Granville library offers free May programs on American history, food, labor and women’s stories

The Putnam County Public Library District announced Monday a series of free, educational programs taking place throughout May at the Granville branch.

Programs cover American history, culinary culture, labor rights, women’s history, and civic literacy, and are open to the public at no cost.

· Docs & Dialogue: Statue of Liberty at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 12

Ken Burns’ lyrical and provocative portrait of America’s most enduring symbol explores both the history of the Statue of Liberty and the deeper meaning of liberty itself. Running time: 60 minutes. Not rated. Made possible through Kanopy.

· Eight Flavors: The Untold Story of American Cuisine at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, In-Person & Virtual

Culinary historian Sarah Lohman presents an engaging illustrated lecture exploring how eight influential ingredients quietly transformed the way Americans cook and eat. To attend virtually, register at: https://shorturl.at/bmVeK.

· Docs & Dialogue: Memorial Day Massacre – Workers Die, Film Buried at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 19

This documentary examines a shameful and largely forgotten chapter in American labor and media history. Running time: 33 minutes. Not rated. Made possible through Kanopy.

· Her Story, Our Nation: America250 Women’s Sites in Washington, D.C. at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, In-Person & Virtual

Representatives from A Tour of Her Own, a Washington-based touring company, will guide audiences through key America250-related sites in Washington, DC connected to the nation’s founding — highlighting both the women whose stories are marked and those whose legacies remain hidden in plain sight. To attend virtually, register at: https://shorturl.at/dvpLV.

· Docs & Dialogue: Joseph Pulitzer – Voice of the People at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 26

This documentary explores the remarkable life of Joseph Pulitzer, the Jewish immigrant from Hungary whose name became synonymous with journalistic excellence. Running time: 1 hour, 25 minutes. Not rated. Made possible through Kanopy.

· Chapter 250: Reading America’s Story Together – Adults at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, In-Person & Virtual

Adults ages 19 and older are invited to join a hybrid community book club exploring the American Revolution through shared reading, short film clips, and conversation. Program runs approximately 45–60 minutes. To attend virtually, register at: https://shorturl.at/0aaJI.

All programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call 815-339-2038 or visit the Granville Branch at 214 S. McCoy St.