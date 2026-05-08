Dixon baseball scores four runs to walk it off in 4-3 win over Byron: Thursday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Baseball

Dixon 4, Byron 3: The Dukes scored all four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to hand the Tigers their first BNC loss off the season. Jagger Kemp’s RBI single scored Exadrian Diaz to win it. Jake Zepezauer and Kellen Haenitsch also had RBIs for the Dukes. Brady Lawrence pitched five innings and Zepezauer pitched two scoreless innings in relief.

Newman 17, Kewanee 1 (4 inn.): Michael Morse pitched a one-hitter and Jameson Hanlon had four RBIs in the road win. Morse (two triples) and Liam Nicklaus each had three RBIs.

Rock Falls 11, Stillman Valley 8: The Rockets came back to win on the road after giving up seven runs in the first inning. Carter Hunter had three hits and AJ Moore had two hits and two RBIs for RF.

Milledgeville 9, Morrison 7: The Missiles came back to win after trailing 6-2 after two innings. Spencer Nye had three RBIs and Kyson Francis had two for Milledgeville. Carson White had a double and two RBIs for Morrison.

Eastland 12, Amboy 7: Phineas Mullen led Eastland with a home run and three RBIs from the No. 9 spot. Brecken Hayden also homered for the Cougars. Bryson Deery led the Clippers with three RBIs.

Forreston 19, Orangeville 3 (5 inn.): The Cardinals scored 10 times in the fifth inning to put the road game away early. Connor Politsch led Forreston with four RBIs. Kendall Erdmann and Darin Greenfield each had three RBIs.

AFC 17, Polo 15: AFC overcame 10 errors to win at home. Kyler Willstead and Zac Rockwood each went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs. Jackson Willis had three hits and two RBIs for Polo.

Rockford Lutheran 17, Oregon 11: Ethan Peeling led Oregon with four RBIs in the home setback. The Hawks gave up eight runs in the fourth and seven in the sixth.

Mendota 7, Erie-Prophetstown 2: Gavin VanDyke had two hits and an RBI for the Panthers in the road loss.

Fulton 4, Warren/Stockton 2: Braedon Meyers struck out 10 in six innings and Jacob Voss pitched a scoreless frame in the home win. Chase Dykstra had three hits for the Steamers.

East Dubuque 14, West Carroll 1 (5 inn.): The Thunder were held to one hit in the road setback.

Girls track & field

Sterling takes third at Big 6 meet: Rock Island was the Western Big 6 Conference meet champion with 170 points, followed by meet host Geneseo (120) and Sterling (99.5).

Sterling’s Paizley Johnson was runner-up in the triple jump. Kaelee Varden and Mary Kirchoff went 2-3 in the high jump, while Chloe Stumpenhorst and Sawyer Springman went 3-4 in the pole vault. Anessa Johnson took third in the 300 hurdles and 100 hurdles. Lacey Updike and Emma Pham went 3-4 in the 3,200.

Oregon takes second at BNC meet: Winnebago was the Big Northern Conference champion with 143 points as the Hawks (113) were runner-ups and Genoa-Kingston (77) was third. Dixon (28) was seventh and Rock Falls (20) took eighth.

Taking first for Oregon were Jillian Hammer (200, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Noelle Girton (shot put), Lorelai Dannhorn (triple jump) and Skylar Bishop (high jump). Hammer was also runner-up in the 100 and Madeline Rogers took second in the 3,200. Cheyanne Edlund tied for first in the pole vault for Oregon.

Dixon’s Dani Lovett won the 1,600 and 3,200, while Payton Cox took third in the shot put.

Fulton takes second at NUIC meet: Lena-Winslow was the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference meet champion with 167.5 points, followed by Fulton with 119. Amboy (73) was fourth and Milledgeville (55) was sixth, followed by Forreston (47.5) and Morrison (21). West Carroll (19) was 10th and Ashton-Franklin Center (7) was 11th.

Fulton’s Kerby Germann, Jessa Read, Haley Smither and Brooklyn Thoms won the 4x200 relay. Paisley VanZuiden, Lauren Falls, Peighton Stretton and Ellie Mulder won the 4x800 relay. Germann won the discus and Smither won the triple jump.

Amboy’s Alexa McKendry, Maddie Althaus, Jillian Anderson and Bella Yanos took second in the 4x100 relay. Yanos won the long jump.

Forreston’s Bree Schneiderman won the 200 and Macie Madnrell was runner-up in the discus.

Morrison freshman Zoe Milder won the 100 hurdles and took second in the 300 hurdles.

Milledgeville’s Adelle Wilkinson took second in the long jump.

Newman takes fifth at Three Rivers meet: Sherrard won the TRAC meet with 127 points, while Newman had 65. E-P was eighth with 34.

Newman’s Elaina Allen won the 100 and took second in the 200. Paizlee Williams won the 200 and took second in the 100. Allen, Williams, Ella Ford and Lauren McClain won the 4x100 relay and 4x200.

Softball

Sterling 9, Alleman 3: Layla Wright (three hits) and Mya Lira each had three RBIs in Sterling’s road win. Sophie Potthoff had two hits and scored two runs. Wright pitched 5⅔ innings in the victory.

Milledgeville 7, Morrison 5: The Missiles held on for the home win after leading 7-0 after five innings. Kennedy Livengood had four hits and Loren Meiners (one home run) had two RBIs for Milledgeville. Kendra Kingsby pitched a complete game for the Missiles, which finished undefeated in the NUIC South. P Lowery and three RBIs for Morrison. The Fillies gave up six unearned runs.

Kewanee 5, Newman 0: The Comets were held to three hits and gave up two unearned runs in the road setback. Brenleigh Cook had all three singles for Newman.

Eastland 21, Amboy 3 (5 inn.): Emerson Mlakar (four RBIs) and Morgan McCullough (three RBIs) each had home runs in the road win. Vanessa Allen also had three RBIs as Eastland tallied 19 hits.

North Boone 11, Oregon 0 (5 inn.): The Hawks gave up eight unearned runs and were held to four hits in the road setback.

Erie-Prophetstown 22, Mendota 7 (6 inn.): Chloe Hamilton and Lilly Swatos each had four RBIs in the road win. Wynn Renkes homered and had three RBIs.

Orangeville 11, Forreston 1 (5 inn.): Caroline Bankinkel had Forreston’s lone RBI in the road setback.

Boys tennis

Sterling 4, Dixon 1: At No. 1 doubles, Sterling’s Micah Peterson and Jacob Prevo beat Joshua Stees and Quinn Flanagan 6-1, 6-0. At No. 1 singles, Dixon’s Jayvian Herwig beat Aron Rivera 7-5, 1-6, 1-0 (8).

Girls soccer

Princeton 4, Oregon 1: The Hawks (11-4-1) fell short on the road in nonconference action.