SVM area roundup: Sterling falls to Geneseo in battle of WB6 unbeatens

In a battle of Western Big 6 unbeatens Tuesday afternoon, the Sterling softball team lost 9-7 to host Geneseo.
The Golden Warriors (10-4, 6-1 WB6) led 6-0 after a five-run top of the fifth, but the Maple Leafs (7-0 WB6) answered with eight runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good.
Sienna Stingley singled and drove in three runs, Marley Sechrest had a double and two RBIs, and Olivia Melcher had a pair of hits for Sterling. Katie Taylor drove in a run and scored twice, and Katie Dittmar also had an RBI.
Stingley allowed six runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings, with two strikeouts and three walks. Ellie Leigh gave up three unearned runs and three hits in the final 1 2/3 innings, striking out three without a walk.
Rock Falls 10, Byron 0 (5 inn.): The Rockets scored six runs in the first inning and never looked back in a Big Northern Conference win at home.
Zoe Morgan was 3 for 3 with a home run, three runs and five RBIs for Rock Falls (13-3, 6-0 BNC), and Emma Skinner drove in a pair of runs. Katie Thatcher had an RBI and scored three times, and Jeslyn Krueger scored a run and drove in another.
Abby Whiles tossed a two-hitter for the Rockets, with one strikeout and no walks.
Winnebago 9, Dixon 2: The Duchesses fell behind 5-0 through the first two innings, then the Indians pulled away for good with a four-run seventh in a Big Northern game at Reynolds Field.
Delaney Bruce and Morgyn Bailey had the only hits for Dixon (2-7, 2-4 BNC), and Allie Abell had an RBI. Bruce and Bailey also scored runs, and Bailey Tegeler did not have an official at-bat because she was hit by pitches three times and walked once.
Abell allowed nine runs (four earned) and 11 hits in a complete game, striking out seven and walking one.
Newman 22, Hall 0 (3 inn.): All 11 Comet hitters reached base at least once, seven players had RBIs, and 10 of them scored runs in a Three Rivers East rout in Spring Valley.
Brenleigh Cook was 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs and four RBIs, and Ady Waldschmidt went 4 for 4 with a double, three runs and three RBIs to lead the onslaught. Lucy Oetting was 2 for 2 with a triple, four runs and two RBIs, and Sophia Ely went 3 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs for Newman.
Carlin Brady had two hits, two runs and an RBI, Madison Duhon scored three runs, and Amiya Rodriguez doubled, drove in a run and scored another. Leah Kalina also had a pinch-hit RBI single, Addison Foster scored twice, and Sam Ackman and Molly Olson also crossed home plate for the Comets.
Waldschmidt pitched a one-hitter, striking out eight and walking three.
Polo 5, Amboy 4: The Marcos scored a run in the bottom of the seventh after the Clippers had tied it in the top of the inning for a walk-off NUIC South win.
Cheyenna Wilkins gave up four runs and nine hits in the win, striking out five and walking two. Lindee Poper added a double for Polo.
Ellie McLaughlin and Addison Shaw each had a pair of hits for Amboy (4-7, 2-3). Alyvia Whelchel took the loss in the circle.
Fulton 3, River Ridge/Scales Mound 2: The Steamers went ahead with a fifth-inning run, then leaned on their defense the rest of the way to top the Wildcats.
Emily Kane and Resse Germann led Fulton with two hits each; Kane had a doubles and an RBI. Addison Hartman earned the win in a complete game, allowing seven hits and one earned run, striking out nine and walking two.
Emily Wurster went 3 for 4 with an RBI to lead RR/SM.
Morrison 3, Orangeville 1: The Fillies took control with a three-run fourth inning and kept the defense up for the remaining three to beat the Broncos.
Jordan Eads had two hits, and Kaylee Pruis had two RBIs for Morrison.
Bella Duncan hit a double and earned the complete-game win, allowing three hits and one run, striking out 10 and walking one.
Milledgeville 20, AFC 4 (4 inn.): The Missiles scored eight runs in the first inning and didn’t let up in a four-inning NUIC South win over the Raiders.
Brinley Hackbarth went 2 for 2 with two walks and five RBIs, and Lily Smith went 2 for 4 with three RBIs to lead Milledgeville. Loren Meiners and Maliah Grenoble added two hits apiece for the Missiles; Meiners had two RBIs.
Addison Janssen earned the win in three innings, allowing one hit and three runs (two earned) striking out five and walking three.
Reese Polk, Alexis Schwarz and Claire Freeman had one hit each for Ashton-Franklin Center.
Forreston 22, Eastland 3 (3 inn.): The Cardinals scored seven runs in the second inning, then 12 runs in the third in a three-inning NUIC South win over the Cougars.
Nevaeh Houston went 2 for 2 with four RBIs, Brooke Boettner went 2 for 2 with two doubles and three RBIs and four runs scored, and Aubrey Sanders added two hits and two RBIs for Forreston. Sanders earned the complete-game win.
Olivia Klinefelter had two RBIs for Eastland.
Galena 9, West Carroll 8: The Thunder trailed 9-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth, then scored seven runs in that inning, but the comeback came up short in an NUIC West game in Thomson.
Lacey Eissens was 3 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs for West Carroll (1-15, 0-5), and Kyaria Kerkove had a single and a double. Kendal Asay and Addyson Hartman each had a double and an RBI, Abbey Skiles had two hits and drove in a run, and Bella Smith also had a pair of singles. Haley McGinnis and Aubrey Wurster added RBIs for the Thunder.
Kendal Asay took the loss in the circle, and Addyson Hartman pitched the final 1 2/3 innings in relief.
Baseball
Amboy 10, Polo 0 (6 inn.): Brody Christofferson threw a one-hitter with seven strikeouts and no walks, and went 3 for 4 with two RBIs as the Clippers downed the Marcos in six innings.
Landon Whelchel drove in four runs and scored three more for Amboy.
Gus Mumford had the only hit for Polo.
Eastland 4, Forreston 2: The Cougars jumped ahead with a three-run sixth inning, then pitched two scoreless innings to seal the NUIC South win.
Hunter Miller went 2 for 3, and Ethan Kessler had two RBIs to lead Eastland. Allyn Geerts earned the win with six innings on the mound, allowing seven hits and two runs, and striking out five with one walk; Peyton Spears pitched one inning of scoreless, hitless relief for the Cougars.
Owen Greenfield and Ayden Book had two hits apiece to lead Forreston. Kendall Erdmann hit a triple and had one of the two RBIs; Carson Akins had the other. Owen Greenfield went 5 2/3 innings on the mound, allowing three hits and four runs (one earned), and striking out three with two walks.
AFC 8, Milledgeville 2: The Raiders took the lead with a two-run third inning, then added on in the fifth and sixth to seal an NUIC South win over the Missiles.
Carson Rueff and Caleb Thomas each went 2 for 4 to lead Ashton-Franklin Center; Rueff had two RBIs. Griffin Bushman also had two hits for the Raiders. Michael Cochrane earned the win with six innings on the mound, allowing six hits and two unearned runs, striking out 10 and walking three; Thomas pitched one inning of scoreless, hitless relief.
Evan Schenck went 3 for 3 to lead Milledgeville. Connor Nye took the loss in four innings, allowing five hits and four runs (three earned), striking out two and walking four.
Fulton 9, River Ridge/Scales Mound 8 (10 inn.): The Steamers scored tying runs in the bottom of the seventh and ninth innings, then walked off with an NUIC West win at Drives Park in the bottom of the 10th.
QJ Mangelsen, Dom Kramer and Braeden Brennan each had a single, a double and two RBIs for Fulton; Mangelsen and Kramer both scored a pair of runs. AJ Boardman scored three times, and Ryan Eads had two hits. Kole Schipper added an RBI for the Steamers, who led 6-3 going into the seventh before giving up four runs in the top of the inning.
Kramer pitched the final 3 2/3 innings to pick up the win in relief, allowing one run and one hit, with four strikeouts and two walks. AJ Boardman got the start (2 1/3 IP, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 H, 4 BB), while James Crimmins (3 2/3 IP, 4 R, 3 H, 4 K, 2 BB, 2 HBP) and Mangelsen (1/3 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 1 HBP) also pitched in relief.
Rockford Christian 12, Oregon 4: The Hawks played the Royal Lions to a 4-4 tie through five innings, then gave up one run in the sixth and seven in the seventh to lose the Big Northern Conference contest.
Dom Terlikowski and Logan Weems each went 2 for 3 to lead Oregon; Terlikowski had two RBIs, and Weems had one.
Terlikowski took the loss in 5 2/3 innings on the mound, allowing five hits and five runs (three earned), striking out four and walking five.
Devan Bruggeman went 4 for 5 with four RBIs to lead Rockford Christian. He also pitched four innings, allowing five hits and three runs (one earned), striking out four and walking one. Isaac Oldenburg struck out two with no walks, and allowed two hits in three scoreless innings for the Royal Lions.
Girls soccer
Oregon 1, Byron 0: Jazmyne Swope scored the winning goal with an assist from Olivia Wynn, and Sarah Eckardt got a shutout with 11 saves as the Hawks beat the Tigers at Oregon Park West.