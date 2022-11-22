SVM area roundup: Milledgeville rallies past host Oregon to win tournament opener in overtime

The Milledgeville boys basketball team rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat Oregon 57-56 in overtime in the season opener for both teams at the Oregon Thanksgiving Tournament.
Trailing 30-20 at the break, the Missiles outscored the Hawks 18-7 in the third quarter to take a 38-37 lead. The teams were tied at 48 to end regulation, before Milledgeville won in OT.
Kacen Johnson led a balanced Missiles attack with 13 points, while Connor Nye had 12, Zach Pauley scored 10, Eric Ebersole added eight, and Bryce Aude and Colton Hendrick chipped in seven points apiece.
Noah Johnson hit five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 20 points for Oregon, while Jordan Croegaert and Jameson Caposey each scored 11.
AFC tournament
AFC 55, Leland 23: The Raiders outscored Leland 30-7 in the second and third quarters to open their season with a win at their own tournament.
Lane Koning’s 13 points paced AFC, while Carson Rueff and Jordan Harris had nine points apiece. Noah Davidson scored seven, and Griffin Bushman added six for the Raiders.
Ian Cameron led Leland with seven points.
LaMoille 54, West Carroll 46: The Thunder were outscored 18-13 in the fourth quarter in a season-opening loss to the Lions in Ashton.
Garrett Law hit three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points to lead West Carroll, while Caleb Good scored 11 and AJ Boardman added seven.
Eli Keighin had 17 points to pace LaMoille. Brayden Klein scored 11, Tyler Billhorn added 10, and Josh Martin chipped in nine.
Girls basketball
Amboy 37, Serena 27: The Clippers led 15-10 at halftime, then outscored the Huskers 22-17 in the second half for a nonconference win on the road.
Maeve Larson led the way with 15 points for Amboy (4-1), with Elly Jones scoring nine and Emily Sachs adding six.
Makayla McNally had 11 points, and Paisley Twait scored 10 for Serena.
Morrison 53, East Dubuque 37: Shelby Veltrop poured in 27 points as the Fillies rolled past the Warriors in a Warren tournament game.
Diana Robbins scored 14 points for Morrison, which led 20-11 after the first quarter, 37-21 by halftime, and 45-27 through three periods. Jordan Eads added eight points.
Mia Wilwert led East Dubuque with 12 points.
Forreston tournament
Stillman Valley 44, Eastland 36: The Cougars trailed 13-10 after the first quarter, then were outscored 22-15 in the second and third of a Forreston tournament loss.
Sarah Kempel had 12 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for Eastland (3-2), while Quinc Haverland added eight points and seven rebounds. Lily Mullen scored five points, and Jenica Stoner finished with four points, five rebounds and two assists. Paige Joiner chipped in three points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Cougars.
Brooke Jordal scored 13 points to lead Stillman, and Taylor Davidson had 11.
Forreston 51, Stockton 27: The Cardinals used an 18-5 second-quarter surge to take a 26-8 halftime lead, then pulled away in the second half to win at their own tournament.
Brooke Boettner finished with 14 points, Hailey Greenfield scored 13, and Jenna Greenfield added 11 for Forreston. Ericka Alexander had nine points, and Jaiden Schneiderman chipped in six.
Morgan Blair had 13 points to pace Stockton.