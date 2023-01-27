SVM area roundup: Dixon wrestlers win fourth straight BNC title

The Dixon wrestling team claimed its fourth consecutive Big Northern Conference championship with a triangular sweep Thursday night in Byron, defeating Winnebago 66-9 and the host Tigers 54-15 to finish the dual season 16-4, including 7-0 in the BNC.
Ethan Mick (220 pounds) won by pin and decision, and Steven Kitzman (170) won a pair of decisions for the Dukes.
James Simpson (126) and Austin Hey (145) won by pin against Byron, while Jacob Renkes (106) and Jayce Kastner (160) added decisions; Dixon also received five forfeits.
Gavin Kramer (120) and Owen Brooks (182) added pins against Winnebago, and William Howell (195) won a decision; the Dukes received seven forfeits from the Indians.
Newman splits, Rock Falls swept in Sterling: The host Comets defeated the Rockets 33-28, but fell to Yorkville Christian 61-18, while the Rockets also lost to Yorkville Christian 66-12 in a triangular.
Carter Rude (138 pounds) won a pair of second-period pins for Newman, while Zhyler Hansen (113) and Brady Grennan (126) added pins against Rock Falls, and Jacob Newberry (195) won an 11-9 decision.
For Rock Falls, Josiah Tarbill (106) won a pin against Yorkville Christian, while Emmanuel Jamison (182) won by pin against Newman. Ryan McCord (160) added a 14-2 major decision against Newman, and Logan Williamson (132) and Korbin Oligney (152) both won decisions.
Oregon 72, Genoa-Kingston 10: The Hawks rolled past the Cogs at home, winning five matches by pin and receiving seven forfeits in the Big Northern Conference dual.
Ethan Mowry (132 pounds) and Gabe Eckerd (170) both won by pin in less than 40 seconds for Oregon, while Lane Halverson (145), Anthony Bauer (160) and Seth Rote (195) also stuck their opponents.
Morrison splits in Oneida: The Mustangs defeated host ROWVA 47-18, but fell to Farmington 48-24 in a nonconference triangular.
Brady Anderson (152 pounds) and Logan Baker (160) both won a pair of first-period pins to pace Morrison. Zach Milder (138), Sammy Williams (170) and Evan McDonnell (220) also won by pin against ROWVA – Milder and McDonnell finished their matches in less then a minute – and Carson White (132) added a technical fall for the Mustangs.
Polo sweeps in Savanna: The Marcos defeated Durand-Pecatonica 51-23 and host West Carroll 60-21 in a pair of NUIC duals.
Wyatt Doty (138) and Delo Fernandez (152) each won a pair pf pins for Polo, while Gage Lagee (132) added a 46-second pin against West Carroll; the Marcos also received seven forfeits from the Thunder. Lucas Nelson (126) won by pin against Du-Pec, and Colton Saldecki (160) won a 7-2 decision; Polo got five forfeits from the Rivermen.
Zaiden Smith (170) was West Carroll’s lone winner against Polo, taking a 13-10 decision. The Thunder also received three forfeits from the Marcos.
Girls basketball
Geneseo 45, Sterling 19: The Golden Warriors trailed 17-7 after one quarter, then were outscored 11-4 in the second period and 15-3 in the third in a Western Big 6 loss at Musgrove Fieldhouse.
Kathryn Rowzee’s four points paced Sterling (3-21, 0-10 WB6), while Aubri Menchaca, Olivia Turner and Olivia Melcher all hit 3-pointers for the Warriors.
Danielle Beach had 11 points, and Annie Wirth scored nine to lead a balanced Geneseo attack.
Mendota 45, Newman 34: After defeating Mendota twice previously this season, the Comets couldn’t make it 3-for-3 in a Three Rivers East loss on the road.
Newman (6-19, 3-6 TRAC East) trailed 18-12 at halftime, but rallied to take a 27-25 lead going into the fourth quarter. Mendota then outscored the Comets 20-7 over the final four minutes.
Jess Johns had 21 points, 11 rebounds and five steals to lead Newman, while Lucy Oetting added 10 points, four rebounds and three steals. Madison Duhon chipped in three points and four assists.
Reanna Brant led Mendota with 20 points, and Katie Jenner scored 10.
Morrison 40, Erie-Prophetstown 28: The Fillies built a two-point halftime lead, then pulled away from the Panthers with a 17-5 third-quarter run.
Leaders for Morrison were Diana Robbins with 19 points, Shelby Veltrop with 12 points, and Camryn Veltrop with seven points.
Kennedy Buck paced Erie-Prophetstown with 13 points, while McKenzie Winckler and Olivia Purvis added five points each.
Forreston 50, AFC 31: The Cardinals took control with a 21-11 first quarter, then pulled away from the Raiders with a 14-2 third-quarter run.
Leaders for Forreston were Rylee Broshous with 13 points, Brooke Boettner with 12 points, and Jenna Greenfield with 11 points.
Brianna Gonnerman paced Ashton-Franklin Center with 15 points, while Cameryn Winterland scored seven points and Alexis Schwarz chipped in five points.
Boys basketball
Sandwich 55, Oregon 44: The Indians expanded a three-point lead with a 14-5 second-quarter run, then put away the Hawks with an 18-10 fourth-quarter surge.
Oregon was led by Noah Johnson with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Jameson Caposey added nine points, and Cooper Johnson chipped in five points.
Chance Lange scored 13 points to lead Sandwich.
Girls bowling
Dixon 2,561, Geneseo 2,400: The Duchesses defeated the Maple Leafs by 161 pins in a home match at Plum Hollow.
Autumn Swift led Dixon with a 500 series, Leslie Pettorini was next with a 463, and Olivia Gingras rolled a 448, with a match-high 209 game. Addison Cox tallied a 425, Danica O’Rourke bowled a 420, and Maddie Kirby chipped in a 305 for the Duchesses.
Sarah Lawrence paced Geneseo with a 492 series.