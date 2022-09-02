Area roundup: Newman volleyball downs Bureau Valley in TRAC West tilt

The Newman volleyball team stayed unbeaten in Three Rivers West play with a 25-13, 25-19 win over Bureau Valley on Thursday night in Sterling.
Jess Johns had six kills, six digs and an ace, Kennedy Rowzee added six kills, two blocks and four digs, and Ellie Rude spiked four kills for the Comets. Molly Olson dished 12 assists and served an ace, Katie Grennan added seven assists, and Addison Foster (8 digs) and Sam Ackman (7 digs) led the back-row defense.
Orion def. Erie-Prophetstown 25-20, 21-25, 25-19: The Panthers bounced back to win the second set, but couldn’t top the Chargers in a Three Rivers West loss on the road.
Kennedy Buck stuffed the stat sheet with 15 assists, eight kills, six digs, five blocks and an ace for Erie-Prophetstown (1-1, 0-1), while Sarii Kochevar spiked 11 kills, and Jamie Neumiller had 19 digs. Jaiden Oleson dished 17 assists and served an ace, Aylah Jones spiked four kills, and Lauren Abbott stuffed three blocks.
Milledgeville def. Scales Mound 21-25, 24-15, 27-25: The Missiles outlasted the visiting Hornets to improve to 4-1 on the season.
Lydia Faulkner had nine kills and eight digs, Marissa Sturrup finished with six kills and 11 digs, and Lily Smith added six kills and eight digs for Milledgeville. Emma Foster had 21 assists, four kills and 10 digs, and Skyler Hartman added six digs and two aces.
Pearl City def. Polo 12-25, 25-17, 25-16: The Marcos won the first set, but ultimately lost an NUIC match on the road.
Teah Almasy had eight kills, 11 digs, six assists, a block and an ace for Polo, while Bekah Zeigler and Annalise Stamm both spiked four kills; Zeigler also led the way with 17 digs. Lindee Poper chipped in nine digs, four aces, two kills and a block.
Boys golf
Byron 159, Dixon 167: The Dukes dropped a Big Northern dual to the Tigers at Timber Creek.
Alex Kitzman was medalist with a 38 for Dixon, but Byron shot two 39s, a 40 and a 41.
Also for the Dukes, Mason Weigle fired a 40, Cade Hey had a 44, Sage Magnafici shot a 45, Alex Harrison had a 48, and Ben Oros added a 49.
Rockford Christian 173, Rock Falls 193: The Rockets fell to the Royal Lions in a Big Northern dual at Rockford Country Club.
Conner Porter led Rock Falls with a 44, and Carter Dillon fired a 45. Nick Vickers shot a 50 and Jayce Eriks added a 54 to round out the team score, and Colby Ward (56) and Brody VanWeelden (59) also played.
Rockford Christian’s Gavin Hultman was medalist with a 42.
Mendota 176, Newman 177, Orion 193: The Comets split a Three Rivers triangular at Oakwood Country Club, just missing out on a sweep by one stroke.
Garret Wolfe led Newman with a 43, Logan Palmer fired a 44, and Kyle Wolfe and Carson Palmer both shot 45s. Sam Neisewander (65) and Hiram Zigler (70) also played for the Comets.
Mendota’s Owen Aughenbaugh was medalist with a 39.
Stillman Valley 174, Oregon 196: The Hawks dropped a Big Northern dual at PrairieView, as the Cardinals had the top three scores.
Brogan Wilkinson led Oregon with a 47, Jackson Messenger fired a 48, Kylar Early shot a 50, and Dom Terlikowski added a 51. Logan Sarver had a 52, and Brady Davis shot a 59.
Stillman’s Owen Dunseth was medalist with a 37.
Hall 170, Erie-Prophetstown 199, Morrison 231: The Panthers and Mustangs lost a Three Rivers triangular to the Red Devils at Deer Valley.
Bryce VanDeWostine led Erie-Prophetstown with a 42, Caden VanHorn fired a 50, Blake Geuns added a 52, and Keith Goodson shot a 55 to round out the Panthers’ team score. Zach Murphy (70) and Robert Winters (82) also played.
Adam Tichler fired a 53, and Austin Boonstra shot a 55 to pace Morrison. Jordan Luhrsen shot a 61, Blake Huizenga had a 62, Zayden Boonstra added a 64, and Sarah Wetzel chipped in a 68.
Hall’s Grant Plym was medalist with a 38.
Girls golf
Oregon 200, Stillman Valley 221: The Hawks topped the Cardinals in a Big Northern dual at PrairieView, led by a 40 from medalist Ava Hackman.
Sara Eckardt fired a 48, Aniyah Sarver added a 51, and Lexi Davis shot a 61 for Oregon. Hailey-Jane Becker (71) and Kendra Ehrler (74) also competed.
Girls swimming
Sterling 107, Morrison 58: The Water Warriors won seven events to secure a nonconference road win.
Madison Austin was part of four wins for Sterling, taking the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, and teaming with Kate Austin, Payton Purdy and Sammie Knox to win the 200 free relay, and Knox, Purdy and Hazel Pham to win the 400 free relay.
Knox won the 500 freestyle and took second in the 50 free, Purdy won the 100 backstroke and placed second in the 200 IM, and Pham won the 100 butterfly for the Warriors. Kate Austin added runner-up finishes in the 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke, and 200 medley relay.
Girls tennis
Mendota 4, Sterling 1: The Golden Warriors lost a nonconference dual on the road, as the Trojans swept the doubles matches.
Ellie Aitken had Sterling’s only win, taking the No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-1. Layla Tablante and Eva Dillon lost in a third-set tiebreaker at No. 1 doubles, as did Riley Dunn and Anna Hutchison at No. 2 doubles.