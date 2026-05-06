3 people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Joliet

A Joliet Fire Department ambulance seen on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Three people were taken to a local hospital following a four-vehicle crash on Joliet’s west side Tuesday.

The Joliet Fire Department responded at 4:18 p.m. to the intersection of Essington and Black roads in response to an accident, the fire department said.

When crews arrived, they found four vehicles involved in the crash.

One vehicle was on fire and flipped over onto its roof after having rolled over numerous times, the fire department said.

An off-duty Joliet firefighter from Station 5 witnessed the accident and pulled the female driver from the vehicle, the fire department said.

Engine 5 arrived shortly after to extinguish the fire coming out of the engine, the fire department said.

The driver of a second vehicle required extrication by fire crews, the fire department said.

In total, three people were transported to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

Joliet police had the intersection closed for accident reconstruction for a few hours after the incident.