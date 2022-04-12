Area roundup: Dixon softball stays undefeated after comeback win at Genoa-Kingston

The Dixon softball team remained undefeated on the season with an 8-3 win over Genoa-Kingston in a Big Northern Conference road game Monday afternoon.
Trailing 3-1 heading into the sixth inning, the Duchesses (6-0, 4-0 BNC) scored three runs in the sixth and four more in the seventh to rally for the win.
Sam Tourtillott went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs for Dixon, and Izzi McCommons was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Ava Valk drove in three runs, Anna Kate Phillips scored twice, and Arianne Smith had two hits and scored a run. Morgan Leslie also scored for the Duchesses.
Elle Jarrett (5-0) struck out 15 without a walk in a complete game, allowing two earned runs and six hits.
Dakota 12, Eastland 7: Dakota built a 5-2 lead through two innings, then tacked on five runs in the seventh to seal an NUCI crossover win over the Cougars in Lanark.
Addie Burkholder went 4 for 4 with one RBI, Olivia Klinefelter went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Sarah Kempel went 2 for 4 with two RBIs to lead Eastland. Jenica Stoner took the loss, tossing three strikeouts and allowing 11 hits over seven innings.
Fulton 20, Mercer County 15, 8 inn.: The Steamers scored seven runs in the final frame to claim an eight-inning win over Mercer County in Aledo.
Fulton racked up 19 hits, led by Emily Kane, who went 4 for 5, including a home run, with five RBIs, and Annaka Hackett, who went 3 for 3, including a triple, with three RBIs. Brenna Bell drove in three runs, while Madyson Luskey drove in two for the Steamers.
Brooklyn Brennan was the winning pitcher, allowing five hits, six runs (zero earned) and zero walks over three innings.
Pearl City 10, Polo 0, 6 inn.: A complete-game shutout from Cheyenne Handsaker and a nine-run sixth inning propelled the Wolves past the Marcos.
Handsaker went six innings, throwing 14 strikeouts and allowing one hit and zero walks. She also went 3-for-4 at the plate.
Karlea Frey took the loss for Polo, allowing nine hits and nine runs, while striking out four in 5 1/3 innings. Sydnei Rahn’s triple was the lone hit for the Marcos.
Baseball
AFC 16, South Beloit 6: Griffin Bushman went 4 for 4 with four RBIs to lead the Raiders in a rout of the SoBos.
Braiden Runkle went 4 for 4 with one RBI, scoring a team-high three runs for AFC. Jordan Harris and Carson Rueff each had two hits, two runs and an RBI, Evan Kopp had two hits and scored twice, Mason Munroe scored twice and drove in a run, and Dylan Gonnerman had two hits, two RBIs and a run scored.
Munroe was the winning pitcher, allowing three hits, two runs and one walk, while striking out five in four innings.
Milledgeville 6, River Ridge-Scales Mound 4: The Missiles built a 4-1 lead through two innings, then tacked on two more in the fifth and sixth to seal the win over River Ridge-Scales Mound.
Andrew Lapp went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Izaac Toms-Smith, Cayden Akers and Connor Nye drove in one run apiece for Milledgeville.
Ashton Nobis earned the win, allowing four hits, four runs (one earned) and three walks, while striking out 12 in six innings.
Pearl City 9, Polo 4: The Marcos fell into a 7-1 hole through four innings, and couldn’t dig themselves out as the Wolves tacked on two more runs in the sixth.
Tyler Merdian and Billy Lowry had two hits each to lead Polo. Gage Zeigler, Scott Robertson and Jacob Monaco drove in one run each for the Marcos.
Carter Merdian took the loss, surrendering three hits, five runs (one earned) and three walks, while striking out three in 1 2/3 innings.
Fulton 11, Mercer County 6: The Steamers built a 6-3 lead through five innings, then scored twice in the top of the sixth and three times in the seventh to win in Aledo.
Jacob Jones doubled twice, drove in two runs and scored three times, and Drew Dykstra had a single, a double, an RBI and three runs scored for Fulton. Ian Wiebenga had two RBIs, and Davis Ludin, Kole Schipper, Gavyn Mendoza and Ethan Price each added an RBI.
Price pitched six innings for the win, allowing four runs (three earned) and four hits, striking out eight and walking four. Ryan Eads allowed two unearned runs in a hitless inning of relief, with two strikeouts and two walks.
Rockford Christian 12, Oregon 1: The Hawks lost a Big Northern game at home to the Royal Lions.
Bureau Valley 12, Annawan-Wethersfield 7: The Storm picked up a nonconference win in Manlius.
Knoxville 9, Erie-Prophetstown 2: The Panthers trailed 3-2 after four innings, but gave up six runs in the fifth and sixth before falling to the Blue Bullets.
Kolby Franks and Austin Cole drove in one run apiece for E-P, and Reese Duncan went 2 for 3 at the plate.
Mason Misfeldt took the loss. Over four innings, he allowed three hits, four runs and two walks, while notching two strikeouts.
Boys track & field
Dixon 76, Sterling 62: The Dukes won 13 events to defeat Sterling in a dual meet at A.C. Bowers Field.
Michael Ross, Alec Fulton and Dre Jackson led Dixon by winning two events each. Ross won the 100 (11.64 seconds) and the triple jump (11.97 meters), Jackson won the shot put (15.57 meters) and the discus (46.49 meters), and Fulton took the high jump (1.85 meters) and long jump (6.10 meters), and was second in the triple jump.
Other individual winners for the Dukes were Jack Johnson in the 400 (55.25 seconds), Aaron Conderman in the 1600 (4:57.02), and Grant Jacobs in the 300 hurdles (49.36), while Hayden Fulton (3200, 11:49.39) and Cullen Shaner (110 hurdles, 18.78 seconds) were the only runners in their races.
Dixon also took the 4x200 (1:42.69) with the team of Michael O’Neal, Tyler Shaner, Andrew Scheffler and Eli Davidson, and fielded the only team in the 4x800 (11:26.73) with John Godbold, Cooper Fox, Joey Apple and Gabe Rowley.
Sterling got individual wins from Dylan Doss in the 200 (23.63 seconds), Dale Johnson in the 800 (2:02.77), and Brandeis Shore in the pole vault (3.20 meters). The Golden Warriors also won the 4x100 (45.67 seconds) with the team of Doss, David Tessman, Antonio Tablante and Andrew Bland, and the 4x400 (3:33.49) with the quartet of Jordan Britt, Thomas Holcomb, Johnson and John Cid.
Girls track & field
Dixon 74, Sterling 762: The Duchesses edged out the Golden Warriors in a dual at A.C. Bowers Field. Both teams won nine events, with Dixon winning five of the six field events and Sterling winning three of the four relays.
Makenzie Welch won the shot put (10.44 meters) and the discus (33.35 meters) for Dixon, and Emily Conderman won the 1600 (5:51.51) and the 3200 (12:31.92). Hannah Steinmeyer took the 400 (1:04.01), Paige Riley won the high jump (1.35 meters), Shea Lahey won the long jump (4.58 meters), and Katie Shafer took the triple jump (8.96 meters).
The Duchesses added a win in the 4x800 (11:15.32) with the team of Keeley Mick, Kait Knipple, Ava Williams and Leah Kuehl.
Sterling won the 4x100 (52.91 seconds) with the quartet of Kaydence Weeks, Alice Sotelo, Finley Ryan and Presley Winters; the 4x200 (1:54.92) with the foursome of Winters, Ryan, Anna Aulwes and Alyssa Gaffey; and the 4x400 (4:23.40) with the team of Megan Gingrich, Emma Anderson, Sarah Navarro and Kiara Martinez
Weeks also won the 100 (13.45 seconds), Aulwes took the 200 (28.93 seconds), and Ryan won the pole vault (2.44 meters). Kylie Nicklaus won the 800 (2:31.91), Kirra Gibson won the 100 hurdles (18.94 seconds), and Jesseka Boyer took the 300 hurdles (54.32 seconds).
Rock Falls 9th in Galesburg: The Rockets scored 18 points in the 10-team Silver Streaks Invite, as Geneseo won the title with 144.5.
Rock Falls’ top finish was a third place in the 4x800 relay, as the team of Tayli Hultin, Hana Ford, Emily Garcia and Lauren Tupper ran the race in 10:45.30. Ford also finished fourth in the 1600 (5:43.53).
Cadence Williamson was fifth in the 400 (1:08.09), Amara Thomas finished fifth in the high jump (1:47 meters), and Emily Spooner was sixth in the 100 (13.28 seconds). The foursome of Makenna Arickx, Savannah Bufford, Carli Kobbeman and Spooner finished fifth in the 4x100 (53.68 seconds), and took sixth in the 4x200 (1:55.12).
Hawks win Forreston quad: Oregon scored 174 points to win a five-team meet in Forreston, as the host Cardinals finished second (110), West Carroll took third (82), Stockton-Warren placed fourth (75), and Indian Creek finished fifth (55).
Ellen Hodson and Jenae Bothe were double-winners for the Hawks, as Hodson won the 800 (2:44.88) and the 1600 (6:42.84), and Bothe took the shot put (12.59 meters) and the discus (122 feet, 8.5 inches). Oregon also won the 4x100 (54.88 seconds) with the team of Rylie Robertson, Lexi Ebert, Abigail Virgil and Ava Wight; the 4x200 (2:00.62) with the foursome of Sophie Stender, Sonya Plescia, Grace Tremble and Ebert; and the 4x400 (4:44.62) with the quartet of Jennica Ciesel, Plescia, Miranda Ciesel and Tremble.
Stender added a second in the 100 hurdles (17.94 seconds) and a third in the 300 hurdles (56.33), and Wight was second in the triple jump (30 feet even), third in the 100 (14.45 seconds), and fourth in the 200 (30.36). The Hawks also took runner-up honors in the 4x100 (59.55) with the team of Bella Buckel, Alease McLain, Piper Albaugh, Aubree Schefcik, as well as the 4x800 (12:06.48) with the foursome of Miranda Ciesel, Hodson, Faith Marquardt and Jennica Ciesel.
Jennica Ciesel was third in the 1600 (6:53.095) and the high jump (5-0), Tremble took third in the long jump (12-9), and Robertson was third in the 100 hurdles (18.40 seconds) and fourth in the 300 hurdles (57.04). Paige Beauchem took third in the shot put (9.17 meters) and fourth in the discus (83 feet, 11 inches), and Avery Sellers swapped those spots with a third in the discus (85-6) and a fourth in the shot put (9.09 meters).
Letrese Buisker won the 300 hurdles (54.22 seconds) and finished fourth in the 100 hurdles (18.77) to pace Forreston-Polo, and the 4x800 team of Autum Pritchard, Courtney Grobe, Bekah Zeigler and Hannah Harvey won in 12:05.80.
Ennen Ferris was second in both the 400 (1:11.59) and the high jump (5 feet), Sydni Badertscher was runner-up in the shot put (10.12 meters) and the discus (95 feet, 6.5 inches), and Kamryn Stockton took second in the 3200 (15:34.80). Ferris, Harvey, Zeigler and Pritchard teamed up to take second in the 4x400 (4:56.22).
Jayleigh Newell took third in the 3200 (16:29.03), and the Cardinals also placed third in the 4x100 (1:02.06) with the quartet of Ramsie Grenoble, Bailey Kibodeaux, Ashlyn Rinaldi and Kaiyle Horton, and in the 4x200 (2:17.55) with the team of Rinaldi, Horton, Grenoble and Ericka Alexander.
Emma Randecker swept the sprints for West Carroll, taking the 100 in 14.06 seconds, the 200 in 27.85 seconds, and the 400 in 1:06.93. Kylie Hill added a win in the long jump (14 feet, 9.5 inches) and a second in the 300 hurdles (55.28 seconds).
Olivia Shelly finished second in the 800 (2:48.12) and fourth in the triple jump (28-10.5) for the Thunder, and Sienna Young, Ciara Henson, Kyaria Kerkove and Domynique Lego ran to second in the 4x200 (2:15.82).
Boys tennis
Sterling 6, Mendota 3: The Golden Warriors won four singles matches and a pair of doubles matches to top the visiting Trojans.
Connor Pham (No. 2 singles) and Ethan Melcher (No. 6) both won 6-0, 6-0 for Sterling, and Brecken Peterson (No. 1) and Luke Valentino (No. 5) both won 6-0, 6-1.
Kayden Loos and Benjamin Boze teamed up to win 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles, and Melcher and Hunter Lofgren were 6-0, 6-1 winners at No. 3 doubles.
Girls soccer
Oregon 1, Faith Christian 0: The Hawks got a goal from Alyssa Mowry, assisted by Hadley Lutz, to top the Falcons at Oregon Park West.
Oregon improved to 4-1-1 on the season, and will host Winnebago on Tuesday afternoon.
Sunday results
Men’s college tennis
Sauk Valley 9, McHenry 0: The Skyhawks swept a Region IV match at home, battling through windy conditions Sunday.
Preston Engel won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 singles, Abott Haner was a 6-2, 6-0 winner at No. 2, Jon Rhodes won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3, Zach Wallace won 6-3, 0-6, 10-6 at No. 4, Corey Engel was a 6-0, 6-0 winner at No. 5, and Jared Mitchell won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 6 singles for Sauk.
Preston and Corey Engel teamed up to win 6-4, 7-6 (2) at No. 1 doubles, Haner and Wallace were 6-0, 6-2 winners at No. 2, and Rhodes and Mitchell won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 doubles.
Saturday’s late results
Baseball
Eastland goes 0-2 at Tuscola: The Cougars dropped a pair of games in a triangular in Tuscola, falling to the host team 19-9 in six innings, and to St. Anthony 11-1 in five innings.
Eastland fell behind 4-0 to Tuscola in the first inning, then saw the hosts score seven runs in both the fourth and sixth innings. The Cougars plated six in the fourth and three in the sixth.
Carson Heckman hit two home runs and had five RBIs for Eastland, and Trevor Janssen drove in a pair of runs. Kellen Henze hit a solo homer, and Allyn Geerts added an RBI. Owen Rogers allowed 12 runs – only five earned – and eight hits in 3+ innings on the mound, striking out two and walking two. Janssen and Peyton Spears pitched in relief.
Janssen had the Cougars’ lone RBI against St. Anthony, while he, Rogers, Heckman and Henze each had a hit. Heckman allowed three runs (two earned) and one hit in 1 2/3 innings, and Hunter Miller gave up eight runs – only two earned – and nine hits in relief.