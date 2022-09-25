SVM area roundup: Sterling golfers 4th at own invite; Sterling swims to 5th in Freeport

The Sterling boys golf team finished fourth at its own invitational Saturday at Emerald Hill, shooting a 343 to finish behind Moline (311), Kaneland (313) and Riverdale (326).
Dixon placed seventh with a 353, and had the top local finisher in Steven Kitzman, who tied for 16th with an 83.
Mason Hubbard and Braden Hartman led Sterling with 84s, good for a tie for 20th. Cameron O’Brien tied for 24th with an 86, Trevor Dir tied for 31st with an 89, Carter Morris tied for 45th with a 97, and Bryce Hartman tied for 49th with a 100.
Mason Weigle tied for 22nd with an 85, and Alex Harrison tied for 31st with an 89 for Dixon. Ben Oros and Cade Hey tied for 42nd with matching 96s, and Jayce Kastner finished 51st with a 101.
Moline’s Greer Peters and Andre Marriott tied for medalist with 74s, while Kaneland’s Zach Ramos (76), Bradley Franck (77) and Wesley Hollis (79) finished 3-4-5.
Girls swimming
Byron wins Freeport title, Sterling 5th: The Byron co-op won the Freeport Invite with 273 points, edging out Guilford by two for the title.
Sterling finished fifth with 191 points, behind Auburn (263) and Freeport (212). Madison Austin won the 50 freestyle (25.26 seconds) and 100 free (54.56), and swam a leg on the winning 400 freestyle relay (3:52.44) with Kate Austin, Sammie Knox and Hazel Pham.
Sammie Knox was fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:06.74) and fifth in the 500 freestyle (5:46.87), and Payton Purdy was fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:07.28) and sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.46) for the Water Warriors, who also finished fourth in both the 200 medley relay (2:00.42) and 200 freestyle relay (1:56.01). Kate Austin added a fifth in the 200 freestyle (2:10.84).
Audrey Kilmer won the 200 IM (2:14.54) and took second in the 100 freestyle (55.68), and also swam on the winning 200 medley relay team (1:56.28) with Lily Swiech, Madi Groharing and Emily Marshall. Swiech also won the 100 breaststroke (1:11.33), while teammate Rylie Vatch took second (1:13.62).
Byron also took second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.86) and 400 free relay (3:53.03).
Morrison took 10th with 44 points. Schyon Drolema was sixth in the 100 freestyle (1:00.30) and eighth in the 200 free (2:11.60), Landri Harmon placed eighth in the 200 IM (2:37.38) and 100 backstroke (1:10.44), and both swam on the eighth-place 200 freestyle (2:00.08) and 400 free (4:28.26) relays.
Boys soccer
Freeport 1, Dixon 0: The Dukes suffered a shutout at the hands of the Pretzels in a nonconference game in Freeport.
Volleyball
Missiles 2nd in Polo: Milledgeville went 7-1 to finish second at the Polo Invite, behind only Dakota (8-0).
West Carroll took third (5-3), Polo finished fourth 4-4), and Morrison and Amboy tied for sixth (2-6).
Milledgeville’s Emma Foster and Lydia Faulkner were named to the all-tournament team, as were Polo’s Lindee Poper, Morrison’s Jordan Eads, Amboy’s Tyrah Vaessen, and West Carroll’s Lacey Eissens.