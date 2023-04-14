SVM area roundup: Newman downs Dixon; Sterling softball rolls past Alleman

One pitch away from her second no-hitter in as many days, Newman junior pitcher Ady Waldschmidt had to settle for a two-hit shutout in a 5-0 win over the Dixon Duchesses on Thursday in Sterling.
Waldschmidt struck out 14 and walked just one, as Dixon’s Ana Kate Phillips and Delaney Bruce both singled with two outs in the top of the seventh to break up the no-hit bid.
Waldschmidt also had two hits, two runs and an RBI at the plate, while Sophia Ely added a pair of hits, Madison Duhon had an RBI and scored a run, and Lucy Oetting tripled and scored for the Comets (6-3).
Only one of the five runs Dixon sophomore pitcher Allie Abell allowed was earned, and she also gave up eight hits and a walk, with eight strikeouts. The Duchesses fell to 2-6.
Sterling 10, Alleman 0 (5 inn.): Ellie Leigh pitched a no-hitter, and the Golden Warriors took control with a five-run second inning in a Western Big 6 win in Rock Island.
Leigh struck out nine and walked one while not giving up a hit for Sterling (9-3, 5-0 WB6), throwing 42 of her 57 pitches for strikes. She also hit a single and a solo home run.
Sienna Stingley doubled twice and drove in three runs, while Lauren Jacobs singled, doubled and scored a run. Kaitlyn Taylor was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI, Lilliana Cantu drove in a run and scored twice, and Marley Sechrest also added an RBI for the Warriors.
Rock Falls 15, Genoa-Kingston 0, 5 inn.: The Rockets pounded out 19 hits, scored eight third-inning runs, and got a one-hitter from pitcher Katie Thatcher in a Big Northern Conference shutout win on the road.
Brooke Howard was a triple short of hitting for the cycle, going 5 for 5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs; she also scored four runs for Rock Falls (10-2, 4-0 BNC). Maddie Morgan had three hits, two runs and two RBIs, while Patty Teague doubled twice and drove in two runs, Zoe Morgan had two hits and two RBIs, and Olivia Osborne added a pair of doubles, an RBI and two runs scored. Savanna Fritz drove in a pair of runs, and Rylee Johnson added two runs and an RBI, and Thatcher and Abby Whiles also drove in runs as every starter had at least one RBI for the Rockets.
Thatcher struck out eight, walked two and hit a batter in the complete-game win.
North Boone 13, Oregon 3: The Hawks suffered a loss to the Vikings in a Big Northern Conference game in Poplar Grove.
Milledgeville 8, Polo 2: After three scoreless innings for both teams, the Missiles took the lead with a two-run fourth, then pulled away for the NUIC South road win with a four-run sixth.
Kendra Hutchison went 4 for 4 with two doubles, two triples and two RBIs, Loren Meiners went 3 for 4 and scored twice, and Lily Smith and Maliah Grenoble each added two hits and an RBI for Milledgeville.
Marissa Sturrup earned the complete-game win, allowing three hits and two unearned runs, striking out six and walking seven.
Cheyenna Wilkins led Polo with two hits, and Wilkins and Sydnei Rahn scored its runs.
Forreston 10, Amboy 0 (5 inn.): Aubrey Sanders struck out six and walked one in a two-hitter, and Brooke Boettner racked up four RBIs on a double and a home run as the Cardinals took down the Clippers in five innings.
Hailey Greenfield went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, including two doubles, and Boettner scored three runs for Forreston.
Peyton Payne and Haleigh Stenzel had the hits for Amboy.
Fulton 6, Galena 3: The Steamers scored a pair of runs in each of the first two innings, then added single runs in the fifth and seventh to complete the NUIC West road win over the Pirates.
Kira Wilson, Brooklyn Brennan and Emily Kane had two hits apiece for Fulton. Brennan hit a home run, Wilson scored a team-high three runs, and Resse Germann added a pair of RBIs.
Brennan also pitched a complete game, allowing seven hits and three unearned runs, striking out nine without a walk.
Baseball
Milledgeville 13, Polo 3, 6 inn.: The Missiles scored one run in the first inning, then exploded for six runs in both the third and sixth innings to beat the Marcos in six.
Bryson Wiersema and Colton Hendrick had two hits apiece to lead Milledgeville, and Wiersema, Micah Toms-Smith and Spencer Nye had two RBIs each. Cayden Akers got the complete-game win, allowing four hits and three runs, striking out seven and walking two.
Jeffrey Donaldson, Nolan Hahn and Billy Lowry drove in the runs for Polo.
Forreston 12, Amboy 6: The Cardinals built a 9-0 lead in the first three innings, then added three more runs in the fifth to put the game out of reach.
Forreston’s Carson Akins went 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs, while Kendall Erdmann went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Akins scored four runs, and Owen Greenfield scored three runs. Alex Ryia struck out four with one walk and one hit in two scoreless innings for the Cardinals.
Landon Whelchel and Quinn Leffelman had three hits apiece for Amboy.
AFC 6, Eastland 4: The Raiders took control with a four-run fourth inning, then added two runs in the fifth as they fended off a Cougars comeback.
Aaron Lester went 4 for 4 with two RBIs, and Griffin Bushman went 3 for 3 with one RBI for Ashton-Franklin Center. Jordan Harris pitched 5 2/3 innings for AFC, allowing two hits and two unearned runs, striking out 12 and walking four.
Ethan Kessler went 3 for 3, and Hunter Miller drew two walks and had two RBIs for Eastland.
Galena 3, Fulton 1: The Steamers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Pirates scored twice in the bottom of the inning, then added an insurance run in the sixth in an NUIC West game in Galena.
Conner Sheridan had two hits and the lone RBI for Fulton, while Ryan Eads, AJ Boardman and Ethan Price also had hits. Boardman scored the Steamers’ run.
Reed Owen allowed three runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched, striking out three, walking four and hitting a batter. James Crimmins have up one hit in a 2/3 of an inning of shutout relief.
Erie-Prophetstown 2, Monmouth-Roseville 1: The Titans finally broke a scoreless tie with a single run in the sixth inning, but the Panthers came back to win it with two runs of their own in the seventh.
Parker Rangel and Michael Collins drove in the Erie-Prophetstown runs; Collins led the team with two hits. Bryce VanDeWostine pitched a complete game for the Panthers, allowing three hits and one run, striking out eight with one walk.
Girls soccer
Dixon 3, Rockford Christian 1: Avery Burmeister scored a pair of goals to lead the Duchesses to a Big Northern Conference win on the road.
Maggie Van Sickle also scored a goal, and Makenzie Toms and Carlie Cook each dished an assist. Maddy McLane made three saves in goal for Dixon (6-3, 3-0 BNC).
Oregon 0, Marengo 0: The Hawks played to a scoreless draw in a nonconference road game.
Boys tennis
Sycamore 3, Sterling 2: The Golden Warriors won a singles match and a doubles match, but came up short in the nonconference dual.
Sterling got its wins at No. 1 singles, whereBrecken Peterson defeated Steven Chen 6-3, 6-3; and at No. 1 doubles, where Connor Pham and Elias Jensen took down Jonathan Locascio and Liam Kerbel 1-6, 6-4, 10-6.
Boys Track & Field
Rock Falls Meet: The Rock Falls boys won their home meet in dominant fashion, scoring 71 points to easily outdistance Fulton (18) and Mendota (17).
Adan Oquendo led the Rockets with wins in the 100 meters (11.6 seconds) and the triple jump (11.39 meters). Christian Cid won the 800 (2:12.90), Anthony Valdivia won the 1,600 (4:56.67), and Jose Gomez won the 3,200 (11:10.01). Braxton Nelson won the 110 hurdles (18.92 seconds), and Aydan Goff won the 300 hurdles (45.60 seconds). Kohle Bradley cleared 3.04 meters to win the pole vault, and Isaac Duchay cleared 1.42 meters to win the high jump. Brady Root, Cid, Valdivia and Darien Huggins ran a 9:10.24 to win the 4x800 relay.
The Steamers’ Braiden Damhoff won the shot put with a throw of 14.2 meters, while the 4x100 relay team of Jace Smith, Daken Pessman, Carson Wherry and Baylen Damhoff ran to first in 46.55 seconds. Smith, Pessman, Klayton Schipper and Baylen Damhoff won the 4x200 relay, clocking a 1:36.06.
Amboy Meet: Bureau Valley took first with 94.5 points, and Amboy took second with 79 points at the five-team meet.
For the Clippers, Zane Murphy took second in the 100 and 200 meters, clocking an 11.5 and a 23.6 seconds; Joel Billhorn ran a 54.7 seconds for second in the 400 meters; Kyler McNinch won the 1,600 meters in 5:00.1 and took second in the 800 meters with a 2:11.8; Conner Deering won the 3,200 meters in 11:54.5; Ian Sundberg won the discus with a throw of 42.7 meters; and Ed Fry won the triple jump, leaping 11.25 meters.
Bureau Valley’s Elijah House won the 400 in 51.4 seconds, Brock Shane won the 110 hurdles in 18.6 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 46.6 seconds, and Drake Michlig won the shot put with a toss of 12.95 meters.
Riverdale Invite: Morrison finished fourth at the Paul Parker Coed Invite in Port Byron, scoring 68 points to finish behind the host Rams (134), Kewanee (107) and Annawan-Wethersfield (85).
Newman placed sixth with 48 points, and West Carroll was 10th with 26.
The Mustangs won the 4x100 in 45.45 seconds, and the 4x200 in 1:33.64. Levi Milder, Zach Milder and Brady Anderson ran on both of those relays, and were joined by Chase Newman in the 4x100 and Logan Baker in the 4x200.
Anderson added a second place in the 100 (11.43 seconds), Milder was runner-up in the 200 (24.00 seconds), and Baker, Zach Milder, Anderson and Newman ran to second in the 4x400 (3:34.97). Newman added a third place in the 400 (54.59) for Morrison, and the 4x800 team of Colton Bielema, Aiden Dolieslager, Baker and Isaiah McDearmon also took third (9:42.90).
Lucas Simpson and Lucas Schaab led Newman with second-place finishes in individual events and a relay. Simpson was second in the 400 (52.82 seconds), Schaab took second in the 1,600 (4:46.16), and they teamed with Carver Grummert and Wyatt Widolff to place second in the 4x800 (9:01.81). Simpson added a fourth place in the long jump (5.17 meters), right behind teammate Brady Williamson, who took third (5.40 meters) in that event.
Zaiden Smith led West Carroll with a win in the 400 (52.79 seconds), and Raef Pickard-Schintgen was runner-up in the long jump (5.47 meters).
Byron Relays: The Forreston-Polo co-op finished third at the six-team track & field meet in Byron, scoring 75 points. Winnebago was the team champion with 134, while Lena-Winslow finished second with 78.
Lucas Nelson won the 330-yard hurdles in 53.59 seconds, Jace Engbert took second in the long jump (5.94 meters), and Johnny Kobler took second in the shot put (14.35 meters).
Michael Taylor, De’Angelo Fernandez, Avery Grenoble and Brock Soltow clocked a 1:41.36 to win the sprint medley relay 800 meters.
Noah Dewey, Dane Setterstrom, Payton Encheff and McKeon Crase ran a 3:42.12 for second in the 4x400 relay, and Micah Nelson, Carson Jones, Encheff and Ben Plachno ran an 8:42.79 for second in the 4x800 relay.
Girls Track & Field
Rock Falls Meet: Team champion Fulton scored 61 points, while Rock Falls scored 46 and Mendota scored 1 at the three-team meet.
Gracie Rippy won the 400 meters in 1:06.75, Hana Ford won the 800 meters in 2:56.10, Kat Scott won the 1,600 meters in 5:55.95, and Ariel Hernandez won the 3,200 meters in 12:08.82 for Rock Falls.
Also for the Rockets, Kayla Hackbarth won the shot put with a throw of 10 meters, and the discus with a toss of 29.39 meters; Aniyah Thomas and Amara Thomas tied for first in the high jump, clearing 1.47 meters; Savannah Bufford won the pole vault, clearing 1.98 meters; and Carli Kobbeman won the triple jump, leaping 9.54 meters.
Tayli Hultin, Hernandez, Elizabeth Lombardo and Rippy added a Rock Falls relay win in the 4x800 relay, running a 10:24.40.
For Fulton, Miraya Pessman won the 100 in 13.26 seconds, Annaka Hackett won the 200 in 28.62 seconds, Brooklyn Thoms won the 100 hurdles in 17.03 seconds, and Grace Bray won the 300 hurdles in 53.86 seconds.
Paige Cramer, Thoms, Haley Smither and Pessman won the 4x100 in 51.73 seconds, and Cramer, Hackett, Grace Dykstra and Thoms won the 4x200 in 1:52.27. Cramer also won the triple jump, leaping 4.57m.
Amboy Meet: The Forreston-Polo co-op claimed first with 77.5 points, while Amboy and Bureau Valley tied for second with 64.5.
For the Clippers, Bella Yanos won the 100 in 13.1 seconds and the 200 in 27.2 seconds, as well as the long jump (4.60 meters). Elly Jones won the 100 hurdles in 16.5 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 51.3 seconds, along with the triple jump (9.95 meters). Samantha Nauman was second in the 800 meters with a 3:02.2, and Jillian Anderson added a second-place finish in the 400 (1:07.1).
For the Cardinals, Autum Pritchard won the 400 in 1:04.7 and took second in the 100 in 13.4 seconds, Courtney Grobe was second in the 100 hurdles in 18.9 seconds, Sydni Badertscher won the shot put (10.18 meters) and the discus (34.35 meters), and Alayna Young was second in the shot put (9.47m). Letrese Buisker and Ennen Ferris finished 1-2 for F-P in the high jump, clearing 1.52 and 1.47 meters.
For the Storm, Emma Mussche won the 800 in 2:51.3, and Maddie Wetzell won the 1,600 in 6:11.6. In the 4x100 relay, BV’s Connie Gibson, Ashlyn Maupin, Addison Wessel and Kate Salisbury ran a 54.2 seconds for first place, and in the 4x200 relay, Gibson, Lynzie Cady, Salisbury and Wessel ran a 1:54.7 for the win. Gibson jumped 4.22 meters to take second in the long jump.
Cady, Salisbury, McKenzie Hunt and Maddie Wetzell won the 4x400 relay in 4:42.9, and Hunt, Elizabeth Backer, Mussche and Wetzell won the 4x800 in 12:04.0. Izabel Wallace added a second-place BV finish in the discus (30.36m).
Riverdale Invite: West Carroll placed seventh, Newman took 10th and Morrison was 11th at the Paul Parker Coed Invite in Port Byron.
Sherrard won the team title with 125 points, and Stark County was second with 109. West Carroll scored 35 points, Newman had 22, and Morrison finished with five.
The Thunder’s Emma Randecker was the top local finisher, taking second in the 100 (12.70 seconds) and 200 (26.14), and adding a fourth in the 400 (1:02.52). Atlantis Kerkove was fifth in the 100 hurdles and seventh in the 300 hurdles for West Carroll, while Olivia Shelly finished fifth in the triple jump, and the 4x400 team placed sixth.
Brooke Sanchez had Newman’s top finish, taking third in the long jump (4.70 meters) and triple jump (9.59 meters). Jess Johns was sixth in the high jump, and the Comets also took sixth in the 4x800. Hannah Britt was seventh in the shot put, Newman placed eighth in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays and ninth in the 4x400, and Claire Crisham added a ninth-place finish in the 1,600.
Erika King had three top-10 finishes for Morrison, placing sixth in the 400, eighth in the 100, and ninth in the 200. Emma Christin placed eighth in the 3,200, and Kelsey Gibbs took ninth in the shot put for the Fillies.