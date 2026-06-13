State lawmakers Hanson, Holmes to host town hall June 15 in Geneva

Matt Hanson provides answers to questions that were asked by community members during a forum held on Thursday Feb. 24, 2024, at Batavia’s City Hall. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

State Rep. Matt Hanson, D–Montgomery, will partner with state Sen. Linda Holmes, D–Aurora, to host an end–of–session community town hall for constituent.

The free town hall will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 15 at the Geneva Public Library, 227 S. Seventh St.

“I look forward to joining Senator Holmes next week to discuss priorities for the future of our community,” Hanson said in a news release. “After a long few weeks in Springfield, we want to make sure local, hard-working people are able to voice questions and concerns. The individual conversations I have in the district can lead to real change, so I encourage everyone to stop by so we can discuss priorities going forward.”

Hanson and Holmes will share legislative updates, address concerns and answer questions about district issues. Registration is required. To register, visit docs.google.com/forms.

For information, email info@repmatthanson.com or call 630-425-3965.

Hanson’s 83rd House District includes parts of Kane and Kendall counties; Holmes’ 42nd Senate District also dips into northwest Will County and southwest DuPage County.