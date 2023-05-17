SVM area roundup: Dixon soccer advances to regional title game with big win

The Dixon girls soccer team rolled to a 6-0 win over Belvidere in the Class 2A Boylan Regional semifinals on Tuesday evening in Rockford, with six different Duchesses scoring goals.
Avery Burmeister and Sydney Chesley each had a goal and an assist for Dixon (12-7), while Leah Stees, Makenzie Toms, Maggie Van Sickle and Meredith Foulker also scored goals. Hanna Lengquist dished a pair of assists, and Leah Carlson and Emma Jones each added an assist.
The Duchesses will take on host Boylan – an 8-0 winner over Durand-Pecatonica in the other semifinal – for the regional final at 11 a.m. Saturday in Rockford.
Freeport 8, Sterling 0: The Golden Warriors suffered a shutout against the Pretzels in the 2A Rochelle Regional semifinals to finish the season 1-20-1.
Softball
Oregon 9, Winnebago 7: The Hawks broke a 7-7 tie in the top of the seventh on a Laila Anderson squeeze bunt, then added one more run in the final frame to finish off the Indians in the Class 2A Oregon Regional semifinal game at Oregon Park West.
Oregon’s Ava Hackman blasted a solo home run, and pitched 4 1/3 innings for the win, allowing four runs (one earned) and six hits, striking out seven with four walks.
Reilee Suter and Sarah Stevens had two hits apiece; Stevens, Abree Barker and Ella Dannhorn had two RBIs each for the Hawks.
Dixon 5, Rochelle 4 (9 inn.): The Duchesses scored in the top of the ninth inning to pull out a nonconference road game against the Hubs.
Dixon (4-16) led 3-2 after the fourth inning, then scored in the top of the seventh to make it 4-2. But Rochelle forced extra innings with two runs in the bottom of the seventh before the Duchesses won it two innings later.
Delaney Bruce had three singles and drove in two runs, and Ava Valk doubled, scored a run and added two RBIs for Dixon. Bailey Tegeler had a single and scored twice, Elly Brown added a single and a run, and Kailey Gaither also scored for the Duchesses.
Aliie Abell pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run and nine hits, with eight strikeouts and two walks.
Sterling 7, Sycamore 6: The Golden Warriors erased a 6-0 deficit in a nonconference game at home, scoring five runs in the third and two in the fourth to top the Spartans.
Marley Sechrest doubled twice and drove in a pair of runs for Sterling (21-8), while Mya Lira, Lauren Jacobs and Lily Cantu each added a hit, a run and an RBI. Sienna Stingley drove in a run, Katie Taylor doubled and scored, and Katie Dittmar, Olivia Melcher and Aubri Menchaca also scored runs for the Warriors.
Stingley went the distance in the circle, allowing two earned runs and nine hits, with five strikeouts, two walks and two hit batters.
Riverdale 3, Erie-Prophetstown 1: The Panthers saw their season end with a loss to the Rams in a 2A Prophetstown Regional semifinal.
Forreston 17, AFC 1 (4 inn.): The Cardinals scored in every inning, with five-run innings in the second and third, to beat the Raiders by the 15-run rule in a Class 1A Forreston Regional semifinal game.
Rylee Broshous racked up seven RBIs on two home runs and a double, Aubrey Sanders went 3 for 3, Jenna Greenfield went 2 for 2 with a solo home run, and Hailey Greenfield chipped in three RBIs for Forreston. Alaina Miller scored four runs, and Broshous scored three.
Sanders earned the complete-game win, allowing one run and one hit, striking out nine with three walks.
Alexis Schwarz hit a double for Ashton-Franklin Center.
Orangeville 10, Milledgeville 1: The Broncos scored in every inning except the fourth to top the Missiles in a Class 1A Eastland Regional semifinal game in Lanark.
Marissa Sturrup and Loren Meiners each had a hit for Milledgeville; Sturrup drove in Maliah Grenoble for the lone run.
Leah Baker earned the complete-game win for the Broncos, allowing one unearned run and two hits, striking out nine without a walk.
Boys tennis
Newman 4, Mendota 1: The Comes swept singles play and won two doubles matches in a road win over the Trojans.
Logan Palmer won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 singles for Newman, while Ryan Partington played No. 2 and was a 6-1, 6-1 winner.
Carson Palmer and JP Ryan teamed up for a 6-3, 6-4 win at No. 1 doubles, while at No. 2, Raul Reyes-Zamora and Hiram Zigler pulled out a 3-6, 6-2, 10-8 victory.