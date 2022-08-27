A look at Week 1 of high school football in the Sauk Valley

Friday’s results
Sterling 40, Lakes 7: Game story. Photos.
Dixon 34, Oregon 6: Game story. Photos.
Rockford Christian 14, Rock Falls 0: Roundup.
Newman 28, Morrison 6: Game story.
Erie-Prophetstown 54, Mendota 34: Roundup.
Villa Grove 33, Bureau Valley 12: Roundup.
Fulton 31, Galena 12: Game story.
Lena-Winslow 60, Eastland-Pearl City 6: Roundup.
Forreston 44, Stockton 14: Roundup.
Durand-Pecatonica 53, West Carroll 6: Roundup.
Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio 28, Polo 12: Game story. Photos.
Alden-Hebron 36, AFC 26: Roundup.