SVM area roundup: Polo baseball edges Hiawatha; Dixon softball drops close one to Stillman Valley

Nolan Hahn struck out eight, walked one and allowed two hits and one run in a complete game, and the Polo baseball team scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning to edge the Hiawatha Hawks 2-1 in a Class 1A Forreston Regional quarterfinal matchup Monday in Kirkland.
Hahn and Brady Wolber each went for 3 for 4 for the Marcos; Wolber and Dawson Foster had an RBI.
Thomas Giebel took the loss in a complete game, allowing seven hits and two runs (one earned), striking five with three walks.
Sycamore 14, Sterling 1: The Spartans opened with six first-inning runs and closed with five seventh-inning runs in a nonconference win over the Golden Warriors.
Conner Williar pitched six innings for Sycamore, allowing two hits and one unearned run, striking out seven with two walks; Tommy Townsend threw one inning of scoreless, hitless relief.
Trevor Dir and Drew Nettleton had the hits in a two-hit effort for Sterling; Dir scored its only run.
Rowan Workman pitched three innings for the Warriors, allowing four hits and one earned run, striking out one with no walks.
Oregon 4, Mendota 3 (8 inn.): The Trojans forced extra innings with a game-tying run in the sixth, but the Hawks walked it off in the eighth in the Class 2A Oregon Regional quarterfinal win.
Logan Weems and Jack Washburn had two hits apiece for Oregon; Gavin Morrow and Dom Terlikowski had one RBI each.
Terlikowski pitched seven innings, allowing nine hits and three runs, striking out four with three walks. Washburn got the win with one inning of scoreless, hitless relief. He struck out one batter and walked none.
Dom Stamberger went 3 for 3 for Mendota.
Izaiah Nanez pitched 7 2/3 innings for the Trojans, allowing eight hits and four runs (two earned), striking out seven with no walks.
Morrison 5, Milledgeville 4: The Mustangs surged ahead with a two-run fourth inning, then pitched three scoreless innings to finish the Class 1A Newman Regional quarterfinal win.
Jacob Reed went 2 for 3 to lead Morrison; Reed, Danny Mouw, Carson Strating and Koltin Swaim had one RBI each.
Brenden Martin pitched five innings for the win, allowing two hits and one run, striking out six with two walks.
Bryson Wiersema went 3 for 3, Connor Nye went 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Karter Livengood chipped in two RBIs for Milledgeville.
Nye pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing one hit and zero runs, striking out two with one walk.
Lena-Winslow 7, Forreston 6: The Panthers scored six runs between the second and fourth innings, then answered a four-run, sixth-inning, game-tying rally by the Cardinals with one run of their own to hang on for the win.
Carson Akins doubled on one hit and totaled two RBIs to lead Forreston.
Byron 7, Eastland 1: The Tigers scored a pair of runs in the second and third innings and cruised to a nonconference win over the Cougars.
Brady Sweitzer and Hunter Miller each hit a double, and Trevor Janssen drove in the lone Eastland run.
Softball
Stillman Valley 4, Dixon 3: The Cardinals knotted the Big Northern Conference game with a two-run sixth inning, then won it with a seventh-inning run.
Bailey Tegeler doubled and tripled and had two RBIs for Dixon.
Morgyn Bailey took the loss in a complete game, allowing six hits and four runs (one earned), striking out four with no walks.
Ellie Bussan and Aurora Lagerhausen had two hits each for Stillman Valley.
Kaelyn Williams earned the complete-game win, allowing three hits and three runs (one earned), striking out eight with one walk.
Henry-Senachwine 8, Amboy 7: The Clippers took a 5-2 lead with a four-run second inning but gave up six runs over the last four in a Class 1A Regional quarterfinal loss to the Mallards.
Jersey Thomas had three hits, and Peyton Payne, Kiera Karlson and Tyrah Vaessen added two hits each for Amboy. Karlson doubled and tripled, and Payne doubled twice.
Kaitlyn Anderson went 3 for 3 for Henry-Senachwine.
Milledgeville 17, Eastland 7 (5 inn.): The Missiles scored in every inning – with a high inning of six runs in the third – in a five-inning Class 1A Eastland Regional quarterfinal win over the Cougars.
Addison Janssen went 4 for 4 with four RBIs, Emma Foster went 4 for 4 with two RBIs, Lily Smith went 3 for 3, and Kendra Hutchison went 2 for 4 with five RBIs for Milledgeville. Janssen and Hutchison both homered, Marissa Sturrup scored four runs, and Emma Foster and Maliah Grenoble scored three runs each.
Janssen earned the complete-game win, allowing seven hits and seven runs (five earned), striking out five with two walks.
Morgan McCullough, Mallory Misiewicz and Kennidee Bryant each went 2 for 3 for Eastland. Bryant doubled and homered with two RBIs, and Jocelyn Green and Vanessa Allen also homered.
Boys track & field
Oregon Last Chance Quad: Sycamore finished first with 151 points, Rochelle secured second with 52, Kewanee Wethersfield took third with 35, and host Oregon finished fourth with 33 at the four-team track meet.
The Hawks’ Chris Bolisenga, Caleb Brooks, Daniel Gonzalez and Ryan Noisten won the 4x800-meter relay in 9:05.54, and Aidan Guida took second in the 200 in 23.42 seconds.
Griffin Marlatt, Gabe Eckerd, Emmett Peterson and Guida ran a 45.06 for second in the 4x100 relay, and a 1:35.47 for third in the 4x200 relay.
Also for Oregon, Xavier Koczka took third in the 300 hurdles in 49.92 and fourth in the 110 hurdles in 18.32, Evan James took second in the discus with a throw of 39.26 meters, and Evyn Carreno took fifth in a 33-man shot put field with a throw of 11.74 meters.