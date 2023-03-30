SVM area roundup: Erie-Prophetstown takes second at Rosenberry; Amboy’s Jones wins three events

Amboy junior Elly Jones won three events, and the Erie-Prophetstown girls track team took second in the 10-team Rosenberry Classic on Wednesday at Westwood Fitness & Sports Center in Sterling.
Princeton won the meet with 98 points, while the Panthers scored 71.5. Bureau Valley took third (61.5), Amboy finished fourth (60), Newman was seventh (31), and Morrison placed 10th (9).
Jones won the 60-meter hurdles in 10.11 seconds, and also took the titles in the long jump (4.63 meters) and triple jump (10.17 meters). Teammate Jillian Anderson won the high jump (1.47 meters), while Bella Yanos (60 meters, 8.57 seconds) and Lexi Ketchum (high jump, 1.47 meters) added third-place finishes.
Kennedy Buck and Olivia Purvis were part of two wins each for E-P. Buck won the shot put (11.42 meters), Purvis won the pole vault (2.44 meters), and they teamed up with Ellie Johnson and Ashlyn Johnson to win the 4x200 relay (1:56.18). Buck and the two Johnsons were joined by Saige Froeliger to take third in the 4x400 (4:51.93).
Also for the Panthers, Clara Ashdown (17:49.37) and Brooke Lalley (17:49.90) went 2-3 in the 3,200, Brianna Neumiller took second in the shot put (10.67 meters), and Gracelyn Abell was second in the pole vault (2.13 meters).
Lynzie Cady led BV with three runner-up finishes, taking second in the 400 (1:06.66) and the long jump (4.35 meters), and also teaming up with Jillian Hulsing, Kate Salisbury and Maddie Wetzell to take second in the 4x400 (4:47.61). Hulsing added a runner-up finish in the high jump (1.47 meters), Emma Mussche took third in the 800 (2:51.98), and Hulsing, Mussche, Wetzell and Bella Birkey placed third in the 4x800 (12:16.12).
Amiya Rodriguez led Newman with a second-place finish in the 60 meters (8.55 seconds), while Claire Crisham, Monica Healy, Gianna Sagel and Gianna Widolff were runners-up in the 4x800 (12:10.63). Crisham also took third in the 1,600 (6:09.86).
Erika King had the lone top-three finish for Morrison, placing third in the 400 (1:06.83).
Baseball
AFC 4, Alden-Hebron 2: Michael Cochrane pitched five innings of four-hit ball, and Jordan Harris had a pair of RBIs to lead the Raiders past the Giants in Ashton.
Cochrane allowed two runs (one earned) and just one walk while striking out 13 for his second win of the season, and Caleb Thomas picked up the save with two innings of shutout relief, giving up one hit and striking out four.
Harris singled, doubled and scored a run, and Griffin Bushman also had two hits and scored a run for AFC. Thomas and Carson Rueff also scored for the Raiders.
Softball
Moline 9, Erie-Prophetstown 5: Aylah Jones allowed just two earned runs in the circle and had two hits and two RBIs at the plate, but the Panthers lost to the Maroons on the road.
Erie-Prophetstown (2-2) couldn’t overcome six errors and an 8-1 deficit after Moline’s six-run third inning.