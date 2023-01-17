SVM area roundup: Oregon girls third, Dixon fourth at Sterling MLK Bowling Invite

The Oregon girls bowling team took third, and Dixon finished fourth at the Sterling MLK Invite on Monday at Blackhawk Lanes.
The Hawks had a total pinfall of 4,826 to finish behind Kewanee (4,938) and Geneseo (4,848). The Duchesses rolled a 4,698, while Rochelle (4,607) rounded out the top five. Galesburg (4,599), Sterling (4,427) and Erie-Prophetstown (3,967) also competed.
Oregon’s Ava Wight was second individually with a six-game series of 1,220, finishing behind winner Mya Mirocha of Kewanee by just seven pins. The Hawks’ Mackenzie Alford was sixth (1,060), while Dixon got a fifth-place finish from Allison Coss (1,093) and a seventh from Autumn Swift (1,023).
Wight had the second-highest three-game series with a 659 in the afternoon, as she rolled games of 232, 218 and 209; she also added a 211 game in the morning. Alford’s high game was a 208, and Kendra Ehrler (923 series) and Trinity Hultquist (899) also bowled six games each for Oregon. Kylie Krug (508) rolled four games, and Ahren Howey (216) bowled two games.
Coss had a 200 game in each session, and Swift’s 221 game was the sixth-highest of the event, sandwiched between Wight’s 232 and 218 in the top 10. Leslie Pettorini (990), Addison Cox (917) and Maddie Kirby (675) also competed for Dixon.
Olivia Barton led Sterling with a 986 series and a 193 high game. Emily Doss added a 937 series, and Hannah Conderman had a 905 as the only other Golden Warriors to bowl six games. Katelynn Garcia-Redmond rolled a 525 in four games, Hailey Conderman (396) and Loralei Michels (390) both bowled three games, and Shayla Kelly (288) competed in two games.
Lillian McWilliams led Erie-Prophetstown with an 899 series and a 175 high game, while Hannah Neumiller had an 820 series, Jolene Wells rolled an 811, and Phoebe DeNeve added an 803. Ysabell Hamm (634) rounded out the Panthers’ lineup.
Boys basketball
Sterling MLK Classic
Sterling 72, Kankakee 69, OT: The Golden Warriors watched a 52-45 lead through three quarters evaporate in their opener at Musgrove Fieldhouse, but bounced back to outscore the Kays 10-7 in the extra period.
Andre Klaver hit a pair of 3-pointers and led Sterling with 26 points, while Lucas Austin nailed four 3s and finished with 25 points. Nico Battaglia had 10 points, including two 3s, and Kaedon Phillips added eight points for the Warriors.
Caron Johnson scored 17 points, and Damontae May had 16 for Kankakee; May hit three 3s and Johnson made two. Naz Hill had 10 points, and Lincoln Williams added nine.
Christ the King 66, Rock Falls 52: The Rockets led 21-14 after the first quarter, but were outscored 19-8 in the second period, 15-11 in the third, and 18-12 in the fourth in a loss at Musgrove Fieldhouse.
Aydan Goff hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 16 points, while Kuitim Heald nailed four 3s and finished with 15 points for Rock Falls. Gavin Sands had 11 points, and Chevy Bates added eight for the Rockets.
Calvin Worsham poured in 27 points for Christ the King, and Jetwan Candler chipped in three 3s and 13 points.
South Beloit MLK
North Boone 42, Oregon 38: The Hawks lost the fifth-place game in South Beloit, after being outscored 13-8 in the fourth quarter.
Noah Johnson hit four 3-pointers and had 18 points for Oregon, while Evan James added 10 points.
Chris Doetch and Zack Topping both scored 10 points for the Vikings, and Quinn Danner hit three 3s for nine points.
Forreston 52, Harvard 19: The Cardinals rolled to victory in the seventh-place game in South Beloit, leading 14-2 after the first quarter, 27-9 by halftime, and 45-13 through three periods.
Brendan Greenfield scored 14 points, and Niko Valenzuela and Brock Smith both had 10 points for Forreston; Valenzuela knocked down a pair of 3-pointers.
Connor Pedersen hit two 3s for Harvard, and led the Hornets with 14 points.
South Beloit 71, Oregon 45: The Hawks lost their final pool-play game to the host Sobos, falling behind 24-13 in the first quarter, 41-22 by halftime, and 64-31 through three periods.
Johnson and Nole Campos both hit four 3s and finished with 12 points for Oregon, while James had nine points.
Ross Robertson had 21 points to pace South Beloit, while Jared Schober and Blake Ayotte each hit three 3s and scored 11 points.
East Dubuque 40, Forreston 39: The Cardinals rallied from a 25-17 halftime deficit, but couldn’t finish off the comeback in their final pool-play game in South Beloit.
Valenzuela nailed five 3s and finished with a game-high 20 points for Forreston, and Brendan Greenfield chipped in 11 points.
Carter Widmeier led a balanced attack for the Warriors with 12 points, and Aidan Colin added eight.
Pecatonica MLK
Richmond-Burton 45, Eastland 41: The Cougars rallied after scoring just three first-quarter points, but couldn’t recover after falling behind 30-21 through three quarters in the fifth-place game in Pec.
Parker Krogman scored 13 points for Eastland, while Trevor Janssen and Peyton Spears both added nine; Spears made two 3-pointers.
Luke Robinson hit three 3s and led the Rockets with 18 points, and Joe Miller chipped in 11 points.
Durand 56, Polo 45: The Marcos lost the seventh-place game in Pecatonica, trailing 20-14 at halftime and 34-24 through three quarters.
Brock Soltow scored 15 of his game-high 21 points in the second half, while Gus Mumford hit five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for Polo.
Nathan Folk had 18 points to pace Durand, and Roger Maines added nine.
Girls basketball
Eastland 45, Erie-Prophetstown 28: The Cougars won a nonconference game in Prophetstown, taking control with a 14-6 run in the second quarter and a 12-4 surge in the third.
Lily Mullen had nine points, three assists and two steals for Eastland (15-7), while Sarah Kempel added eight points and three rebounds, and Quinc Haverland had seven points and six rebounds. Mallory Misiewicz and Adi Rush both scored six points; Rush also dished three assists. Paige Joiner chipped in three points, four assists and three steals for the Cougars.
Sydney Schwartz paced Erie-Prophetstown with eight points, while McKenzie Winckler added five and Reagan Sibley scored four.
Bureau Valley 54, Orion 46: The Storm rallied from a 23-17 halftime deficit to top the Chargers in a Three Rivers crossover contest in Manlius.
Taylor Neuhalfen had 18 points, and Kate Salisbury added 15 for Bureau Valley. Kate Stoller chipped in 13 points and six rebounds.
Byron MLK
Forreston falls twice in Byron: The Cardinals lost their final two games at he Byron MLK tournament, losing 41-35 to Hall and 57-37 against Galena.