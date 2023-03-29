SVM area roundup: Sterling softball wins big against Moline, Newman boys 4x400 relay wins at Rosenberry Invite

The Sterling softball team trailed Moline by one run after four innings in its Tuesday evening Western Big 6 home game, but after explosive fifth and sixth innings in which it scored five and six runs, it won 14-7.
Katie Taylor and Ellie Leigh each homered for the Golden Warriors; Taylor went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and Leigh went 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
Lauren Jacobs went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, and Katie Dittmar, Sienna Stingley and Mya Lira added two hits apiece for the Warriors; Dittmar scored three runs.
Stingley lasted five innings in the circle, striking out three while surrendering nine hits and six runs with no walks. Leigh threw two innings of relief, conceding two hits, one run and two walks.
Lana Edkin went 2 for 3 with three RBIs to lead Moline.
Forreston 19, Pecatonica 6 (5 inn.): The Cardinals scored nine runs in the second inning en route to a five-inning win over the Indians.
Rylee Broshous and Jenna Greenfield led an 18-hit attack for Forreston; Broshous scored four runs and went 3 for 3 with three RBIs, including a double and a triple, while Greenfield went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
All nine Cardinals’ batters recorded a hit and scored a run, including McKenna Rummel, who got her first hit and RBI.
Softball
Stockton/Warren 13, Milledgeville 1 (5 inn.): The Blackhawks scored a run in each inning of a five-inning victory, using a six-run fourth to secure the run-rule win against the Missiles.
Maliah Grenoble drove in Loren Meiners for Milledgeville’s only run.
Baseball
Forreston 15, Durand-Pecatonica 6 (5 inn.): The Cardinals fell behind 4-3 after the first inning but took control with a four-run second and never looked back in a five-inning NUIC win over the Rivermen.
Alec Schoonhoven hit a home run, drew two walks and totaled five RBIs as the leading Forreston hitter; Carson Akins and Ayden Book added two RBIs apiece. Kendall Erdmann and Akins both had two hits and scored three runs each.
Erdmann pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, hitless relief, striking out five and walking two. Alex Milnes threw two innings for the Cardinals, conceding three hits and one run, while striking out two and walking none.
Jonathon Hartline went 2 for 2 with three RBIs, including a home run and a double, to lead Du-Pec.
Princeton 2, Erie-Prophetstown 0: The Tigers scored a run in the first and seventh inning, and got a no-hitter with 18 strikeouts and two walks from pitcher Danny Cihocki to defeat the Panthers.
Bryce Jepson pitched 6 2/3 innings for Erie-Prophetstown, allowing five hits and both runs, while striking out five with no walks.
Ryan Brucker and Noah LaPorte scored the runs for Princeton, while Jordan Reinhardt recorded its lone RBI.
Ashton-Franklin Center 14, Hinckley-Big Rock 3 (5 inn.): The Raiders built a 6-0 lead through two innings and kept the runs coming to beat the Royals in five.
Carson Rueff and Griffin Bushman tallied three RBIs apiece to lead Ashton-Franklin Center; Michael Cochrane and Brock Lehman added two RBIs apiece. Lehman went 3 for 4.
Jordan Harris lasted 4 1/3 innings on the mound for the Raiders, allowing one hit and two runs, while striking out seven and walking four.
Eastland 9, River Ridge/Scales Mound 5: The Cougars took a 5-0 lead in the first inning, then added a pair of runs in the second and sixth to pull away from the Wildcats.
Eastland’s Cole Huber went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, including a home run, while teammate Tanner Stern went 1 for 3 with two RBIs.
The Cougars’ Max McCullough lasted five innings on the mound, allowing seven hits and five runs (four earned), while striking out seven and walking two; Peyton Spears struck out two and walked none in two scoreless, hitless innings of relief.
Pearl City 8, Milledgeville 1: The Wolves took a two-run lead in the third inning, then added six more runs over the last three to beat the Missiles decisively.
Bryson Wiersema went 2 for 4 with a double as the leading Milledgeville hitter; Jace Urish scored the lone run.
Evan Schenk lasted five innings on the mound for the Missiles, allowing eight hits and four runs (one earned), while striking out six and walking two.
Tanner Perdue went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to lead Pearl City at the plate.
Kyle Niehaus pitched five scoreless innings for the Wolves, allowing five hits while striking out seven and walking one.
Boys track & field
Rosenberry Invite: Erie finished fourth (61), Bureau Valley finished fifth (49), Morrison secured sixth (39.5), Newman nabbed eighth (31) and Amboy took ninth (20) at the 10-team boys track & field invite at Westwood Fitness & Sports Center in Sterling.
In the 4x400 relay, Newman’s Kenny Boesen, Cody McBride, Lucas Simpson and Wyatt Widolff won in 3:41.40; Simpson also took second in the 400 meters, clocking a personal-record run of 53.90.
Brady Williamson added a second-place finish in the long jump for the Comets, leaping 5.75 meters.
Morrison’s Zach Milder won the 60-meter dash with a personal-record run of 7.40 seconds, while teammate Levi Milder took second in the 200 meters with a personal-record run of 24.90.
Evan Scott won the 3,200 meters in 11:11.70 for the Mustangs.
Levi Milder, Zach Milder, Zed Koch and Karder White took third in the 4x200 relay, running a 1:42.40.
Chase Newman added a fifth-place finish for Morrison in the 400, running a 56.20.
Bureau Valley’s Elijah House won the 400 meters with a 53.00 PR and took second in the 800, running a 2:02.10 PR; Benjamin Roth was second in the 3,200 with an 11:15.60, Brady Hartz took sixth in the 200 with a 25.20, and Justin Moon finished fourth in the high jump, clearing 1.67 meters.
Amboy’s Joel Billhorn took fourth in the 400 with a 55.90 PR and third in the long jump with a 5.72m; teammate Kyler McNinch clocked a 2:17.00 for sixth in the 800.
Erie’s Caleb Eads leaped 11.94 meters in the triple jump to finish second, and teammates Parker Holdorf and Aidan Jepson claimed the top two spots in pole vault, clearing 3.81 meters and 3.05m.
In the 4x800 relay, Erie’s Lucas Dreisbach, Wyatt Beck, Charlie Link and Zeke Weidel took second in 8:55.72. Link won the 1,600 meters in 4:50.40, and Hunter Bruketta tied for fourth in the 200, clocking a 25.10. Tyson Skinner added a third-place finish in the 3,200, clocking an 11:16.80.