Week 1 roundup: Erie-Prophetstown rolls past Mendota behind five touchdowns from Jase Grunder

The Erie-Prophetstown football team opened the 2022 season with a resounding 54-34 victory over Mendota in a Three Rivers crossover contest Friday night at Mosher Field in Prophetstown.

Jase Grunder scored five touchdowns, all after Justus Hough opened the scoring for E-P. Grunder’s third TD gave the Panthers a 26-6 halftime lead, and his fifth made it 40-12 in the final minute of the third quarter. Tyler Ballard scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns as E-P held on for the victory.

Rockford Christian 14, Rock Falls 0: The Rockets suffered a shutout loss in their season opener, dropping a Big Northern Conference road game to the Royal Lions.

Villa Grove 33, Bureau Valley 12: Mason Goossens scored two touchdowns as the Storm fell in a nonconference game Friday in Villa Grove.

Forreston 44, Stockton 14: The Cardinals jumped out to a 30-0 halftime lead and held steady in the second half to earn a season-opening win against the Blackhawks.

Johnny Kobler rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns to lead Forreston on the ground, while Kaleb Sanders added 87 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Lucas Nelson found paydirt twice on carries of 10 and 13 yards, and accumulated 76 rushing yards, and McKeon Crase added 66 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Cardinals.

Lena-Winslow 60, Eastland-Pearl City 6: The Panthers built a 24-6 first-quarter lead, then pitched three shutout quarters to put away the Wildcatz.

Carsen Heeren found Brady Sweitzer on a 55-yard pass for EPC’s lone score in the first quarter.

Sweitzer finished the night with three receptions for 74 yards. Heeren went 6-for-11 with 94 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception. Jackson Corbin was the leading Wildcatz rusher, totaling 23 yards on three carries.

Nick Inden returned an interception 44 yards for a score to give Lena-Winslow an 8-0 lead, then Gage Dunker punched in three- and seven-yard touchdown runs to make it an 18-point advantage in the first. Dunker found the end zone a third time on a 42-yard run in the second quarter.

Jake Zeal rushed for a 74-yard touchdown and hauled in a 35-yard touchdown pass from Drew Streckwald to help Le-Win pull away in the second quarter. Zeal finished with seven carries for 122 yards and one touchdown, and Dunker racked up 94 yards and three scores on eight carries.

Durand-Pecatonica 53, West Carroll 6: After being limited to six points in the first quarter, the Rivermen exploded for 27 in the second on their way to a lopsided win over the Thunder.

AJ Boardman connected with Aaron Becker on a 28-yard pass for West Carroll’s lone touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Boardman compiled 79 rushing yards on 18 attempts, and passed for 90 yards. Becker hauled in four passes for 65 yards as the leading receiver.

Alden-Hebron 36, AFC 26: The Raiders hit the road and lost a game they added to their schedule just this week after their original opponent, Harvest Christian Academy, had to cancel its season.

Carson Rueff threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns, and Logan Mershon had 103 receiving yards. Auden Polk finished with 123 yards receiving and a touchdown, Lane Koning had 89 yards and a score, and Michael Cochrane added 36 yards and a TD.