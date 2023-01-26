SVM area roundup: Rock Falls wrestling defeats North Boone, Oregon girls take down Hinckley-Big Rock

The Rock Falls wrestling team defeated North Boone 45-15 Wednesday night at its home triangular, getting four contested wins and four wins by forfeit.
Logan Williamson (132), Peighton Ahlstrand (160) and Emmanuel Jamison (182) won by pin, while Ryan McCord (152) added a win by decision for the Rockets.
Erie-Prophetstown swept at own triangular: The Panthers fell to Orion 47-21 and Sherrard 42-30 at home.
Against Orion, Samantha Kilker (106) and Jase Grunder (152) won by pin, while Wyatt Goossens (120) won by decision. Erie-Prophetstown received one forfeit win against the Chargers.
Against Sherrard, Goossens (120) and Grunder (152) won by pin, while Aiden Jepson (138) and Jordae Crow (160) won by decision. The Panthers received two forfeit wins against the Tigers.
Boys basketball
Fulton 64, Milledgeville 46: Baylen Damhoff and Ethan Price combined for 45 points to lift the Steamers past the Missiles.
Damhoff scored 23 points, with 16 in the first half, to lead all scorers. Price poured in 22 points.
Trevor Tiesman scored 11 points and Daken Pessman added seven points for Fulton.
Leaders for Milledgeville were Bryce Aude with 12 points, Connor Nye and Colton Hendrick with nine points apiece, and Kacen Johnson with eight points.
Forreston 71, Ashton-Franklin Center 56: The Cardinals trailed 33-31 at halftime, but exploded with 40 points in the second half to defeat the Raiders in an NUIC contest.
Leaders for Forreston were Owen Greenfield with 21 points and Brock Smith with 20 points, 20 rebounds and six assists; Payton Encheff scored eight points, and Brendan Greenfield and Kendall Erdmann added seven points apiece; Erdmann also had eight steals.
Ashton-Franklin Center was led by Carson Rueff with 37 points and Jordan Harris with 10 points; Rueff made six 3-pointers.
Mercer County 71, Morrison 54: The Mustangs played the Golden Eagles to a 35-point halftime tie, but were outscored 36-19 in the second half.
Brenden Martin led Morrison with 17 points, while Chase Newman scored 15 points, Carson Strating scored 12 points and Danny Mouw added six points.
Owen Relander scored 20 points to lead Mercer County, and Lucas Collison chipped in 14 points.
Oregon 59, Hinckley Big-Rock 46: The Hawks built a four-point halftime lead, then used a 19-11 fourth-quarter run to put away the Royals.
Hadley Lutz led Oregon with a game-high 28 points, while Mariah Drake scored 11 points and Katelyn Bowers added 10 points.
Anna Herrmann and Kylee Hellebrand led HBR with 14 and 12 points.
Girls bowling
Kewanee 2,795, Sterling 2,655: The Golden Warriors fell to the Boilermakers by 140 pins in a road matchup in Princeton.
Hannah Conderman led Sterling with a 555 series (204 high game), while Emily Doss was second on the team with a 463. Hailey Conderman rolled a 441, Olivia Barton bowled a 438, Katelynn Redmond-Garcia chipped in a 422 and Loralei Michels added a 346 for the Warriors.