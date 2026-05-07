Fox River between McHenry and Algonquin reopens for boating

Volunteers work to protect a home in Holiday Hills as flooding continues on the Fox River on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

The lower Fox River between McHenry and the Algonquin dam is back open for boating, the Fox Waterway Agency said Thursday.

The river was opened for no-wake boating earlier in the day Thursday, and the return of full boating was announced just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

The Chain O’Lakes and the upper Fox River, the stretch between the Chain and south to the Stratton Lock & Dam near McHenry, reopened for boating earlier this week following a weeks-long suspension because of flooding.

However, the entire waterway system remains under a debris advisory and people should report debris concerns at foxwaterway.com/report-a-concern, the agency said. Throughout the flooding, many people have reported on social media having lost or found boats, pieces of docks and other materials that floated down the river when the water overflowed its banks.

Boating was closed for several weeks as water rose and the Fox River flooded. Floodwaters are receding.