LaSalle-Peru (48) and Ottawa (49).
The Sterling boys secured the top four spots in a 38-runner field. Dale Johnson finished first in 16:22, Jordan Britt took second in 18:10, Parker Janssen was third in 18:11, and Aalin Schmidt came in fourth in 18:12.
The Sterling girls had three of the top-five finishers in a 35-runner field. Rhylee Wade won the race in 20:53, Delia Block placed third in 22:04, and Jaz’Mya Castaneda took fourth in 22:15.
Kewanee Meet: At Kewanee, Bureau Valley won the two-team race with a 23 score. ROWVA/Williamsfield took second with 34. The Storm were led by Adrian Gallardo (19:37, 3rd place) and Alexander Gallardo (20:06, 5th place).
Monday’s late result
Girls tennis
LaSalle-Peru triangular: At La Salle, Sterling beat Princeton 3-2 and lost to La Salle-Peru 4-1.
At No. 1 singles, Ellie Aitken defeated Grace Pecchio 6-0, 6-2 for the only win against L-P.
Against Princeton, Aitken won again at No. 1 singles, downing Emilee Merkel 6-0, 6-0. Teagan Morris beat Josie Leone 6-0, 6-4 at No. 2 singles, and at No. 2 doubles, Avery Moran and Caylee Lions took down Katie Kammerer and Erah Goodale 6-0, 6-2.