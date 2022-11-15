SVM area roundup: Dixon girls basketball opens season with victory on the road

The Dixon girls basketball team opened its season with a 44-40 win over Harlem on Monday night in Machesney Park.
Katie Drew led the Duchesses (1-0) with 19 points, shooting 16-for-16 from the free-throw line, including 8-for-8 in the fourth quarter. She also had six rebounds and five assists.
Ella Govig had a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds, while Hannah Steinmeyer and Harvest Day both scored four points; Steinmeyer added seven rebounds.
Dixon trailed 13-12 after the first quarter and 22-19 at halftime, but took a 28-26 lead by the end of the third quarter.
Annawan 50, Rock Falls 41: The Rockets fell behind 32-22 by halftime and couldn’t catch back up in a season-opening loss to Annawan in the Geneseo Thanksgiving Tournament.
Emily Lego led Rock Falls (0-1) with 12 points, Taylor Reyna added eight, and Jacee Sigel scored seven. Brooke Howard and Claire Bickett chipped in six points apiece.
Bella VanOpdorp scored a game-high 21 points for Annawan.
Geneseo 79, Newman 25: The Comets fell behind 21-6 after one quarter and 51-17 by halftime in a season-opening loss at the Geneseo Thanksgiving Tournament.
Jess Johns finished with 15 points to lead Newman (0-1), which was outscored 19-2 in the third quarter. Lucy Oetting hit the Comets’ lone 3-pointer.
Addison Smith led the Maple Leafs with 19 points, Annie Wirth scored 16, and Danielle Beach had 14.
Orangeville 49, Morrison 26: The Fillies trailed 17-8 at halftime, then were outscored 32-18 in the second half of a season-opening loss at the Warren tournament.
Sisters Shelby and Camryn Veltrop both scored seven points for Morrison (0-1), and Emery Brewer and Dianna Robbins each added five points.
Whitney Sullivan poured in 23 points for the Broncos, and Leah Baker scored 12.
Bureau Valley 41, Stark County 30: The Storm opened the season with a win at the Princeton tournament, grabbing a 20-12 lead by halftime and stretching it to 31-20 through three quarters.
Kate Stoller had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Kate Salisbury scored 10 points for Bureau Valley (1-0). Lynzie Cady added nine points and nine rebounds.
Lindley Johnston and Kylee Frisby both had 11 points for Stark County.
Pecatonica 52, AFC 34: The Raiders dropped their season opener in Ashton, falling behind 32-20 by halftime.
Taylor Jahn and Alexis Schwarz both had 10 points for AFC (0-1), and Brianna Gonnerman scored seven. Jahn hit both of the Raiders’ 3-pointers.
Elaina Rager hit three 3s and finished with 18 points to pace Pec.
Eastland 46, Lena-Winslow 33: The Cougars started their season with a win in Lanark, leading 23-16 by halftime before pulling away with a 15-4 run in the third quarter.
Paige Joiner led a balanced effort by Eastland (1-0) with 12 points, nine steals, four rebounds and two assists, while Lily Mullen had nine points, and Sarah Kempel added eight points and six rebounds. Jenica Stoner dished six assists and grabbed four rebounds, and Quinc Haverland pulled down six boards for the Cougars.
Tianna Esser led Le-Win with 11 points, and Grace Groezinger scored 10.
Boys bowling
Sterling 3,256, Erie-Prophetstown 2,703: Tristan Oelrichs rolled a 715 series, and Mikah Hernandez bowled the first perfect game in program history as the Golden Warriors rolled past the Panthers at Triple Play Lanes in Fulton.
Oelrichs had games of 237, 245 and 233 in his match-high series, and Hernandez closed his 652 series with Sterling’s first-ever 300 game. Brenden Stanley added a 527 series for the Warriors.
Bryce VanDeWostine led Erie-Prophetstown with a 525 series, while Shawn Chandler and Robert Winters both bowled 505 series. Chandler had the Panthers’ high game of 195.