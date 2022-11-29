SVM area roundup: Rock Falls, Newman girls lose on the road

The Rock Falls girls basketball team lost 40-28 on the road against Alleman in a nonconference game Monday night in Rock Island.
The Rockets (4-3) trailed 20-12 by halftime and 33-24 through three quarters. Jacee Sigel hit two 3-pointers and led Rock Falls with eight points, while Brooke Howard and Taylor Reyna both finished with five. Emily Lego and Claire Bickett scored four points apiece.
Clair Hulke had 19 points to pace the Pioneers, shooting 8 for 10 from the free-throw line. Audrey Erickson added nine points.
Kewanee 45, Newman 28: The Comets led 13-12 after the opening quarter, but were outscored 24-8 in the second and third periods as they lost their Three Rivers East opener on the road.
Jess Johns had 11 points and 13 rebounds for Newman (0-5, 0-1). Helen Papoccia scored seven points, Madison Duhon finished with five points and four rebounds, and Lucy Oetting added five points and three steals.
Mia Dearing led the Boilermakers with 20 points, and Marissa Stevens scored 10.
Bureau Valley 43, Mendota 37: The Storm secured a Three Rivers East win on the road from the free-throw line, shooting 7 for 11 in the fourth quarter.
Kate Stoller had 17 points, and Kate Salisbury scored 16 for Bureau Valley (3-2, 1-0). Alaina Wasilewski led the Storm with nine rebounds.
Kate Jenner’s 12 points paced the Trojans.
Sherrard 62, Morrison 30: The Fillies lost their Three Rivers West opener on the road, as they were outscored 33-10 in the second half.
Shelby Veltrop scored 16 points for Morrison, which rallied within 29-20 by halftime after falling behind 22-6 in the first eight minutes.
Addison Pickens hit six 3-pointers and had 23 points, and Kyla Elsbury added five 3s and 20 points for the Tigers.
Amboy 46, Pearl City 20: The Clippers led 18-5 after one quarter and 32-9 by halftime in an NUIC crossover win at home.
Addison Pertell hit six 3-pointers for 18 points to lead Amboy (5-1), and Courtney Ortgiesen added 11 points. Maeve Larson chipped in eight points and six rebounds for the Clippers, while Elly Jones finished with five points and seven assists, and Tyrah Vaessen dished five assists.
Fallyn Endress led the Wolves with six points.
Polo 51, Hinckley-Big Rock 44: The Marcos picked up their first win in their home opener, jumping out to a 20-9 lead in the first quarter and stretching it to 36-19 by halftime.
Camrynn Jones hit four 3-pointers and poured in 22 points for Polo (1-3), to go with four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Karlea Frey had seven points, seven rebounds and two assists, and Bekah Zeigler scored seven points and grabbed four rebounds. Courtney Grobe had six points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals, and Syndei Rahn finished with five points, five rebounds and two assists for the Marcos. Lindee Poper added four points, four rebounds and five blocks in her first game after sitting out the first three with an injury.
Anna Herrmann and Devin Werner both scored 10 points for H-BR, and Sami Carlino chipped in nine.
Eastland 40, Aquin 31: The Cougars led 21-11 by halftime and held on from there in an NUIC crossover win in Freeport.
Sarah Kempel scored 12 of her game-high 14 points in the second half for Eastland (5-2), and she also had five rebounds and three steals. Trixie Carroll had 10 points and five rebounds, Lily Mullen finished with seven points, seven rebounds, six steals and three assists, and Quinc Haverland had four points and eight rebounds. Paige Joiner hit a 3-pointer and added seven assists, five steals and four rebounds for the Cougars.
Meghan Carlisle had 10 points to pace Aquin.
Forreston 43, Dakota 25: The Cardinals won an NUIC crossover contest at home, taking control with an 18-0 second-quarter surge to take a 28-7 lead into halftime.
Jenna Greenfield finished with 14 points for Forreston, while Brooke Boettner scored 12 and Ericka Alexander added 10.
Finley Banks led the Indians with nine points.
Boys basketball
Durand 64, Milledgeville 59, OT: The Missiles were outscored 12-7 in the extra period in an NUIC crossover loss on the road.
Connor Nye hit three 3-pointers and poured in 28 points to lead Milledgeville, which led 36-35 heading into the fourth quarter after the teams were tied 24-24 at halftime. Kacen Johnson added eight points for the Missiles.
Noah Musselman and Roger Maines both scored 16 points to lead the Bulldogs, and Nathan Folk and Michael Conroy both chipped in nine.
Eastland 51, Dakota 50: The Cougars outscored the Indians 17-13 in the fourth quarter to rally for an NUIC crossover win in their season opener on the road.
Parker Krogman scored a game-high 22 points for Eastland (1-0), and Trevor Janssen added 10.
Caden Shenberger’s 12 points paced Dakota, and Kade Vock scored 11.
Girls bowling
Sterling 3,787, Geneseo 2,760: The Golden Warriors edged out the host Maple Leafs by a mere 27 pins in a Western Big 6 dual.
Olivia Barton closed out her match-high 606 series with a 244 third game to lead Sterling, which trailed by 19 pins through two games before winning the third game 963-917. Hannah Conderman rolled a 500 series, and Katelynn Garcia added a 483. Shayla Kelly (442), Emily Doss (412) and Hailey Conderman (344) also bowled for the Warriors.
Allison States (490), Katelyn Durnell (484) and Paige Swain (481) led Geneseo.
Boys bowling
Dixon 2,904, Rockford Christian 2,624: The Dukes won their home opener at Plum Hollow in a Big Northern Conference dual.
Cody Geil opened his 608 series with games of 233 and 244, and Clark Bonnewell finished off his 523 series with a 209 game for Dixon. Owen Haverland rolled a 502 series, Wyatt Miller and David Laird each added a 477 series, and Sam Gingras finished with a 317.
Mats Tuneberg bowled games of 235, 203 and 243 for a match-high 681 series to lead the Royal Lions.
Erie-Prophetstown 2,595, Hall 1,662: The Panthers rolled to victory at Triple Play Lanes in Fulton, wining each game by nearly 300 pins.
Bryce VanDeWostine opened his 610 series with games of 202 and 224, and Shawn Chandler and Keith Goodson both bowled 444 series for Erie-Prophetstown. Robert Winters (398), Dom Bray (379) and Aiden Almanza (32) also competed for the Panthers.
Kaiden Kenny led Hall with a 482 series.