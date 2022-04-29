Area roundup: Dixon, Rock Falls baseball and softball all win Big Northern games

The Dixon baseball team won a wild Big Northern Conference game Thursday at Veterans Memorial Field, defeating Rockford Lutheran 22-12 in a five-inning game where both teams were near the end of the bullpen.
The Dukes scored five runs in the second to take a 5-3 lead, then scored 10 in the bottom of the fourth to erase a 12-7 deficit and take control. A five-spot in the fifth finished the game.
Ethan Van Horn went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored for Dixon (13-1, 11-1 BNC), and Gage Burdick was 4-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs. Max Clark finished 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs, and Quentin Seggebruch was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored.
Trey Scheidegger had two hits, three runs and two RBIs, and Beau Evans and Mikey Bivins each had a pair of hits, drove in two runs, and scored twice. Jake Gaither added two hits, two runs and an RBI, and Bryce Feit scored three times as the Dukes got multiple hits from eight of the nine players in the lineup, and all nine starters scored at least two runs.
Bivins allowed three runs (one earned) and three hits in an inning of work, striking out two and walking one. Kyan Adkins also pitched an inning, allowing four earned runs and four hits, with a strikeout and two walks. Feit (2-1) got the win, allowing five runs (one earned) and seven hits in three innings, striking out five without a walk.
Rock Falls 8, Genoa-Kingston 6: The Rockets scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally for a Big Northern Conference win at home.
Trailing 5-1 heading into the fifth, Rock Falls scored twice in that inning before the big sixth finished off the comeback. Carter Schueler had two hits and three RBIs, and Timmy Heald added two RBIs for the Rockets. Brady Richards, Victor Rivera and Isaiah Kobbeman also drove in runs, and Gavin Sands had two hits and scored twice. Kobbeman and Dillon Schueler also had two hits each.
Richards got the win in relief of Dillon Schueler, allowing an earned run and four hits in three innings, with two strikeouts and zero walks. Schueler gave up five unearned runs and five hits in four innings, striking out seven and walking one.
North Boone 9, Oregon 3: The Hawks scored three runs to tie the game 3-3 in the top of the third, but the Vikings re-took the lead with a run in the bottom of the inning, then scored two in the fifth and three in the sixth in a Big Northern Conference contest in Poplar Grove.
Gabe Eckerd singled, doubled and drove in a run for Oregon, and Dominic Terlikowski added an RBI and scored a run. Jackson Werren took the loss on the mound, allowing six runs (three earned) and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings, with five strikeouts and three walks.
Erie-Prophetstown 5, Morrison 1: The Panthers scored four runs in the top of the sixth to break a scoreless tie on their way to a Three Rivers West win over the Mustangs.
Kolby Franks doubled and had an RBI and scored twice for Erie-Prophetstown, and Conner Meadows also drove in a run. Connor Sibley, Zander Dyson and Noah Wiseley scored runs for the Panthers. Austin Cole allowed one hit in five shutout innings, striking out six and walking two, while Franks allowed an earned run, two hits and a walk over the final two innings.
Chase Decker drove in the lone run for Morrison. Danny Mouw gave up four unearned runs and four hits in six innings, with four strikeouts and a walk. Decker gave up an earned run, a hit and a walk in the final inning.
Amboy 22, Polo 0, 4 inn.: The Clippers scored 13 runs in the third inning, then added seven more in the fourth in an NUIC South win in Polo.
Quinn Leffelman went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs scored, and Ian Eller added two hits, two RBIs and three runs for Amboy (6-6, 4-2). Hayden Wittenauer was 2-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and two runs, and Andruw Jones singled, doubled, drove in a run and scored twice. Brody Christofferson and Haden McCoy each added two RBIs and a run, Jackson Rogers and Tucker Lindenmeyer both drove in a run and scored three times, and Ryan Dickinson and Charlie Dickinson also had RBIs for the Clippers.
Rogers started and pitched two hitless, scoreless innings, striking out four and walking two. Christofferson gave up one hit and one walk in an inning of relief, striking out two. Wittenauer struck out one in a perfect fourth inning.
Gus Mumford had the only hit for the Marcos. Carter Merdian took the loss as the first of four Polo pitchers.
Milledgeville 7, Ashton-Franklin Center 2: The Missiles built a 3-1 lead through four innings, then piled on four more runs in the fifth to pull away for an NUIC South win over the Raiders.
Leading hitters for Milledgeville were Ashton Nobis, who went 3 for 3 with one RBI; Cayden Akers, who went 2 for 4 with two RBIs; and Caden Vandyke and Peyton Urish, who each went 2 for 4. Kieren Harris was 2 for 3 with one RBI. Akers was the winning pitcher, tossing six strikeouts and allowing six hits, two runs (one earned) and two walks over 6 2/3 innings.
Braiden Runkle and Mason Munroe tallied one hit and one RBI apiece to lead AFC at the plate. Munroe took the loss, surrendering 12 hits, seven runs (four earned) and one walk, while striking one over six innings.
Forreston 9, Eastland 4: The Cardinals used a five-run fifth inning to rally past the Cougars.
Jacob Fiorello went 2 for 4 with one RBI to lead Forreston, and Brendan Greenfield drove in two runs. Owen Greenfield picked up the win, throwing six innings. He allowed four hits, three runs, and three walks, and had four strikeouts.
Jaxson Sturtevant went 1 for 4 with two RBIs, and Kellen Henze went 2 for 4 with one RBI to lead Eastland at the plate. Allyn Geerts threw four innings for the Cougars, allowing one hit and two runs (zero earned), while walking four and striking out one.
Softball
Rock Falls 10, Rockford Christian 0, 5 inn.: The Rockets scored in every inning and rolled to a Big Northern Conference win at home.
Game 2 of the scheduled doubleheader was a forfeit win for Rock Falls (15-6, 10-2 BNC).
Olivia Osborne singled, doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice, and Brooke Howard singled, doubled, drove in a run and scored one for the Rockets. Rylee Johnson had a double and two RBIs, and Paige Mulnix, Taylor Reyna and Jersey Thomas also drove in runs.
Ariel Hernandez pitched a two-hitter for Rock Falls, striking out nine and walking two.
Dixon 14, Byron 4, 6 inn.: The Duchesses snapped a two-game losing streak with a run-rule win in a Big Northern Conference road game.
Dixon led 2-0 after the first inning, then scored five in the second and two in the third to take a 9-3 lead into the fifth. Two more runs in the fifth and three in the sixth finished off the victory.
Arianne Smith finished 5-for-5 with a triple and four runs scored, and Anna Kate Phillips finished a triple shy of the cycle and drove in four runs. Sam Tourtillott went 4-for-5 with three doubles, four runs scored and six RBIs, while Bailey Tegeler had a single and a double, drove in a run and scored four times, and Izzi McCommons added double and an RBI.
Elle Jarrett allowed four runs (three earned) and eight hits in a complete-game win, striking out 11 and walking three.
Oregon sweeps at home: The Hawks won a pair of run-rule games over Rockford Lutheran at Oregon Park West, notching 10-0 and 15-0 Big Northern Conference victories.
Ava Hackman and Abi Rogers both pitched complete-game shutouts for Oregon, and Reilee Suter and Ella Dannhorn both hit home runs in the opener.
Dannhorn also doubled and drove in three runs in Game 1, Suter and Hackman had two RBIs each, and Dannhorn and Bella Koertner both scored twice. Suter, Liz Mois, Koertner, Lena Trampel, Hackman and Katelyn Bowers all had two hits, and Trampel, Jesse Suter and Emma Schlictmann added one RBI each, with Schlictmann ripping a double. Hackman struck out seven and walked five in a one-hitter.
Erie-Prophetstown 17, Morrison 2, 5 inn.: The Panthers scored nine runs in the second inning en route to a Three Rivers West run-rule win on the road.
Emma Davis had two hits, two runs and two RBIs for Erie-Prophetstown, and Mekenzie Loechel doubled, drove in three runs and scored twice. Sydney Schwartz singled and tripled to go with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Jaylynn Hamilton and Jaiden Oleson both drove in a pair of runs. Aylah Jones singled, tripled, drove in a run and scored three times, and Jaden Johnson also scored three runs, while Mya Jones scored twice.
Aylah Jones allowed two unearned runs and one hit in four innings, striking out nine and walking three. Hamilton pitched a perfect fifth inning to finish the game.
Airiana Frederick drove in both runs for the Fillies.
Polo 6, Amboy 5: The Marcos rallied with two runs in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off NUIC South win.
Trailing 5-4 going into the final half-inning, Nicole Boelens drew a walk and advanced to third, then Jasmine Badon reached on a fielder’s choice and went to second as the Amboy defense looked Boelens back to third.
Karlea Frey tied the score with a sacrifice fly to drive in Boelens, then Madelynn Jones hit a blooper to right field to drive in Badon with the winning run.
Forreston 10, Eastland 0, 5 inn.: Kara Erdmann threw a one-hitter and the Cardinals scored five runs in the fifth inning in an NUIC South shutout win over the Cougars.
Erdmann notched eight strikeouts and walked none. She also went 3 for 2 at the plate, while Nevaeh Houston and Breanna Kloster both went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Brooke Boettner also drove in two runs. Houston hit two doubles.
Jenica Stoner took the loss for Eastland, surrendering 10 runs on 11 hits.
Girls soccer
Byron 2, Dixon 0: The Duchesses dropped a Big Northern Conference game at A.C. Bowers Field.
Anika Roush led the Tigers with a goal and an assist.
Girls track & field
Hawks 4th at ‘Bago: Oregon scored 81 points to finish fourth at the seven-team Winnebago Invite, placing behind the host Indians (145), Rockford Guilford (137.5) and Rockford Christian (99).
Jenae Bothe was a double-winner for the Hawks, taking the shot put (12.66 meters) and discus (38.23 meters). Sophie Stender won the 100 hurdles (17.08 seconds), and finished fourth in the 300 hurdles (54.02 seconds).
Sonya Plescia placed second in the pole vault (1.98 meters), and Ava Wight was runner-up in the triple jump (9.69 meters). Jennica Ciesel tied for third in the high jump (1.42 meters), and Paige Beauchem finished fourth in the shot put (9.50 meters) for Oregon.
The Hawks also took fourth in three relays: the 4x100 (55.60 seconds with Rylie Robertson, Lexi Ebert, Grace Tremble and Wight), the 4x200 (2:01.75 with Roberston, Tremble, Abigail Virgil and Plescia) and the 4x800 (12:21.67 with Jennica Ciesel, Miranda Ciesel, Ellen Hodson and Gabriele Hoyle).
Steamers win Riverdale quad: Fulton scored 85 points to top the host Rams (61), West Carroll (60) and Morrison (22) in a four-team meet in Port Byron.
Lara Bielema led the way with wins in the 100 hurdles (17.45 seconds) and 300 hurdles (52.23), and the Steamers won three relays: the 4x100 (53.93 seconds with Emery Wherry, Annaka Hackett, Hailey VanZuiden and Miraya Pessman), the 4x200 (1:58.44 with VanZuiden, Hackett, Grace Dykstra and Abbigail Thyne) and the 4x800 (11:47.11 with Kali Brewer, Jasmine Moreland, Olivia Knott and Mikayla Gazo).
Wherry was runner-up in the 100 hurdles (17.85 seconds), 300 hurdles (56.42 seconds) and triple jump (9.26 meters), and Paige Lower was second in the shot put (8.38 meters) and discus (21.16 meters). Thyne took second in the 100 (13.88 seconds), Pessman was runner-up in the long jump (4.44 meters), and Lauren Mahoney placed second in the 800 (2:53.24). Fulton also took second in the 4x400 (4:42.20 with Brewer, Hackett, Moreland and Pessman).
VanZuiden took third in the 200 (31.38 seconds) and long jump (4.19 meters), while Pessman added a third in the 100 (13.89 seconds), and Moreland was third in the 800 (2:55.06).
Emma Randecker led West Carroll with wins in the 100 (13.36 seconds) and 200 (27.45), while Geneva Zach (3200, 17:32.63), Kylie Hill (long jump, 4.67 meters) and Olivia Shelly (triple jump, 9.35 meters) also won events. Madeline Kampmeier was runner-up in the 1600 (8:33.10), and Domynique Lego took third in both the 100 hurdles (22.68 seconds) and 300 hurdles (1:07.67). Shelly (400, 1:08.71), Hill (triple jump, 9.18 meters) and Zach (1600, 8:39.08) also added thirds for the Thunder.
Leah Scott led Morrison with a win in the 800 (2:52.53), and Erika King was second in the 200 (30.67 seconds) and 400 (1:06.79), and fourth in the 100 (14.71 seconds). Kate Herche added a fourth in the long jump (3.52 meters), and Gracelyn Streets-Wood finished fifth in both the 100 (15.02 seconds) and 400 (1:11.48).
Boys track & field
Steamers 2nd, Mustangs 3rd in Port Byron: Fulton finished with 44 points, and Morrison scored 38 to finish behind host Riverdale in a four-team meet. West Carroll was fourth (13).
The Steamers got wins from Daken Pessman in the 200 (25.22 seconds) and Joel Ford in the 3200 (15:00.63), and Ford also finished second in the triple jump (10.92 meters). Carson Wherry added a runner-up finish in the 200 (25.77 seconds), and Fulton finished second in the 4x100 (46.97 with Wherry, Pessman, Lukas Schroeder and Brock Mason). Mason added a third in the 100 (12.39 seconds), and Klayton Schipper took third in the 400 (1:01.39) for Fulton.
Tyler Shambaugh won the shot put (12.96 meters) for the Mustangs, who also saw the team of Brady Wolf, Thomas Dauphin, Justice Brainerd and Alex Anderson win three relays: the 4x100 (46.04 seconds), the 4x200 (1:36.08) and the 4x400 (3:37.63). Braiden Damhoff was runner-up in the shot put (12.93 meters), and Beau Brackemeyer (discus, 34.03 meters) and Aiden Dolieslager (triple jump, 10.36 meters) booth took third for Morrison.
Zaiden Smith paced the Thunder with a win in the long jump (5.35 meters), and Dallas Bunn took second in the 3200 (15:48.13). Dalton Duggan finished fourth in the 800 (1:30.72) for West Carroll.