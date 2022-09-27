Area roundup: Dixon volleyball nets nonconference victory at home

The Dixon volleyball team defeated Sycamore 25-21, 14-25, 25-22 in a nonconference match Monday night at Lancaster Gym.
Morgan Hargrave had eight kills, 11 digs and two aces for the Duchesses (10-5), while Joey Brumbly finished with seven kills, seven digs and three aces, and Ella Govig added seven kills, four blocks and three aces. Madyson Tichler had five kills, six blocks and three digs, and Olivia Cox had four kills and three blocks. Sydney Hargrave finished with 23 assists and five digs, Hanna Lengquist added eight assists, six digs and two kills, and Natalie Davidson chipped in 20 digs and two aces.
Amboy def. Indian Creek 25-23, 11-25, 25-13: The Clippers pulled out a nonconference win in Shabbona, led by seven kills, 17 digs and two aces from Elly Jones.
Courtney Ortgiesen added six kills, two blocks and 11 digs for Amboy, and Tyrah Vaessen finished with 23 assists and four kills. Kiera Karlson added four digs and two aces, Peyton Payne also served a pair of aces, and Emersyn Noble chipped in 14 digs.
AFC def. Hiawatha 25-23, 25-14: The Raiders eked out a win in the first set, then rolled in the second set in a nonconference win in Ashton.
Taylor Jahn spiked six kills, and Nadezda Cater added three kills, three assists and two digs for AFC. Reilly Schafer served nine points and two aces, and Kaelynn Larson added eight points. Brianna Gonnerman had five assists and a block, and Rhylee McCaslin also stuffed a block for the Raiders.
Fulton def. Eastland 25-18, 25-19: The Steamers topped the Cougars in an NUIC match in Fulton.
Brooklyn Brennan led Fulton with nine kills, and she also had six assists and four digs and two aces. Annaka Hackett spiked six kills, served two aces, stuffed two blocks and had two digs, Miraya Pessman added 12 assists, three kills, three digs and an ace, Reese Dykstra had three kills and a block, and Resse Germann led the way with eight digs and three aces.
Quinc Haverland led Eastland with nine kills and two blocks, and Trixie Carroll also spiked nine kills. Jocelyn Green had seven digs and two aces, and Jenica Stoner dished 19 assists.
Forreston def. Byron 25-21, 25-15: The Cardinals claimed a nonconference win at home over theTigers.
Jaiden Schneiderman had seven kills, seven digs and two aces, Rylee Broshous spiked six kills, and Brooke Boettner added 11 assists and four aces for Forreston (13-5).
Boys golf
Newman 169, Alleman 233: The Comets cruised to a nonconference win over the Pioneers at Emerald Hill.
Kyle Wolfe was medalist with a 38, Logan Palmer was right behind him with a 39, and Carson Palmer fired a 42 for Newman. Garet Wolfe shot a 50, Andrew Downs had a 61, and Tate Downs added a 63 for the Comets, who had the top four scores.
Girls golf
Rock Island 185, Sterling 231: The Golden Warriors dropped a Western Big 6 match at Saukie Golf Course.
Carmen Camacho led Sterling with a 56, Brinley Francis fired a 57, and Emily Schwingle and Deyanie Alfaro both shot 59s. Makayla Wolfe and Rileigh Wren both added 62s.
Rock Island’s Chloe Turner was medalist with a 41.