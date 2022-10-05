SVM area roundup: Rock Falls, Dixon volleyball teams win BNC road matches

The Rock Falls volleyball team cruised to a 25-7, 25-9 win over North Boone in a Big Northern Conference match Tuesday night in Poplar Grove.
Emily Lego slammed nine kills, Claire Bickett spiked six kills, and Nicolette Udell had five kills and two aces for the Rockets (23-2, 4-1 BNC). Denali Stonitsch dished 16 assists and served two aces, Rhiannon Allison had a kill and a block, Ellisa Russell added three assists and an ace, and Emma Skinner chipped in a pair of digs for Rock Falls.
Dixon def. Byron 25-15, 25-22: The Duchesses notched a road win in BNC play, spreading the stats throughout the lineup.
Ella Govig had four kills, four blocks and three aces, Olivia Cox had four kills and one block, Madyson Tichler spiked four kills, and Elexa Varden stuffed four blocks for Dixon (16-7, 3-2 BNC). Natalie Davidson had 11 digs and an ace, Sydney Hargrave dished 10 assists and served three aces, Morgan Hargrave had 10 digs and an ace, and Hanna Lengquist finished with five digs, two assists and a kill for Dixon.
Oregon def. Rockford Lutheran 25-27, 25-12, 25-19: After dropping a nip-and-tuck first set, the Hawks rolled past the Crusaders in the next two sets to claim a Big Northern victory.
Rock Island def. Sterling 23-25, 25-21, 27-25: The Golden Warriors lost a hard-fought Western Big 6 match in three sets in the Quad Cities.
Katie Dittmar spiked eight kills, Maggie Rowzee had seven kills, and Kirra Gibson stuffed a block for Sterling. Delali Amankwa dished 21 assists, Aubri Menchaca had 20 digs, Olivia Melcher added 11 digs, and Carley Sullivan and Ellie Leigh both served a pair of aces.
Polo def. Amboy 25-17, 25-23: The Marcos topped the Clippers in an NUIC match in Amboy.
Sydnei Rahn and Lindee Poper led Polo with four kills each, and both served an ace; Rahn also stuffed a block. Teah Almasy added six assists, three kills and three aces, and Ellie Wells had three assists, a kill and an ace.
Eastland def. AFC 25-14, 24-15: The Cougars downed the Raiders in an NUIC match in Lanark.
Trixie Carroll had 11 kills and a block for Eastland (9-10, 4-4 NUIC), an Quinc Haverland also stuffed a block. Jenica Stoner dished 23 assists, Sienna Peterson served four aces, and Jocelyn Green chipped in 13 digs.
Nadezda Cater led AFC with three kills, Brianna Gonnerman had six points and four assists, and Reilly Schafer and Elena Refatllari both had two digs. Mallory Coffman chipped in four service points and a block.
Forreston def. Fulton 14-25, 25-23, 25-13: After dropping the first set, the Cardinals rallied past the Steamers in an NUIC match in Fulton.
Jaiden Schneiderman slammed 20 kills, and Rylee Broshous added 12 digs and three kills for Forreston. Brooke Boettner finished with 17 assists, six kills, seven digs and three aces, and Alaina Miller chipped in 10 digs and an ace.
Ava Bowen had 10 kills, five digs, a block and an ace for Fulton, and Annaka Hackett and Miraya Pessman each spiked seven kills; Pessman added 12 assists and nine digs, and Hackett also had five digs and three aces. Brooklyn Brennan added 13 assists, 13 digs, four kills and two aces, and Resse Germann chipped in 13 digs.
Boys soccer
Sterling 2, Rock Island 1: Carter Chance scored with a minute remaining to send the Golden Warriors to their first Western Big 6 win of the season.
Fabricio Peña also scored a goal for Sterling in the game at Roscoe Eades Stadium.
Girls tennis
Sterling 3, Alleman 2: The Golden Warriors swept the singles matches en route to a Western Big 6 win in their home finale.
Neither Ellie Aitken (No. 1) nor Layla Tablante (No. 2) lost a game in singles play, as both won 6-0, 6-0.
Sterling’s other win came from Teagan Morris and Avery Moran, who picked up a 6-2, 6-3 victory at No. 3 doubles.
Newman 3, St. Bede 2: The Comets won a Three Rivers dual in Peru, winning one singles match and two doubles matches.
Maria Ardis won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles for Newman, while Julia Rhodes and Emily Beattie teamed up for a 6-3, 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles, and Sarah Murray and Joy Zigler won a hard-fought match at No. 2 doubles, 6-4, 6-7, 9-7.
Girls cross country
Panthers win title at own invite: Erie-Prophetstown scored 38 points to claim the championship at the Panther Invite at Lake Erie Country Club.
Jillian Norman led the Panthers in third place in 21:19.66, and Chloe Slock (23:18.59), Clara Ashdown (23:31.47) and Brooke Lalley (23:38.00) finished 10th, 11th and 12th. Isabella Pangrazio rounded out the team score in 29th (25:58.78).
Newman’s Claire Crisham finished fifth in 21:56.38, while Gianna Widolff was 18th (24:12.91) and Monica Healy took 19th (24:20.66) for the Comets. Gianna Sagel finished 40th (31:16.00).
Emma Christin led the Morrison contingent in sixth place (22:12.78), and Marissa Folkers was 26th (25:37.22). Gracelyn Streets Wood was 37th (29:15.41).
Orion’s Olivia Thomsen won the race in 19:21.66, and Princeton’s Lexi Bohms was runner-up in 20:13.94.
Fredrickson Invite: Polo and Eastland had runners competing in the 2.05-mile race at Fuller Forest Preserve, but neither school fielded a full team.
Eastland’s Leslie Mayne was the top local finisher in 15th place (14:06.66), and teammate Delaney Wilhelms was 19th (14:15.38). Also for the Cougars, Lily Mullen took 37th (15:20.41) and Mallory Misiewicz was 68th (18:54.91).
Kamryn Stockton led Polo in 28th place (15:01.93), while Ramsie Grenoble (46th, 16:03.37) and Avalyn Henry (53rd, 16:56.56) also ran for the Marcos.
Boys cross country
Panthers second at own invite: Erie-Prophetstown scored 55 points to finish second at its own Panther Invite at Lake Erie Country Club.
Riverdale dominated the race, claiming the top three spots and scoring 25 points for the team title. Tommy Murray won the race in 15:12.29, Landis Musser was second (15:18.78), and Peyton Sand took third (16:22.81).
Charlie Link led E-P with a fourth-place finish in 16:40.94, while Bureau Valley’s Elijah House finished fifth (16:47.31), and Newman’s Lucas Simpson (16:49.31) and Lucas Schaab (16:59.88) were sixth and seventh.
Lucas Dreisbach (9th, 17:07.06) and Jacob Gibson (10th, 17:07.34) added top-10 finishes for the Panthers, while Victor Bonnell took 13th (17:30.56). Zane Romero (20th, 18:10.78), Aidan Jepson (21st, 18:15.38), Wyatt Beck (23rd, 18:22.44) and Alex Bomleny (24th, 18:23.59) also placed in the top 25 for Erie-Prophetstown.
Newman took third with 59 points. After Simpson and Schaab, Ken Boesen finished 14th (17:31.34) and Wyatt Widolff was 15th (17:33.76). Carver Grummert rounded out the team score in 17th (17:54.94), while Espen Hammes was 29th (18:47.34) and Zachery DeForest took 30th (18:58.47). Maxwell DeForest was 32nd (19:25.09), and Ryan Welty placed 33rd (19:31.09).
Bureau Valley finished fourth with 98 points. Benjamin Roth followed House in 16th (17:36.32), and Adrian Gallardo took 25th (18:30.22). Rhiley Pinter (42nd, 20:13.15), Owen Larkin (43rd, 20:13.46), Maddox Moore (45th, 20:26.69), and Landon Hulsing (46th, 20:27.21) also finished in the top 50 for the Storm.
Morrison also competed, but did not field a full team. Isaiah McDearmon led the Mustangs in 39th (19:58.54), and Mark Cyphers finished 53rd (21:00.28).
Marcos third in Winnebago: Polo scored 110 points to take third at the Fredrickson Invite at Fuller Forest Preserve, while Eastland finished seventh (174).
Hononegah won with 20 points, and host Winnebago was second with 44. Hononegah took four of the top five spots, and five of the top seven, led by race winner Alex Bartch, who covered the 2.05-mile course in 10:49.47. Winnebago’s Nicolai Martino was second (10:49.94).
The top local finisher was Polo’s Carson Jones, as he clocked an 11:03.93 to place ninth. Teammate Ben Plachno was 16th (11:27.78), and Kameron Grobe took 22nd (11:54.06). Kale Grobe was 31st (12:15.21), while Joey Rowand (67th, 13:52.25) and Alex Temen (78th, 15:26.12) also ran for the Marcos.
Hudson Groezinger led Eastland in 20th place (11:39.41). JJ Prowant finished 50th (13:07.54) and Trevor Janssen was 52nd (13:17.66) for the Cougars, while Reid Witt (68th, 13:52.75), Jameson Pannkuk (70th, 14:28.47) and Mayson Meinert (73rd, 15:00.28) also competed.
College volleyball
Sauk Valley def. Black Hawk 25-12, 25-21, 25-23: The Skyhawks rolled to a straight-sets win in an Arrowhead Conference match in Moline.
Nicole Boelens led Sauk (15-11, 5-0) with eight kills and 18 digs, Jaelyn Fitzgerald spiked seven kills, and Gabby Jones dished 17 assists. Tiana Tichler finished with five kills and three blocks, Mckenzie Hecht had five kills and nine digs, Kierra Collins added four kills, and Reagan Oster dished 10 assists.
Monday’s late results
Girls tennis
Dixon 7, United Township 2: The Duchesses won five singles matches and two doubles matches to take a nonconference dual in East Moline on Monday.
Grace Ferguson, Leah Kuehl and Addison Arjes all won in both singles and doubles for Dixon. Ferguson won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, Kuehl won 3-6, 6-0, 10-5 at No. 2 singles, and they teamed up for a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles. Arjes won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3 singles, then teamed with Leah Stees to win 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
Arielle Tefiku won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 5 singles, and Olivia Gingras won 6-7, 6-4, 10-4 at No. 6 singles for the Duchesses.