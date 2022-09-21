SVM area roundup: Newman boys take second and TRAC golf meet

The Newman boys golf team finished second at the Three Rivers Conference Meet on Tuesday afternoon at Highland Springs in Rock Island.
The Comets shot a 322 to finish in the runner-up spot behind Riverdale (317). Sherrard took third (327), Princeton finished fourth (334), and St. Bede was fifth (339).
Sherrard’s Andrew Boland was medalist, winning a two-hole playoff over St. Bede’s Jake Delaney after both shot 74s. Hall’s Landen Plym took third (75), Riverdale’s Mason Smyser finished fourth (76), and Newman’s Logan Palmer and Jaden Eggers tied for fifth with 78s.
Newman also got top-15 finishes from Kyle Wolfe (79, tied 7th), Carson Palmer (82, tied 11th) and Garet Wolfe (83, tied 14th). Sam Neisewander (116) and Andrew Downs (118) also played.
Bureau Valley placed eighth as a team with 347 strokes. Wyatt Novotny tied for 20th with an 84, Cooper Balensiefen tied for 23rd with an 86, and Landen Birdsley tied for 30th with an 88. Seth Spratt and Colin Stabler both shot 89 to tie for 33rd, and Parker Stier tied for 55th with a 99.
Erie-Prophetstown took 13th as a team with a 408. Caden VanHorn tied for 44th with a 94, and Blake Geuns was 48th with a 95. Bryce VanDeWostine (107), Keith Goodson (112), Colin Ashdown (119) and Eli Wetzell (134) also competed for the Panthers.
Morrison did not field a full team, but had three golfers play. Adam Tichler tied for 61st (101), Austin Boonstra tied for 69th (109), and Blake Huizenga tied for 78th (129).
Sterling 5th at conference meet: The Golden Warriors finished fifth at the Western Big 6 Meet at Bunker Links in Galesburg, shooting a 337 as a team.
Moline won the team title with a 305, while Geneseo was second (315), Galesburg took third (317) and Quincy finished fourth (319). Galesburg’s Jason Runbom shot a 4-under-par 67 as medalist, with Moline’s Jack Curnyn second with a 71.
Mason Hubbard led Sterling with a tie for fifth after firing a 75. Cameron O’Brien tied for 18th with an 85, Bryce Hartman (88) and Braden Hartman (89) finished 24th and 25th, and Carter Morris (92) tied for 26th. Trevor Dir (95) took 30th.
Fulton 160, Mercer County 188: The Steamers rolled to a 28-stroke victory over the Golden Eagles in a dual meet at Fulton Country Club, led by medalist Jacob Voss’ 38.
Landon Meyers shot a 40, Reed Owen and Zach Winkel fired a pair of 41s, and Brady Reed had a 44, while Dawson Price chipped in a 45 for Fulton.
Galena 183, Forreston 184: The Pirates nipped the Cardinals by a single stroke in an NUIC dual at Sunset in Mt. Morris.
Kaden Brown was medalist for Forreston with a 39. Kendall Erdmann fired a 46, Hayden Stralow had a 47, and Darin Greenfield shot a 52. Hannah Harvey (55) and Heath Schubert (56) also played.
Stockton 188, West Carroll 211, Warren 217: The Thunder split an NUIC triangular at Sandburr Run in Thomson.
Dillon Hill tied for runner-up honors with a 45 to lead West Carroll. Thomas Krontz (54), Alex Hardin (55) and Wilson Bressler (57) also contributed to the Thunder’s team score, while Erik Kice (62) and Tanner Diestelmeier (75) also competed.
Stockton’s Bennett Graves was medalist with a 40, while teammate Jared Dvorak and Warren’s Teagan Sabinson both shot 45s to tie with Hill for runner-up.
Girls golf
Dixon 200, Hinckley-Big Rock 203: The Duchesses notched a nonconference victory at Indian Oaks, led by medalist Katie Drew’s even-par 36.
Reese Dambman fired a 43, Tya Collins had a 59, and Kiana Olalde shot a 62 for Dixon. Zoey Williams added a 66, and Saida Bajrami chipped in a 71.
Lena-Winslow/Pearl City 239, Sterling 247: The Golden Warriors played one of their best rounds of the year, but lost a close nonconference dual on Senior Night at Emerald Hill.
Carmen Camacho led Sterling with a personal-best 56, while Deyanie Alfaro (63) and Rileigh Wren (64) also shot personal-best rounds. Emily Schwingle also shot a 64, Brinley Francis had a 65, and lone senior Makayla Wolfe added a 71.
Girls volleyball
Newman def. Kewanee 25-23, 25-18: The Comets picked up a Three Rivers East road win, pulling away in the second set after pulling out the first set.
Jess Johns had 10 kills, two blocks and five digs, and Kennedy Rowzee added nine kills and two blocks for Newman (13-2, 7-0 TRAC East). Katie Grennan finished with 14 assists, five digs, three kills and an ace, Molly Olson had eight assists and eight digs, and Sophia Ely chipped in three kills and three digs. Sam Ackman provided nine digs and an ace, and Addison Foster finished with five digs and five aces.
Oregon def. North Boone 25-5, 25-17: The Hawks rolled past the Vikings in a Big Northern Conference match in Poplar Grove.
Polo def. Eastland 25-19, 25-21: The Marcos downed the Cougars in an NUIC match in Lanark.
Lindee Poper had nine kills, three blocks and an ace, Ali Danekas had six kills and a block, and Ellie Wells dished six assists for Polo. Teah Almasy and Bekah Zeigler both had three kills and an ace, with Almasy adding 11 assists and a block.
Trixie Carroll spiked 10 kills, and Quinc Haverland stuffed two blocks for Eastland. Adi Rush had 12 digs, Jenica Stoner dished 14 assists, and Sienna Peterson served an ace.
Milledgeville def. Amboy 25-9, 25-22: The Missiles defeated the Clippers in an NUIC match in Amboy.
Lily Smith had five kills and an ace, and Lydia Faulkner and Marissa Sturrup both spiked four kills; Faulkner also stuffed a block and served an ace for Milledgeville. Emma Foster had nine assists, three kills and an ace, and Maliah Grenoble dished five assists. Skyler Hartman served a pair of aces for the Missiles.
Erie-Prophetstown def. Princeton 25-20, 25-16: The Panthers picked up a Three Rivers crossover win at home.
Girls tennis
Dixon 4, Princeton 1: The Duchesses defeated the Tigers in a nonconference dual at the Emma Hubbs Tennis Courts, sweeping the doubles matches.
Leah Kuehl and Grace Ferguson won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, Leah Stees and Arielle Tefiku won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles, and Olivia Gingras and Nour Alsarama won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles.
Addison Arjes added a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles for Dixon.
Moline 3, Sterling 2: The Golden Warriors lost a Western Big 6 match at home to the Maroons.
Layla Tablante won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, and the team of Eva Dillon and Riley Dunn won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles.
Cross country
Mendota meet: The Trojans’ Anthony Kelson ran the 2.96-mile course in 18:02 on Tuesday to win a six-school meet.
Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio’s Kyler McNinch (18:13), Mendota’s Dagen Setchell (19:33), Amboy’s Atticus Horner (19:44) and Princeton’s Augustus Swanson (19:47) rounded out the top five.
In the girls race, Princeton’s Lexi Bohms ran to victory in 23:05, while teammate Kiana Brokaw was second in 25:57.
Amboy’s Samantha Nauman (27:23) and St. Bede’s Macy Zeglis (29:02) and Madelyn Torrance (29:17) rounded out the top five.
BV boys win in Kewanee: Led by the top two individual finishers, the Bureau Valley boys ran to victory in Kewanee.
Elijah House won the race in 18:14, and Benjamin Roth was second in 18:54 for the Storm. Adrian Gallardo finished fourth as BV scored 24 points to top Kewanee (50) and Rockridge (55).
Owen Larkin was ninth (22:44) and Rhiley Pinter took 10th (22:51) to round out the Storm’s team score.
In the girls race, Stark County defeated Rockridge 16-43.