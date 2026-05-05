A familiar name to keep Peru police fully staffed

Peru police are getting a new patrol officer and his last name will be familiar to city residents. Aidan DeGroot is the son of Sgt. Scott DeGroot and nephew of recently retired Sgt. Ed DeGroot. The younger DeGroot's hiring was approved Monday, May 4, 2026. (Photo Illustration/Scott Anderson)

Peru police are getting a new patrol officer and his last name will be familiar to city residents. Aidan DeGroot is the son of Sgt. Scott DeGroot and nephew of recently retired Sgt. Ed DeGroot.

“They just won’t go away,” Police Chief Sarah Raymond said, smiling. “We just got rid of one, and now we’ve got another one coming in.

“This one (Aidan) is harder for me, though, because I remember when he was born, so it makes me feel really old, but…”

The chief is joking, of course. She’s delighted to have a young hire with sterling role models in his own family, which includes former police officers Terry Guisti (an uncle) and Chuck Foster (a cousin). The youngest DeGroot wasn’t immediately available for comment, but his recently retired uncle expressed confidence.

“Obviously, he’s been around law enforcement all of his life,” uncle Ed DeGroot said, “so I think he’s got a very good understanding of what it takes and will do an excellent job.”

And Aiden DeGroot will, after completing 16 weeks at the academy, make the Peru force fully staffed. Raymond had recently welcomed a lateral transfer, but the officer reconsidered and withdrew.

That’s why the Peru City Council voted Monday to approve DeGroot’s candidacy. He was selected by the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners for the position of patrol officer.

“It was a fast action item so they could get (DeGroot) enrolled in the next academy class as it is right around the corner,” explained Alderman Jason Edgcomb, chairman of the public services committee, who was not present for Monday’s vote.

Raymond said police recruitment is “slowing down some,” but it remains lightyears better than the days after the George Floyd killing. Floyd’s death shocked and deterred many young people who at that time had considered law enforcement as a career.

Area police chiefs say recruitment has improved generally in the years that followed. In Peru’s case, Raymond is waiting for two graduates of the police academy to complete the field training program. Once DeGroot follows suit, Peru will have no vacancies.

Some of Raymond’s fellow chiefs are also pleased with the recruiting.

Ottawa Police Chief Mike Cheatham said he’s fully staffed and has 21 names on the eligibility list.

“We had a really good turnout for our test last year,” Cheatham said, and are fortunate to have had 21 make the final list, the biggest list in years.”

(File photo) Kyle Henson was sworn in as the newest member of the Ottawa Police Department at the April 7 meeting of the Ottawa City Council. Area police forces are mostly fully staffed after some down years. (Mathias Woerner)

The Oglesby Police Department has been fully staffed for more than two years now and the current eligibility list has 12 potential candidates. Mendota police are fully staffed and have seven on the eligibility list.

Spring Valley, too, has been fully staffed for nearly a year with an eligibility list of eight.

“Recruitment has risen, and we have seen more interest in law enforcement over the last couple of years,” Spring Valley Police Chief Adam Curran said. “More departments have full, or close to full, staffing levels, which results in more competition and quality candidates.”

La Salle Police Chief Jason Stubler said his department is fully staffed and he has 11 on the eligibility list. Recruiting, he said, has “stabilized” in recent years.

“I’ve had several people express interest in applying,” Stubler said. “That’s encouraging when you have that kind of interest and you’re not actively hiring.”