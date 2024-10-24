October 23, 2024
Dixon, Sterling set for state: Sauk Valley girls state tennis preview

Two Dixon seniors, one Sterling senior back at state

By Drake Lansman
Sterling senior tennis player Ellie Aitken

Sterling senior tennis player Ellie Aitken (Photo contributed by Sterling High School)

Class 1A

When and where: Thursday starting at 9 a.m. through Saturday with Hersey High School serving as the host.

Local interest: Dixon – Addison Arjes, sr., Grace Ferguson, sr. Sterling – Ellie Aitken, sr.

Advancing: The state tournament is double elimination. Players move on to the consolation bracket after a loss. The first three rounds of each bracket are played Thursday. On Friday, quarterfinal and semifinal rounds of the main draw and fourth, fifth and sixth rounds of consolation are played. The final round is played Saturday along with semifinal and final rounds of consolation.

FYI: Dixon is coming off its first sectional title since 2005 after winning in Rochelle last weekend. Ferguson, a four-time state qualifier, beat Arjes 6-0, 6-0 in the sectional singles final. Arjes won her first round match at state last year before two straight losses. Ferguson went 0-2 last season in her first time playing state singles. She and Leah Kuehl reached the fourth round of consolation in doubles her sophomore year after the two were 0-2 the year prior.

For Sterling, Aitken is a four-time state tennis qualifier and is coming off a third-place finish at the Geneseo Sectional. Last year, she dropped her first match in straight sets and fell by tiebreaker in consolation. Aitken takes a 23-6 singles record to state in search of her first win at the tournament. Her older sister, Abby, was the last Sterling player to win a singles match at state; Abby lost her opening match before winning her first consolation match, 7-6 (6), 6-4 in 2018 over Matoon’s Kyah Eastin.

“I’m approaching the state tournament with no pressure and just going out there to have fun since this is my last tennis tournament of my high school career, and my goal was to make it to state all four years,” Aitken said. “My sister [Abby], who I really look up to, was my motivation for qualifying all four years because she made it three years. I’m going to play loose and free and focus on playing my game regardless of who my opponent is. That’s my mindset to be successful this week.”

Sterling coach Kip Aitken is excited to see how Ellie stacks up in her final go at state.

“Her game has improved immensely over the past four years, and she has been preparing by playing against some very tough competition in both the conference and sectional tournaments,” he said. “I’m just really proud of her hard work, accomplishments, and who she is as a person. I can’t wait to see what comes next.”

The Dixon girls tennis team is pictured after winning the Class 1A Rochelle Sectional tennis title on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. It was Dixon's first sectional title since 2005. Pictured left to right are Rachel Lance, Brooklyn Arjes, Addison Arjes, Grace Ferguson, Arielle Tefiku and Jenna Mustapha.

The Dixon girls tennis team is pictured after winning the Class 1A Rochelle Sectional tennis title on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. It was Dixon's first sectional title since 2005. Team members are Rachel Lance (from left), Brooklyn Arjes, Addison Arjes, Grace Ferguson, Arielle Tefiku and Jenna Mustapha. (Photo submitted by Jamie Brigl)

