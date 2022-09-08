Area roundup: Sauk Valley volleyball rolls past Black Hawk in home opener

The Sauk Valley volleyball team rolled to a 25-15, 25-15, 25-18 win over Black Hawk in an Arrowhead Conference match in its home opener on Wednesday night.
Nicole Boelens had 13 kills and 12 digs, and Kara Stoecker and Mckenzie Hecht both spiked six kills for the Skyhawks (6-4, 2-0). Jaelyn Fitzgerald finished with five kills, Cadence Stonitsch had 14 assists and nine digs, and Gabby Jones added 12 assists and 11 digs. Mikayla Gazo had 16 digs and three aces, and Reagan Oster chipped in 11 digs and three assists for Sauk.
Boys golf
Rock Falls 194, North Boone 195: The Rockets edged the Vikings in a Big Northern Conference dual at Beaver Creek, led by Carter Dillon’s round of 46.
Conner Porter chipped in a 47, Jayce Eriks had a 50, Brody VanWeelden and Nick Vickers fired a pair of 51s, and Colby Ward added a 56 for Rock Falls.
Oregon 181, Winnebago 183: The Hawks eked out a Big Northern Conference win in a dual at Westlake Golf Course.
Brogan Wilkinson finished in a three-way tie for medalist with a 42, while Dom Terlikowski fired a 45, and Kylar Early, Logan Sarver and Jackson Messenger all shot 47s. Brady Davis added a 48 for Oregon.
Winnebago’s Jacob Johnson and Cole Naill also shot 42s.
Riverdale wins TRAC quad in Erie: Riverdale tallied a 160, Mendota totaled a 177, Newman had a 178, and Erie-Prophetstown recorded a 188 in a four-team Three Rivers meet at Lake Erie Country Club.
Kyle Wolfe and Carson Palmer shot a pair of 43s to lead the Comets. Logan Palmer chipped in a 44, Andrew Downs had a 48, Garet Wolfe fired a 49, and Tate Downs added a 58.
The Panthers were led by Blake Geuns’ 42 and Caden Van Horn’s 44, while Bryce VanDeWostine and Keith Goodson shot a pair of 51s, Colin Ashdown posted a 53, and Robert Winters registered a 68.
Riverdale’s Blake Sutton was medalist with a 39.
Forreston 195, Amboy 211: The Clippers couldn’t keep up with he Cardinals in an NUIC dual at Shady Oaks.
Wes Wilson was medalist with a 37 for Amboy, while Hayden Wittenauer fired a 48, Carson Barlow shot a 60, Bryson Full had a 66, and Logan O’Brien added a 71.
Kaden Brown led Forreston with a 45, Heath Kendall Erdmann had a 49, Darin Greenfield fired a 50, and Heath Schubert added a 51. Kaden Ganz shot a 52, and Hayden Stralow chipped in a 67.
Lena-Winslow/Pearl City 243, Polo 261: The Marcos dropped an NUIC dual at Silver Ridge, despite Cody Buskohl earning medalist honors with a 52.
Aiden Messer (61), Caleb Sutton (71) and Wyatt Brooks (77) also played for Polo.
Girls golf
Oregon 191, Winnebago 193: The Hawks edged out the Indians in a Big Northern Conference dual at Westlake Golf Course.
Ava Hackman fired a 41 as runner-up, while Lexi Davis shot a 48, Aniyah Sarver had a 49, and Sarah Eckardt added a 53 for Oregon (10-0, 7-0 BNC). Hailey-Jane Becker (61) and Kendra Ehrler (70) also played.
Winnebago’s Kyra Simon was medalist with a 40.
Polo 228, Lena-Winslow/Pearl City 233: The Marcos won an NUCI dual at Silver Ridge, led be medalist Kamryn Stockton’s 44.
Alivia Schmidt fired a 56, Anna Faivre shot a 61, and Avery Faivre added a 67 for Polo.
Volleyball
Stillman Valley def. Polo 25-16, 21-25, 25-22: The Marcos battled back in the second set, extending the match to three sets, but couldn’t quite complete the comeback.
Polo was led by Lindee Poper with 14 kills, 10 digs and four blocks, Bekah Zeigler with six digs and three kills, Elllie Wells with seven digs and nine assists, and Courtney Grobe with nine digs and two kills. Teah Almasy added 11 assists and two kills for the Marcos, while Annalise Stamm chipped in two kills.
Forreston def. Fulton 25-19, 18-25, 25-16: The Steamers lost to the Cardinals in three sets of NUIC play, falling to 3-2 on the season.
Leaders for Fulton were Brooklyn Brennan with 14 digs, eight assists and seven kills, Miraya Pessman with 17 assists and 16 digs, and Annaka Hackett with nine kills and five digs. Ava Bowen chipped in seven kills, six digs and two blocks, Reese Dykstra had five kills, and Resse Germann added nine digs for the Steamers.
Jaiden Schneiderman had 14 kills and two blocks to lead Forreston, while Brooke Boettner finished with nine kills, nine assists, 12 digs and three aces. Rylee Broshous had 11 digs and five aces, Ennen Ferris added 10 assists and an ace, and Alina Miller chipped in 12 digs and an ace.
Dakota def. Eastland 25-18, 25-14: The Cougars dropped an NUIC West match in Lanark, falling to 4-4 on the season.
Quinc Haverland led the way with nine kills and six digs, and Trixie Carroll added eight kills and five digs for Eastland. Jenica Stoner had 19 assists and a block.