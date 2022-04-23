Area roundup: Oregon girls host Landers-Loomis Invite, finish fifth

The Oregon girls track team hosted the Landers-Loomis Invite on Friday night, and finished fifth out of 12 teams on their home track.
Winnebago won with 97.33 points, with Auburn placing second (83) and Rochelle taking third (79). Fulton was fourth (78), and Oregon took fifth (74.33). West Carroll placed eighth (21).
Jenae Bothe was a double-winner for the Hawks, taking the shot put (13.50 meters) and the discus (36.82 meters). Sophie Stender was second in the 100 hurdles (17.32 seconds) and fourth in the 300 hurdles (55.25 seconds) for Oregon. The team of Rylie Roberston, Lexi Ebert, Abigail Virgil and Grace Tremble was runner-up in the 4x200 (1:57.32), and Robertson, Ebert, and Virgil teamed with Ava Wight to take third in the 4x100 (54.82 seconds).
Fulton won the sprint relays, as Abbigail Thyne, Mikayla Gazo and Lauren Mahoney teamed up with Miraya Pessman to win the 4x100 (52.13 seconds), and were joined by Annaka Hackett to take the 4x200 (1:53.85). Pessman, Olivia Knott, Mahoney and Gazo ran to second in the 4x400 (4:43.42), while Emery Wherry took third in the 100 hurdles (17.33 seconds), Lara Bielema was third in the 300 hurdles (53.01) and fourth in the 100 hurdles (18.08), and Kylie Smither finished third in the shot put (11.01 meters).
Emma Randecker led West Carroll with a second place in the 200 (27.29 seconds), and a third in the 100 (13.39).
Panthers 2nd, Fillies 3rd at Ed Schmidt: Erie-Prophetstown hosted the Ed Schmidt Invite, won by Annawan-Wethersfield with 110 points. E-P scored 102, and Morrison had 25.
Kennedy Buck won the 400 (1:03.46) and took second in the 100 (13.83 seconds) and shot put (10.07 meters) for the Panthers. Brianna Neumiller won the discus (32.34 meters), Avery Olinger took the high jump (1.32 meters), and Hayley Wuebben won the pole vault (2.75 meters). Dylan Chandler, Jade Nickerson, Jillian Norman and Riley Packer teamed up to take the top spot in the 4x800 (11:07.73).
Runners-up for E-P were Packer in the 800 (2:29.55), Claire Reymer in the 100 hurdles (22.10 seconds), Alexis Anderson in the 300 hurdles (57.17), Olivia Purvis in the pole vault (2.75 meters), and Madyson Bushaw in the triple jump (9.35 meters).
Erika King led Morrison with a pair of second places, in the 200 (30.23 seconds) and the 400 (1:06.54).
Boys track & field
Sterling runs in Rock Island: The Golden Warriors claimed 12 top-five finishes at the Rock Island ABC Invite, including a win in the 4x800.
John Cid, Dale Johnson, Thomas Holcomb and Jordan Britt clocked an 8:13.29 to take the distance relay for Sterling.
Cameron Schneider was third in the B discus (35.40 meters) and fourth in the B shot put (12.36), and Anthony Amezola took third in the C discus (35.26 meters). Andrew Bland tied for third in the A high jump (1.78 meters), and Ayden Schoon finished third in the B long jump (6.15 meters).
Isaac Halverson (B 800, 2:16.19) and Aalin Schmidt (C 1600, 5:00.53) both finished fourth for the Warriors, while Holcomb (A 800, 2:06.32), Cale Ledergerber (C 100, 11.93 seconds), Kyle Knutsen (C 200, 25.00 seconds) and Mason Emin (C long jump, 5.12 meters) all placed fifth.
Panthers win title at own invite: Erie-Prophetstown scored 134 points to easily win the four-team Ed Schmidt Invite.
Annawan-Wethersfield was second (53), Morrison took third (44), and West Carroll finished fourth (12).
Braxton Froeliger won the 200 (24.29 seconds) and the long jump (6.30 meters), and took second in the 100 (12.07 seconds) to lead the Panthers, and he also teamed up with Michael Carlson, Parker Holdorf and Jack Minssen to win the 4x200 (1:37.15), part of a relays sweep for E-P.
Minssen and Carlson joined Tyler Ballard and Ben Lantz to take the 4x100 (46.01 seconds); Carlson, Holdorf and Lantz teamed up with Andrew Bomleny in the 4x400 (3:46.26); and Bomleny, Charlie Link, Lucas Dreisbach and Wyatt Beck won the 4x800 (9:19.65).
Holdorf won the pole vault (3.81 meters), Alex Bomleny took the 3200 (11:55.49), Hayden Summer won the 110 hurdles (21.18 seconds), Kolby Franks topped the high jump (1.85 meters), and Caleb Naftzger won the triple jump (11.63 meters) and took second in both the shot put (12.50 meters) and discus (38.95 meters). Andrew Bomleny was runner-up in the 800 (2:15.68), and Lantz took second in the 300 hurdles (44.56 seconds) for the Panthers.
Tyler Shambaugh won both the shot put (12.78 meters) and discus (39,57 meters) to lead Morrison, while Alex Anderson won the 100 (12.00 seconds) and took second in the 400 (56.92). Brady Wolf won the 300 hurdles (44.05), and Sammy Wiersema was second in the 1600 (5:43.94).
West Carroll’s lone win came from Zaiden Smith, who topped the field in the 400 (56.45 seconds).
Boys tennis
Sterling 3, Alleman 2: The Golden Warriors swept the doubles matches to edge their Western Big 6 opponent at Westwood Sports Complex.
In the No. 1 doubles match, Luke Valentino and Connor Pham topped Connor Anderson and Lincoln Dorsey 6-2, 4-6, 10-3; at No 2 doubles, Kayden Loos and Benjamin Boze bested Charles Cudworth and Henry Mihm 6-0, 6-1; and in the No. 3 doubles match, Hunter Lofgren and Carter Morris triumphed over Nate Hein and Dominic Regan 6-2, 6-0.
At No. 1 singles, Alleman’s Nicholas Patrick downed Brecken Peterson 6-1, 6-1, while at No. 2 singles, Chase Baird defeated Ethan Melcher 2-6, 6-2, 13-11.
Thursday’s late results
Baseball
Sterling swept in Rock Island: The Golden Warriors dropped a pair of Western Big 6 road games to the Rocks, falling 10-0 and 8-4.
In the opener, Sterling was limited to two hits – one each by Garrett Polson and Braden Hartman – in a five-inning loss. Only one of the eight runs Blake Nettleton allowed in his three innings was earned, and he also gave up eight hits and two walks, with one strikeout. Gio Cantu allowed a pair of earned runs in 1 2/3 innings of hitless relief, walking two and striking out two.
In Game 2, the Warriors led 4-0 going into the bottom of the third, then the Rocks cut it to 4-3 in that frame, and later won it with a five-run sixth inning. Trevor Dir had two hits and an RBI, Nettleton also drove in a run, and Polson doubled and scored a run. Colt Adams, Daylen Stage and Ethan Janssen also scored for Sterling.
Dir took the loss in relief of Adams, allowing two earned runs and two hits in 2+ innings. Adams gave up three earned runs and four hits in three innings, with three strikeouts and two walks. Polson closed out the final inning, allowing three unearned runs and one hit, with a strikeout and a walk.
Boys tennis
Dixon 3, Ottawa 2: The Dukes won a singles match and a pair of doubles matches to take a nonconference dual on the road.
Lucas Healy won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, while Logan Moeller and Leith Elbzour won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles. Alex Ullrich and Kaiser Khawaja were 6-4, 6-4 winners at No. 3 doubles for Dixon.