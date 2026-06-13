Apartment fire in Aurora leaves building uninhabitable

The Aurora Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on June 11, 2026. (Photo Provided The Aurora Fire Department)

An apartment fire in Aurora left a three-unit building uninhabitable on June 11.

The Aurora Fire Department responded around 12:10 p.m. to the 600 block of Front Street.

Upon arrival, the fire crew discovered heavy fire conditions pouring out of the second floor of a two-and-a-half story, three-unit residential building. The crew found fire extending into the attic area of the structure, according to a fire department release.

No residents or pets were inside the building during the fire operation, and no firefighters or others were reported injured. The fire crew was able to bring the fire under control within around 30 minutes.

“Early reports indicated someone may still have been inside the building, which adds urgency and complexity to any fire response,” Fire Deputy Chief Kevin Nickel said in the release. “Our crews quickly initiated fire attack and search operations, ensuring the structure was thoroughly searched while simultaneously bringing the fire under control.”

The rear apartment unit on the upper floor sustained the most damage. The property owner was assisting the displaced residents with temporary housing arrangements, according to the release.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the fire department.