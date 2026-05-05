South Elgin man, 20, charged with sharing child sexual abuse materials, denied pretrial release

A South Elgin man has been charged with multiple felonies related to disseminating and possession of child sexual abuse materials, according to authorities.

Sean C. Jayme, 20, was charged following an investigation by the Kane County Child Exploitation Unit, a collaboration between the Kane County Sheriff’s and State’s Attorney’s offices.

Jayme faces seven counts of disseminating child sexual abuse materials and an additional seven counts of possessing child sexual abuse materials, according to a release by the State’s Attorney’s Office.

State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser alleges that between Oct. 21, 2024, and Nov. 18, 2025, Jayme possessed and disseminated multiple videos containing child sexual abuse material.

The videos allegedly depict children under 13 engaged in lewd and sexual conduct. Authorities allege Jayme disseminated the videos using a popular social media and instant messaging app.

Jayme was arrested on April 30. He was denied release and is currently being detained in Kane County jail while his case is pending.

Jayme’s next court date is May 20.