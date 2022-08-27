August 27, 2022
Shaw Local
Sauk Valley Prep Sports

A look at Week 1 of high school football in the Sauk Valley

By Ty Reynolds
Polo’s Avery Grenoble is tackled by Amboy’s Kyle Koch Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

Polo’s Avery Grenoble is tackled by Amboy’s Kye Koch during their season opener Friday. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Friday’s results

Sterling 40, Lakes 7: Game story. Photos.

Dixon 34, Oregon 6: Game story. Photos.

Rockford Christian 14, Rock Falls 0: Roundup.

Newman 28, Morrison 6: Game story.

Erie-Prophetstown 54, Mendota 34: Roundup.

Villa Grove 33, Bureau Valley 12: Roundup.

Fulton 31, Galena 12: Game story.

Lena-Winslow 60, Eastland-Pearl City 6: Roundup.

Forreston 44, Stockton 14: Roundup.

Durand-Pecatonica 53, West Carroll 6: Roundup.

Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio 28, Polo 12: Game story. Photos.

Alden-Hebron 36, AFC 26: Roundup.

