Area roundup: Sterling boys golf falls in tight dual; Rock Falls boys improve to 4-1

The Sterling boys golf team dropped a tight nonconference dual Thursday at PrairieView Golf Course, falling to Stillman Valley by one shot, 168-169.
Stillman’s Owen Dunseth was medalist with a 37, two shots better than runner-up Cam O’Brien of Sterling. Mason Hubbard shot a 41, Trevor Dir fired a 42, and Carter Morris added a 47 for the Golden Warriors, while Braden Hartman and Cale Cushman both had 49s.
Rock Falls 178, Genoa-Kingston 200: The Rockets improved to 4-1 on the season with a Big Northern Conference dual victory at Rock River Golf & Pool.
Conner Porter led Rock Falls with a 42, and Carter Downs was one shot back after a 43. Brody VanWeelden fired a 46, Colby Ward shot a 47, Nick Vickers had a 48, and Cheyenne Hansen added a 53.
The Cogs’ Landon Ritchie was medalist with a 4-over-par 38.
Oregon 199, West Carroll 237: The Hawks shot the five lowest scores in a nonconference dual at Silver Ridge.
Dom Terlikowski was medalist with a 48, and Kylar Early was runner-up with a 49 for Oregon. Brady Davis fired a 50, Brogan Wilkinson shot a 52, and Logan Sarver added a 53.
Dillon Hill led West Carroll with a 55, while Thomas Krontz fired a 56, Alex Hardin had a 59, and Wilson Bressler added a 67.
Forreston 203, Lena-Winslow/Pearl City 258: Led by medalist Kaden Brown, the Cardinals cruised past LWPC in an NUIC dual at Wolf Hollow in Lena.
Brown finished with a 43, while Kaden Ganz and Heath Schubert both shot 53s, and Darin Greenfield fired a 54 for Forreston. Kendal Erdman (63) and Hayden Stralow (64) also competed.
Girls golf
Oregon hosts West Carroll: Ava Hackman shot a 40 to lead the Hawks in a dual at Silver Ridge against the Thunder, who did not field a full team.
Lexi Davis fired a 56, Hailey-Jane Becker had a 58, and Kendra Ehrler and Aniyah Sarver both shot 61s as Oregon finished with a 215 as a team. Sarah Eckardt added a 52.
Victoria Reiland led West Carroll with a 52, and Carissa Andrews and Brianna Jensen both shot 67s.
Wednesday’s late results
Boys golf
Dixon 151, Winnebago 209: The Dukes shot four scores of 40 or better to win a Big Northern Conference dual at Westlake Golf Course.
Steven Kitzman was medalist with a 1-under-par 35, while Alex Harrison shot a 37, Ben Oros added a 39, and Mason Weigle fired a 40. Cade Hey had a 44, and Jayce Kastner chipped in a 47 for Dixon.
Girls golf
Winnebago 206, Dixon 220: Katie Drew shot an even-par 36 to win medalist honors, but the Duchesses dropped a BNC dual at Westlake.
Reese Dambman fired a 59, Zoey Williams shot a 62, and Tya Collins had a 63 to round out the team score. Kiana Olalde added a 64, and Saida Bajrami chipped in a 71 for Dixon.
Local golf
Ladies play weekly round in Sterling: The Emerald Hill Ladies Golf Association played “Whack and Hack” on Tuesday.
Meta Rastede and Sandi Ivey took first place, while Karla Anderson and Mimi Boysen placed second. Ivey had low gross and low putts for 18 holes, while Rastede had low gross for nine holes; Becky Dieterle had low putts for nine holes.
Boysen won closest to the pin on the sixth hole.