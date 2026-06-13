Rock Falls Rotary honors students of the month for 2025-26 school year

Tom Myers (left), Rotary Youth Committee Chair, presented the awards to Kayla Hackbarth (second from left) for August; Austin Homrighausen, April; Katalina Scott, October; and Breanna Dallgas-Frey, May. Absent when photo was taken were Ian Finney, September; Ryleigh Ericks, November; Colin Swartz, December; Logan Thome:,January; Owen Mandrell, February; and Connor Nadr: March. (Photo provided by Betty Clementz)

Rock Falls Rotary celebrated each designated Rotary Student of the Month of the 2025-26 school year with a dinner for students and parents, certificates designating the month of their selection by staff at Rock Falls High School and a check.

Tom Myers, Rotary Youth Committee Chair, presented the awards to Kayla Hackbarth for August; Austin Homrighausen, April; Katalina Scott, October; and Breanna Dallgas-Frey, May. Absent when photo was taken were Ian Finney, September; Ryleigh Ericks, November; Colin Swartz, December; Logan Thome, January; Owen Mandrell, February; and Connor Nadr: March.